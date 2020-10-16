Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Tony DeAngelo and the Rangers avoid arbitration and work out a two-year, $9.6M extension. [Blueshirt Banter]

• Still unsigned, Zdeno Chara is looking at all of his options before deciding to sign for next season. [The Score]

• Why a Patrik Laine trade could be “mutually beneficial.” [Jets Nation]

• Marc Bergevin got emotion when talking about Brendan Gallagher after re-signing the forward: “Gally, for me, he’s a special person.” [Sportsnet]

• How the city of Tampa became a go-to hub for the NCAA Frozen Four. [The Hockey News]

• On the Islanders trading Devon Toews: “No matter how you rate the player, the Islanders gave up a key roster contributor for futures because of past and present mistakes.” [Lighthouse Hockey]

• Julien BriseBois helped build the champion Lightning. Now his next task is to keep them competitive under a tight salary cap. [ESPN]

• “The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning that recreational hockey has the right conditions for a “superspreader event” of COVID-19.” [CTV]

• Which still available top-six wingers could help the Canucks? [Canucks Army]

• The time is now for the Predators’ top players to produce next season. [Predlines]

• Steve Yzerman is confident there is light at the end of the Red Wings’ rebuilding phase. [NHL.com]

• Jimmy Vesey heads to the Maple Leafs with plenty to prove. [TSN]

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.