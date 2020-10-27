Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• UFAs aren’t cashing in like old times during this unique offseason. [TSN]

• The COVID-19 pandemic could push the start of next season to February. [Vancouver Province]

• On a potential Las Vegas 2020-21 “bubble” and why it would work this time around. [Sin Bin Vegas]

• Why a short contract for RFA Jake DeBrusk makes the most sense for the Bruins. [NBC Sports Boston]

• New Seattle play-by-play man, Everett Fitzhugh, is honored to voice the audiobook version of Willie O’Ree’s autobiography. [NHL.com]

• A look at the 2020-21 season plans for the AHL, ECHL, and SPHL. [ESPN]

• Fun read on the night Patrick Roy smashed up Bob Hartley’s office. [Colorado Hockey Now]

• How good of a fit would Mike Hoffman be with the Coyotes? [Five for Howling]

• The On the Bench boys went over some fundies and fired some clappers at goaltender … Elias Pettersson? [Vancouver is Awesome]

• A look at the impact that the retiring Trevor Daley had on the Penguins during his short stay. [Pensburgh]

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.