Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Joe Biden is not only President-elect of the United States, he’s also a big puck fan. [RMNB]

• Oskar Lindblom and his Flyers teammates look back on the forward’s cancer battle. [NHLPA]

• Bill Daly says that the NHL’s objective is to start next season Jan. 1. [TSN]

• Howie Meeker, a four-time Stanley Cup winner with the Maple Leafs and a Hockey Night in Canada personality died Sunday at age 97. He was a Calder Trophy winner and honored wit the Foster Hewitt Award in 1997. [CBC]

• He has likely one more contract left in his NHL career. So what will Alex Ovechkin‘s next deal with the Capitals look like? [PHT]

• Examining the Avalanche’s salary cap situation with some big extensions ahead. [PHT]

• Dealing with their own COVID-19 issues, the QMJHL has moved seven teams to a bubble in Quebec’s Videotron Centre from Nov. 17-27. [QMJHL]

• With free agency coming to a slowdown, looking at how the depth of the Maple Leafs shakes out. [Sportsnet]

• Henrik Lundqvist unveiled his sweet, sweet Capitals themed goalie pads over the weekend. [NHL.com]

• There’s a good chance Oskar Klefbom’s shoulder keeps him out of the Oilers’ lineup next season. [Edmonton Journal]

• What Ryan Strome‘s $9M deal means for the Rangers going forward. [NY Post]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.