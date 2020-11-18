Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.
• On Brett Peterson’s new role with the Panthers and how it may open the door for others down the the line. [Sportsnet]
• The Oilers owe a Dallas hotel $55,000. “They say the issue is the result of an embarrassing accounting glitch that was further compounded by a timeline miscommunication. They plan on paying the bills and having the entire issue resolved in the next couple of days.” [Edmonton Journal]
• “Canada’s deputy chief of public health says the initial health and safety protocols proposed for the upcoming world junior hockey championship in Edmonton look ‘promising.'” [Sportsnet]
• Would a Nikolaj Ehlers for Aaron Ekblad swap help both the Jets and Panthers? [Jets Nation]
• This offseason has changed the Capitals’ plans for next summer’s expansion draft. [NBC Sports Washington]
• Examining how the Eastern Conference looks after a month of free agency. [Rotoworld]
• How Montreal’s strength on offense is a weakness on defense. [TSN]
• Looking at where the Penguins’ “Reverse Retro” jerseys rank in their history of alternate designs. [Pensburgh]
• The case for Michael DiPietro as the Canucks’ top goaltending prospect. [Canucks Army]
• This is no time for complacency for the Blue Jackets. [1st Ohio Battery]
• There’s still plenty of work to do for Alabama-Huntsville to have sustainable D-I hockey program. [College Hockey News]
