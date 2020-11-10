Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• The Henderson Silver Knights, the AHL affiliate of the Golden Knights, revealed their debut jerseys. What do you think?

• If the NHL goes the hub route again for next season Anaheim would like to play host. [Anaheim Calling]

• “Without a vaccine, just how comfortable would you be returning to an NHL rink to watch a hockey game right now?” [Sportsnet]

• The World Junior Championship bubble in Edmonton will be a bit different than what the NHL pulled off this summer. [Edmonton Journal]

• Ulf Samuelsson will join Joel Quenneville’s bench with the Panthers as an assistant coach. [Litter Box Cats]

• Greg Mauldin has become the first Black coach in the USNTDP program’s history. [NHL.com]

• After being bought out by the Red Wings last month, Justin Abdelkader says goodbye to Detroit. [The Players’ Tribune]

• What should be left on Kevin Cheveldayoff‘s offseason to-do list? [Jets Nation]

• Gustav Nyquist‘s injury opens the door for a number of Blue Jackets youngsters to step in and contribute. [1st Ohio Battery]

• The NHL’s goal of a Jan. 1 start is facing long odds. [Featurd]

• How’s this for a lineup formation change: three defenseman and two forwards? [Toronto Star]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.