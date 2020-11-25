Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world.

• ESPN breaks down the best and worst contracts for all 31 NHL teams. If you’re like me, you’re a little surprised to see such love for Rasmus Ristolainen. To each their own! [ESPN]

• For those on social media, you might have noticed a big change in the way Daniel “Car Bomb” Carcillo carries himself. Much of his progressiveness comes from sharing his experiences dealing with post-concussion symptoms. On HBO Real Sports, Carcillo details how the “potent hallucinogenic cocktail” ayahuasca changed his life. [Chicago Tribune]

• Carcillo isn’t alone in praising the healing capabilities — proven or anecdotal — of hallucinogens. In a fairly recent Players’ Tribune piece, former Predators forward Colin Wilson also spoke about potential benefits. [The Players’ Tribune]

• From mental health to physical health: Canadiens coach Claude Julien once again says his heart is 100 percent. With that in mind, he wants to coach for as long as possible. [NHL.com]

• Sharks president Jonathan Becher is more optimistic about the team’s future in San Jose, at the SAP Center. It sounds like the team’s outreach might help. [NBC Sports Bay Area]

• PHT recently looked at the troubling rookie seasons from the top two picks of the 2019 NHL Draft: Jack Hughes and Kaapo Kakko. J Fresh goes even deeper on Kakko’s struggles. [J Fresh]

• Some might feel like the Jets would need to really tweak things on their power play if Patrik Laine gets traded. Travis Yost argues that, either way, Winnipeg needs to make changes. [TSN]

• Yes, the Canadiens enjoyed a busy offseason — some rave about their work more than others. But maybe pump the brakes on that excitement just a touch? [Montreal Gazette]

• Some people think it’s really important to name a captain. Others (raises hand) thinks a lot of that stuff is overblown. The Wild might be closer to that former camp, as it sounds like they’ll hand out the “C” before the 2020-21 NHL season starts. Fair enough. [Hockey Wilderness]

• Adam Gaudette of the Canucks accidentally kicked his wife during a wedding celebration. It’s the stuff of accidental viral sensations. [Vancouver is Awesome]

• Even if you’re not a Bruins fan, this table hockey recreation of The Boston Garden is really something special. Wow. [Stanley Cup of Chowder]

• Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang rank among Penguins closing in on significant milestones. PHT’s own Adam Gretz shared what they’re closing in on. [Pensburgh]

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.