Two players at Canadian World Junior camp test positive for COVID-19

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Hockey Canada says two players at its world junior selection camp have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and Tuesday’s scrimmage has been postponed.

Executive Scott Salmond says those players have been placed in quarantine at Hockey Canada’s team hotel in Red Deer, Alberta.

Players, coaches and staff all took mandatory COVID-19 tests upon arrival at the camp and have been tested regularly for the past 10 days.

The International Ice Hockey Federation is planning to hold the world junior tournament in a quarantined bubble in Edmonton beginning Dec. 26. That’s where the NHL held its Western Conference playoffs and final four over the summer.