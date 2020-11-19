Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Patrick Marleau on the 2020-21 NHL season: “If it gets pushed back, I still feel confident that I’ll be able to play. My goal is to keep staying in shape, keep skating. If I can do that then worst-case scenario, if there isn’t another season, I’m still in shape. Still in the mode to play.” [NBC Sports Bay Area]

• We’ve hit a lull in free agency. When will business pick up again? [Spector’s Hockey]

• Kirby Dach was anticipating playing for the Blackhawks, but instead he’s preparing for the World Juniors with Canada. [The Hockey News]

• Tomas Hertl, coming off ACL surgery, is eager to see his knee get stronger once the season begins. [NHL.com]

• After years of battling injury, Olli Juolevi is finally ready to show the Canucks what he’s got at the NHL level. [Sportsnet]

• Workouts off the ice could power Julien Gauthier into an impact position with the Rangers. [ESPN]

• Who are the top options for next captain of the Rangers? [Blueshirt Banter]

• Somehow college hockey is going forward with its season. [Zone Coverage]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.