Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• The 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship will begin on Christmas Day with the U.S. vs. Russia the highlight game of the day. [IIHF]

• NHL teams appears to be going with a “reverse retro” look with jerseys next season. [Icethetics]

• The last goal called by Doc Emrick, who announced his retirement on Monday, was Blake Coleman‘s in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final. [Raw Charge]

• Should Ron Francis go with experience when he hires the first head coach of the Seattle Kraken? [NHL to Seattle]

• Evgeni Dadonov is ready to play mentor to his young, new Senators teammates. [Sportsnet]

• Anders Lee has been simmering with disappointment since the Islanders’ season came to an end as he awaits the next chance for a playoff run. [NY Post]

• Going with a goalie tandem of Mike Smith and Mikko Koskinen is a big gamble for the Oilers. [TSN]

• Despite the number of moves they’ve made this offseason, the Penguins have plenty of questions that need to be answered. [Pensburgh]

• Eric Lindros on the lure of veterans wanting to play in Toronto. [National Post]

• On Bill Guerin’s steering of the Wild ship in his first year on the job as GM. [Zone Coverage]

