• Herb Carnegie’s grandson is fighting to keep his legacy alive and make the case for a spot in the Hockey Hall of Fame for his grandfather. [Sportsnet]

• Tyler Bertuzzi and the Red Wings went through the arbitration process on Sunday. Now they await a decision. [MLive]

• It wasn’t the most memorable rookie season for Jack Hughes, but the 2019 No. 1 pick learned a lot and ready to improve in his sophomore year. [The Hockey News]

• Blackhawks head coach Jeremy Colliton on the team’s rebuilding process and meeting with the team’s big four: “Sometimes, as a player, you’re just focused on what’s right in front of you — and you should be; that’s what you should do because that’s what you can control. But ultimately, if we can build our group back up again, it’s going to only benefit those veteran players because they’re going to have a chance to be on hopefully a Cup contender.” [NBC Sports Chicago]

• Why the Islanders should take a chance on Anthony Duclair. [NY Hockey Now]

• What’s left to do in free agency for Chuck Fletcher and the Flyers? [Broad Street Hockey]

• Not only has the free agent market slowed, but also the trades have come to a halt…for now. [Featurd]

• The pandemic has caused the process of putting together scouting lists to change drastically. [NHL.com]

• The retiring Martin Hanzel talks about his NHL career. [Coyotes Insider]

• Northlands Coliseum, the old home of the Oilers, is set for demolition as part of a redevelopment project. [Edmonton Journal]

