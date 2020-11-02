Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world.

• Val James broke ground as the NHL’s first Black player born in America to appear in a game on Nov. 1, 1981. The Sabres and the NHL honored James for that achievement, something he was “humbled” by. Val James, 63, played seven regular-season games and three playoff contests with the Sabres in 1981-82. During a journeyman career, Val James also appeared in four games with the Maple Leafs in 1986-87. [NHL.com]

The Sabres honored Val James’ achievement with this video:

On November 1, 1981, Val James advanced the sport of hockey by becoming the first Black American to play in the @NHL. pic.twitter.com/NnXB8SwgIK — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) November 1, 2020

