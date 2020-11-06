Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Alex Ovechkin says when his NHL career is done he wants to finish his playing days with Dynamo Moscow. [NBC Sports Washington]

• Some rookies have outstanding first seasons, while others struggle. What can we take away from the first seasons of teenage players? [TSN]

• Erik Karlsson and Evgeni Malkin are just two of the players who should benefit from this long NHL layoff. [Sportsnet]

• Brendan Lemieux and MacKenzie Weegar have agreed to contracts and avoided arbitration. The Rangers forward signs a two-year, $3.1M deal, while the Panthers defenseman inks a three-year pact worth $9.75M. [PHT Free Agency Tracker]

• How will the international hockey calendar play out as the COVID-19 pandemic continues on? [ESPN]

• An interesting look at deployment for the Golden Knights under Gerard Gallant vs. Peter DeBoer. [Sin Bin Vegas]

• Why has it been so quiet in Lightning land? [Raw Charge]

• Will the proposed bodychecking ban in the OHL actually help reduce the spread of COVID-19? [The Hockey News]

• Meet Alex Laferriere — not Alexis Lafreniere — Los Angeles Kings draft pick. [Des Moines Register]

• Looking back at just how dominant Monique Lamoureux was at the 2012 World Championship, which included a six-point night vs. Canada. [The Ice Garden]

• The Blue Jackets and defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov have worked out a three-year, $8.4M deal. [NHL.com]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.