Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• The NHL has given the NHLPA two proposals: “The first asked for changes solely to the upcoming season. Deferred compensation went to 20 per cent; escrow to 25. There were no other alterations. The second asked for deferred compensation to be raised to 26 per cent for next season. Escrow was not touched until years four-to-six of the CBA, rising from six per cent to between 8.5 and nine.” [Sportsnet]

• Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore on his cancer fight and how his grandmother’s battle inspired him to start a fund that raises awareness and provides proactive measures to fight breast cancer. [NHL.com]

• “A former National Hockey League off-ice official alleges in a newly filed lawsuit that he was fired for reporting a colleague who for years used racist and sexually charged language while working for the league.” [TSN]

• Jarmo Kekalainen is very confident he’ll be able to re-sign RFA Pierre-Luc Dubois before training camp opens up. [NHL.com]

• On shutting down all hockey for this season: “[D]oesn’t it just feel like it’s getting to the point where all the gymnastics and rescheduling and uncertainty and risk just aren’t worth it?” [The Hockey News]

• One of Evgenii Dadonov‘s responsibilities now that he’s with the Senators is to help improve their power play. [TSN]

• Olympic gold medalist and Hockey Hall of Famer Cammi Granato has launched the 21 Grants Program to help encourage young girls to play hockey. Recipients will receive a $500 credit that can put towards cost of hockey fees and they’ll also get an equipment package worth $300. [USA Hockey]

• Here’s Mario Lemieux casually showing off his trophy collection…and the team’s new “reverse retro” jersey:

The embodiment of a classic jersey. pic.twitter.com/XJtw3oHWJs — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) November 18, 2020

• Signing Craig Smith was a smart move by the Bruins. Is he a proper fit as a second line right wing? [Causeway Crowd]

• There’s lots to be excited for about the Canucks’ future. Nils Hoglander is one to watch. [Canucks Army]

• LIU won their first game in program history Thursday with a 3-2 overtime victory against Holy Cross. [College Hockey News]

• Vote for your favorite “Reverse Retro” jersey. [Mayor’s Manor]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.