Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Some great stories about the late Joey Moss from 57 friends. [Oilers Nation]

• As he finds himself in trade rumors, should the Flames be worried about Johnny Gaudreau‘s future? [JFresh]

• Fun read on two authors unearthing the history of every NHL team’s logo and name. [The Score]

• Ranking which unemployed coached Ron Francis should look at before hiring one for the Seattle Kraken. [PHT]

• Where have you gone, NHL offer sheets? [Spector’s Hockey]

• Manon Rheaume on her new book, breaking hockey’s gender barrier, and watching her son play goalie. [NHL.com]

• Why time is currently on the Maple Leafs’ side. [TSN]

• Brendan Shanahan and the letter he wrote himself after the 1998 Olympics. [Sportsnet]

• This current Blackhawks rebuild will not be as painful as previous ones by the franchise. [NBC Sports Chicago]

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.