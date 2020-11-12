Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

• “The league has no interest at all in playing through the summer, so that will mean a truncated schedule of anywhere between 50 and 70 games, depending upon the league structure. The NHLPA has indicated its desire to play the full 82-game schedule, but that would take the league into late August. That is not a possibility.” [NY Post]

• Cam Talbot is part of $17M push to save Alabama-Huntsville hockey program. [PHT]

• How much longer will Tuukka Rask have hold of the Bruins’ No. 1 job? [NBC Sports Boston]

• On Dale Hawerchuk’s legacy and how he impacted Mark Scheifele and the Jets. [NHL.com]

• When will teams with cap space target those in a cap crunch? [Featurd]

• “More than 200 current and retired National Hockey League players have taken concerns about existing or potential brain injuries into their own hands by visiting a neurosurgeon in Kingston, Ont., for MRI brain scan procedures.” [TSN]

• A new arena coming and an arrangement with the Big 10. That’s the 2020-21 season ahead for Arizona State. [College Hockey News]

• New Devils goalie Corey Crawford on playing the position as a kid: “My brother would put me on [the outdoor rink] and take shots at my face with his buddies. He would do that, and he did that for a while.” [Devils]

• Mikko Koskinen and….the 2020-21 Vezina Trophy? [Oilers Nation]

• What’s left for the Maple Leafs to do to become Stanley Cup contenders? [Maple Leafs Nation]

————

