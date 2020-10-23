Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Clearly, the Lightning haven’t been able to trade Tyler Johnson, at least not yet. Why? Well, it’s about more than the flat salary cap, but uncertain economic times certainly make things worse for the Bolts. [Tampa Bay.com]

• Ideally, the AHL would be able to start its 2020-21 season on Dec. 4. In case you haven’t noticed, things are far from ideal. So, yes, that Dec. 4 date could move back. [ESPN]

• A fascinating read about what Willie O’Ree wants you to remember from “his trailblazing hockey story.” [The Score]

• It seems like every time the wind blows, the Penguins change directions, often via splashy trades. So, who might be on the trading block in 2020-21? [Pittsburgh Hockey Now]

• Can’t get enough of these rumors about various third/fourth jerseys for NHL teams next season? Here’s a deep dive on Kings possibilities. [Mayors Manor]

• If you weren’t aware, Brian Burke and Lou Lamoriello go way back. As in, “Lamoriello recruited Burke to play for Providence College” way back. Don’t take that to indicate that Burke actually cracked the Lou code, mind you. [Sportsnet]

• After buying out Henrik Lundqvist, the Rangers are handing the torch to Igor Shesterkin. While Shesterkin isn’t experienced at the NHL level, his overall track record explains the Rangers’ decision. [The Hockey Writers]

• Did the Maple Leafs just pull off a “master class” in salary cap management? This post argues as much. [Editor in Leaf]

• Hinging on nabbing Marco Rossi, the Wild pulled off a great bang-for-your-buck run in the 2020 NHL Draft. That might just set the stage for an even better run next year. [Zone Coverage]

• Will the Canucks decide to buy out Brandon Sutter? Breaking down what could be a costly (but necessary) move. [Offside Vancouver]

• Are the Devils done making upgrades to their roster? Maybe more importantly, should they be done? [All About the Jersey]

—

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.