Braden Holtby and his pet tortoises finally get into Canada after border delay

By Sean LeahyNov 23, 2020, 11:15 AM EST
holtby
Getty Images / Brandi Holtby, Twitter
Braden Holtby ran into a bit of a hurdle while crossing the border into Canada.

The Canucks new goaltender could not pass through with two tortoises that he and his wife Brandi own. The Holtby’s were lacking the proper paperwork for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to get Honey and Maple across the border.

Brandi reached out to her Twitter followers last week to get an assist and eventually the wheels were in motion while Braden waited at the border.

The couple were missing an export permit for Honey and Maple.

“Honey and Maple are now shell-ebrities! Glad we were able to help – have a turtley awesome weekend!,” replied the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Twitter account.

Now that the family is fully reunited in Canada, Honey and Holtby can get to work on their goaltending skills.

After 10 years with the Capitals, Holtby signed a two-year, $8.6M deal with Vancouver at the start of free agency.

