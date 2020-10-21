Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Ryan Dixon looks at five moves that could pay off from 2020 NHL Free Agency. While results may very, I think Dixon makes an especially good point that the Flames could’ve really hit it big with Jacob Markstrom. Like many, I cringed at the term, but when you think about plausible best-case scenarios, this could pay off immensely for Calgary. At least in the short term. Also, now I want sourdough. [Sportsnet]

• Ilya Mikheyev signed with the Maple Leafs late on Tuesday. [Maple Leafs]

• Will Zdeno Chara be back with the Bruins? And should the Bruins want him back? Two challenging questions for Boston. [NBC Sports Boston]

• Are high-end players available more often than we realize? Sin Bin Vegas argues as much. [Sin Bin Vegas]

• For all the ways PHT is tackling 2020 NHL Free Agency, we haven’t tackled the fantasy fallout. Rotoworld’s Daily Dose captures rising and falling player values after the frenzy. [Rotoworld]

• Could signings like Taylor Hall show that coach Ralph Krueger is gaining influence over the Sabres’ moves? If nothing else, “being part of the reason Taylor Hall signed in Buffalo” is a pretty good thing for Krueger to put on his resume. [Buffalo Hockey Beat/Times Herald]

• After making some moves, the Blue Jackets could use a scoring winger/forward. As we discussed, there are options, but maybe not many great ones. On a related note, it would be great theater to watch Max Domi and Mike Hoffman drive John Tortorella up the wall with defensive mistakes. [The Hockey Writers]

Hockey and NHL links beyond 2020 Free Agency: Women’s hockey, NHL ’94 Rewind, more

• The NWHL’s Toronto Six named Digit Murphy as their first-ever head coach. [Toronto Six]

• “The tall one holding them all together.” A detailed look at what Meghan Duggan’s career meant to one hockey fan. [The Ice Garden]

• Should the Rangers allow Kaapo Kakko and Alexis Lafreniere to participate in the 2021 World Juniors? Signs seem to point to no — for now — but this explores that question nonetheless. [Blue Seat Blogs]

• With NHL ’94 Rewind, EA Sports knocks the dust out of the old cartridge of nostalgia as part of an “NHL 21” preorder package. Behind the decision to bring back the pixels and revive the beloved 16-bit game. [ESPN]

• Why Noah Hanifin is now more important than ever for the Flames. [Flames Nation]

