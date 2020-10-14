Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world.

• Brendan Gallagher, who has a year left on his contract, has broken off extension talks with Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin. [Habs Eyes on the Prize]

• “The Maple Leafs put John Tavares ahead of team-building two years ago, and they’ve been paying ever since” [Toronto Star]

• Nate Schmidt on coming to the Canucks: “I’ve been talking to some of the guys in Vancouver and one of the best things and one of the things I’ve heard about the most is how tightly knit the group was.” [Sportsnet]

• Salary arbitration hearings will begin Oct. 20 and end Nov. 8. [NHLPA]

• Examining the new defense in Nashville after a few days of free agency. [A to Z Nashville]

• Justin Schultz is confident he can find a fit on the Capitals’ blue line. [NBC Sports Washington]

• Marco Rossi will find it a tough challenge to crack the Wild roster next season. [Zone Coverage]

• With a year left on his contract, is Rick Tocchet long for Arizona? [Five for Howling]

• Should the Penguins pursue a veteran backup or will Casey DeSmith be just fine behind Tristan Jarry? [Pensburgh]

• A Blackhawks logo statue outside of United Center defaced with graffiti and paint over the weekend. [NBC Sports Chicago]

