Joey Moss, beloved Edmonton sports figure, dies at 57

Joey Moss, a longtime Edmonton Oilers and Edmonton Football team locker room attendant, has died at age 57.

The Moss family said Joey “passed away peacefully” on Monday.

“Joey was a remarkable person who taught us to love, laugh, and enjoy life always,” his family said in a statement. “While Joey is most recognized as the dressing room attendant for the Edmonton Oilers and the Edmonton Football Team, and singing the national anthem; Joey is also remembered for his incredible dance moves and putting a smile on your face when you are feeling down.”

Donations made in Moss’ name will go to the Winnifred Stewart Foundation, an organization for people with disabilities.

Moss, who had Down syndrome, began working for the Oilers in 1984-85 and quickly became a favorite in the organization. Wayne Gretzky met him while dating Moss’ sister, Vikki. From there, Gretzky introduced him to the team.

Janet & I are saddened to learn about the passing of Joey Moss. Not only was Joey a fixture in the Edmonton dressing room, he was someone I truly considered a friend. We will miss you Joey and you will always live on through our memories. Our thoughts are with Joey’s loved ones. pic.twitter.com/5ucUQhcWQp — Wayne Gretzky Estates (@GretzkyEstates) October 27, 2020

Not only did Moss handle typical locker room attendant duties, he also performed O Canada on a number of occasions.

The NHL Alumni Association awarded Moss their “Seventh Man Award” in 2003, given to those “whose behind-the-scenes efforts make a difference in the lives of others.” In 2015, he was inducted into the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame. The Professional Hockey Athletic Trainers Society and Society of Professional Hockey Equipment Managers honored him at their 2017 meetings.

With the greatest of all-time… and #99. Oil Country sure won’t be the same without you, Joey. Thanks for always brightening up any day and may you rest easy my friend. pic.twitter.com/p7yGRqTdbk — Connor McDavid (@cmcdavid97) October 27, 2020

In a release, the Oilers wrote: “He will be dearly missed. Once an Oiler, always an Oiler. Our friend, Joey Moss.”

