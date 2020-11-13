Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Hall of Fame 2020 activities should have been under way in Toronto, but it will be a quiet weekend. [NHL.com]

• Playing in home arenas is the preferred option over hubs again whenever the NHL begins next season. [NY Post]

• Why we’re still waiting for an official drop-dead start date for the 2020-21 NHL season. [The Hockey News]

• “Sharks president Jonathan Becher indicated Thursday in a tweet and post on the team’s website that they don’t want to leave SAP Center, but development projects in the area surrounding the building could mean they are forced to leave the arena.” [NBC Sports Bay Area]

• How Igor Larionov has helped rebrand the Russian junior hockey team. [Edmonton Sun]

• Travis Green on the Canucks’ roster and his coaching future in Vancouver. [Sportsnet]

• Why former NHL netminder Roman Cechmanek is facing up to 10 years in prison in the Czech Republic. [Broad Street Hockey]

• There will be no Ivy League hockey this season. [College Hockey News]

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.