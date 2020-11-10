Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.
• The Henderson Silver Knights, the AHL affiliate of the Golden Knights, revealed their debut jerseys. What do you think?
• If the NHL goes the hub route again for next season Anaheim would like to play host. [Anaheim Calling]
• “Without a vaccine, just how comfortable would you be returning to an NHL rink to watch a hockey game right now?” [Sportsnet]
• The World Junior Championship bubble in Edmonton will be a bit different than what the NHL pulled off this summer. [Edmonton Journal]
• Ulf Samuelsson will join Joel Quenneville’s bench with the Panthers as an assistant coach. [Litter Box Cats]
• Greg Mauldin has become the first Black coach in the USNTDP program’s history. [NHL.com]
• After being bought out by the Red Wings last month, Justin Abdelkader says goodbye to Detroit. [The Players’ Tribune]
• What should be left on Kevin Cheveldayoff‘s offseason to-do list? [Jets Nation]
• Gustav Nyquist‘s injury opens the door for a number of Blue Jackets youngsters to step in and contribute. [1st Ohio Battery]
• The NHL’s goal of a Jan. 1 start is facing long odds. [Featurd]
• How’s this for a lineup formation change: three defenseman and two forwards? [Toronto Star]
