• Some great stories about the late Joey Moss from 57 friends. [Oilers Nation]
• As he finds himself in trade rumors, should the Flames be worried about Johnny Gaudreau‘s future? [JFresh]
• Fun read on two authors unearthing the history of every NHL team’s logo and name. [The Score]
• Ranking which unemployed coached Ron Francis should look at before hiring one for the Seattle Kraken. [PHT]
• Where have you gone, NHL offer sheets? [Spector’s Hockey]
• Manon Rheaume on her new book, breaking hockey’s gender barrier, and watching her son play goalie. [NHL.com]
• Why time is currently on the Maple Leafs’ side. [TSN]
• Brendan Shanahan and the letter he wrote himself after the 1998 Olympics. [Sportsnet]
• This current Blackhawks rebuild will not be as painful as previous ones by the franchise. [NBC Sports Chicago]
Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.