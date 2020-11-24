Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world.

• Auston Matthews and Connor McDavid are using the offseason to skate together in Arizona. [Sportsnet]

• On what would have been Grey Cup weekend, the Edmonton Football Club raised nearly $1M in a 50-50 raffle to benefit the Joey Moss Memorial Fund, which helps people with developmental disabilities. [CTV]

• Joel Ward has been hired as an assistant coach for the AHL Henderson Silver Knights. [Review-Journal]

• Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin is feeling 100% after surgery to fix a nerve issue in his arm and will be ready whenever training camps open. [NHL.com]

• Are Oliver Ekman-Larsson‘s days numbered in Arizona? [Featurd]

• Dave Lowry has joined the Jets as an assistant coach. His son, Adam, is currently a forward on the team. [Jets]

• A big role with the Blue Jackets should boost Max Domi‘s production next season. [1st Ohio Battery]

• Terry Smith, who created the original Sharks logo, is happy to see it back on their “reserve retro” jerseys. [NHL.com]

• How should the Oilers deploy Jesse Puljujarvi now that he’s back in the fold? [Oilers Nation]

• Former NHLer Shane Churla has joined the Panthers as director of scouting. [TSN]

• Two ACL surgeries later, Flyers defenseman Sam Morin is eager for another shot. [Inquirer]

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.