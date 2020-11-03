Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Márkó Csollák did as any young hockey player would do when scoring their first professional goal. The 18-year-old defenseman for MAC Ujbuda gave his team a 1-0 lead against Fehérvári Titánok and wanted to celebrate the momentous occasion.

He scored on the odd-man rush from the left circle, raised his arm and turned toward the corner boards. His plan was to leap into the glass like Alex Ovechkin and bounce back, land on his skates and celebrate with his teammates.

Well, one problem. The glass didn’t push back and Csollák crashed through and fell on to the other side of the boards right in front of a photographer. Snapping pictures on the other side of the boards was Attila Szucs, who captured the entire moment.

An unexpected result for Márkó Csollák

“I could barely comprehend what was going on,” Csollák told NBC Sports on Monday. “I scored a nice goal at the end of a well-built attack [and] I wanted to celebrate a bit. I was expecting to bounce back from the plexiglass, high-five my teammates, but that’s not what happened.”

After a delay of several minutes, play resumed for the teams from the Erste Liga, a league comprised of teams from Hungary and Romania. MAC Ujbuda would go on to win 4-3 in overtime.

Csollák’s goal celebration gone wrong went viral over the weekend. Thousands of outlets picked up on the highlight, which the Budapest native has watched a number of times.

“I’ve seen the video on a lot of websites, some has hundreds of thousands of views, which surprised me,” Csollák said. “It was an unfortunate coincidence, however. I would like to draw attention to myself only with the way I play.”

Fortunately, Csollák wasn’t injured, though he did say his life may have flashed before his eyes for a moment. He also added that his teammates have not been giving him a hard time since, only sharing a laugh together in the locker room.

“I’m also sure I’ll choose a more modest celebration after my next goal,” Csollák said.

Stick-tap to Emese Peter of MAC Ujbuda and Hockey Hungary

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.