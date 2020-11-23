Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Braden Holtby ran into a bit of a hurdle while crossing the border into Canada.

The Canucks new goaltender could not pass through with two tortoises that he and his wife Brandi own. The Holtby’s were lacking the proper paperwork for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to get Honey and Maple across the border.

Brandi reached out to her Twitter followers last week to get an assist and eventually the wheels were in motion while Braden waited at the border.

The couple were missing an export permit for Honey and Maple.

Welcome to Canada, Honey and Maple! 🇨🇦 Huge shout out to @USFWS for working so hard for us! Thank you for everyone’s concern.. NOW you may laugh at the image of Braden being stuck at the border with a tortoise under each arm. 🐢👨🏽‍🌾🐢 — Brandi Holtby (@bbholtby) November 20, 2020

“Honey and Maple are now shell-ebrities! Glad we were able to help – have a turtley awesome weekend!,” replied the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Twitter account.

Now that the family is fully reunited in Canada, Honey and Holtby can get to work on their goaltending skills.

After 10 years with the Capitals, Holtby signed a two-year, $8.6M deal with Vancouver at the start of free agency.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.