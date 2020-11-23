Kendall Coyne Schofield joins Blackhawks as player development coach

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Blackhawks announced three hockey operations hires on Monday, which included former NHLer Erik Condra and current U.S. National Team captain Kendall Coyne Schofield.

Coyne Schofield will be a Player Development Coach and Youth Hockey Growth Specialist while also helping the AHL Rockford coaching staff. Part of her duties will include evaluating players and scouting possible prospects. After working in a community liaison role, she’ll focus on grassroots hockey programs as well as girls’ hockey programming.

She will also continue to lead the “Golden Coynes” all-girls youth hockey program.

Coyne Schofield has won six IIHF World Championships and was part of the Americans’ 2018 Olympic gold medal winning squad in PyeongChang. She also won silver at the 2014 Sochi Games.

Following the U.S. win in 2018, Coyne Schofield became the first women to participate in an NHL Skills Competition when she posted a time of 14.326 seconds in the Fastest Skater. Since then she’s also been part of broadcasting teams for the NHL on NBC Sports and NBC Sports California.

The Blackhawks also promoted Meghan Hunter to director of hockey administration and amateur scout. She previously had been executive assistant for general manager Stan Bowman. She joins Mary DeBartolo, who is an analytics coordinator, in the team’s hockey operations department. The moves come after the Miami Marlins made history by making Kim Ng the first female GM of a major men’s professional team in North America.

“It’s long overdue in my mind,” Bowman told ESPN’s Emily Kaplan. “It’s something that’s important to me. These three women are good hockey minds and it’s important to give them chances to take on bigger roles over the coming years.”

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.