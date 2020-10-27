Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.
• UFAs aren’t cashing in like old times during this unique offseason. [TSN]
• The COVID-19 pandemic could push the start of next season to February. [Vancouver Province]
• On a potential Las Vegas 2020-21 “bubble” and why it would work this time around. [Sin Bin Vegas]
• Why a short contract for RFA Jake DeBrusk makes the most sense for the Bruins. [NBC Sports Boston]
• New Seattle play-by-play man, Everett Fitzhugh, is honored to voice the audiobook version of Willie O’Ree’s autobiography. [NHL.com]
• A look at the 2020-21 season plans for the AHL, ECHL, and SPHL. [ESPN]
• Fun read on the night Patrick Roy smashed up Bob Hartley’s office. [Colorado Hockey Now]
• How good of a fit would Mike Hoffman be with the Coyotes? [Five for Howling]
• The On the Bench boys went over some fundies and fired some clappers at goaltender … Elias Pettersson? [Vancouver is Awesome]
• A look at the impact that the retiring Trevor Daley had on the Penguins during his short stay. [Pensburgh]
