Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• NHL executive Bill Daly spoke with Emily Kaplan about the league’s hopes for a “normal” 2021-22 season. As far as the 2020-21 NHL season goes, a lot remains up in the air. Daly notes to Kaplan that the Summer Olympics aren’t guaranteed to represent a natural stopping point for 2020-21. Again, a lot is subject to change. [ESPN]

• One thing not ruled out in a possible 2020-21 NHL season: an all-Canadian division. Such an idea naturally brings about some challenges. In particular, how do you divvy up the rest of the NHL’s 24 teams? Travis Yost took a crack at solving that puzzle. [TSN]

• Second overall pick Quinton Byfield ranked among the 46 players invited to World Juniors training camp for Hockey Canada. Top pick Alexis Lafreniere, meanwhile, was not listed. [Hockey Canada]

• Apologies to neon alternate jerseys, but the Stars’ most important piece of recent business may boil down to signing Miro Heiskanen to an extension. That said, there are a lot of reasons why that might not happen for a while. But what would such a contract look like if Heiskanen did? Interesting to note that deals for Rasmus Dahlin, Quinn Hughes, and Cale Makar also loom. Would Dallas be better off signing Heiskanen first, or waiting? [Dallas Morning News]

• Free agent forward Colin Wilson opens up about his experiences as an NHL player who suffers from OCD. [The Players’ Tribune]

• It kind of feels like the Capitals may no longer be favorites to win the Metropolitan Division. Here’s an argument that Washington might maintain its grip. (You know, assuming there’s a Metro.) [NBC Washington]

• Considering how random NHL success is compared to, say, the NBA, it’s interesting to see if there’s a correlation between Stanley Cup winners and higher payrolls. Will the Vegas Golden Knights get what they pay for in 2020-21? [Sin Bin Vegas]

• The Seattle Kraken are hiring analytics staffers from tech hubs, people without experience in the hockey industry. An interesting look at two of those stories. [NHL.com]

• At least in year one, Kevin Hayes showed why the Flyers gave him that Hayes-sized seven-year, $50 million contract. [Section 215]

• In time for Halloween, a ranking of the scariest mascots in the NWHL. [The Ice Garden]

• Enjoy the (not-so?) bogus journey that is Ryan [McLeod] and Akil [Thomas]’s Excellent Adventure. [The Hockey News/SI]

Finally, enjoy the Bruins sharing their takes on “Sesame Street” characters. Even realizing that Patrice Bergeron is good at almost everything, it’s still surprising how strong his Elmo is:

Who knew Patrice Bergeron does a great Elmo impression!😲 The #NHLBruins are continuing their annual Halloween hospital visit over zoom this year 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/OlUHXf7NQL — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) October 29, 2020

—

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.