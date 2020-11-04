Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Jack Jablonski writes a heartfelt tribute to his hero, Travis Roy. [Kings]

• Bernie Corbett, the voice of Boston University hockey, on Roy’s death. [College Hockey News]

• Ryan Strome is seeking $5.7 million, while the Rangers prefer $3.6 million. An arbitrator will decide, unless the two sides work out a deal before the hearing begins. [Blue Seat Blogs]

• What needs to be better for the Hurricanes’ forward group to have success next season? [Canes Country]

• The Henrik Lundqvist signing was newsy, but it’ll be all about Ilya Samsonov next season for the Capitals. [NBC Sports Washington]

• Alex Pietrangelo needs a defense partner in Vegas. Here are five options for Peter DeBoer. [Sin Bin Vegas]

• Which forwards will the Stars use to improve their penalty kill next season? [Defending Big D]

• Sam Reinhart one his one-year deal with the Sabres: “I’ve done a lot that I want to be recognized for and be here long-term, for sure. There’s no question about it. Do I think I’ve proven everything? No, absolutely not. I don’t think anyone can say that with the level or lack of success we’ve really had as a team.” [Buffalo Hockey Beat]

• There’s a chance that Michigan head coach, Mel Pearson, doesn’t allow freshman defenseman Owen Power to attend the Canadian junior camp later this month. [Michigan Daily]

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.