• Where does Joe Thornton fit on the Maple Leafs’ opening night roster right now? [The Leafs Nation]

• Sharks GM Doug Wilson still has faith in his team next season despite Jumbo leaving for Toronto. [NBC Sports Bay Area]

• What is the next step in the relationship between Patrik Laine and the Jets? [Sportsnet]

• How the Hockey Hall of Fame is ensuring the Lightning have their time with the Stanley Cup in this unique offseason. [Lightning]

• Jon Cooper on his Stanley Cup win: “You work so hard to win the Stanley Cup but you don’t prepare for what happens after because you don’t know. It happened so fast, we won, we celebrated and we were on a plane the next morning and all of sudden you get to embrace your family and then it was just two weeks of euphoria.” [Prince George Citizen]

• How scouting for the 2021 NHL Draft has been changed by the COVID-19 pandemic. [The Score]

• P.K. Subban talks “The Last Dance” and almost being a Penguin. [ESPN]

• On Shandor Alphonso’s experience in the bubble: “The lone Black on-ice official in the NHL emerged from the Toronto bubble after 32 days, during which he worked two exhibition games, three games in the Stanley Cup Qualifiers, two round-robin games and four in the first round of the playoffs, feeling that he belongs with the best of the best holding the whistle.” [NHL.com]

