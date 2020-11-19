Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.
• Patrick Marleau on the 2020-21 NHL season: “If it gets pushed back, I still feel confident that I’ll be able to play. My goal is to keep staying in shape, keep skating. If I can do that then worst-case scenario, if there isn’t another season, I’m still in shape. Still in the mode to play.” [NBC Sports Bay Area]
• We’ve hit a lull in free agency. When will business pick up again? [Spector’s Hockey]
• Kirby Dach was anticipating playing for the Blackhawks, but instead he’s preparing for the World Juniors with Canada. [The Hockey News]
• Tomas Hertl, coming off ACL surgery, is eager to see his knee get stronger once the season begins. [NHL.com]
• After years of battling injury, Olli Juolevi is finally ready to show the Canucks what he’s got at the NHL level. [Sportsnet]
• Workouts off the ice could power Julien Gauthier into an impact position with the Rangers. [ESPN]
• Who are the top options for next captain of the Rangers? [Blueshirt Banter]
• Somehow college hockey is going forward with its season. [Zone Coverage]
