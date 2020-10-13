Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner will undergo “clean-up surgery” on his shoulder. He is expected to be ready for the start of training camp. [Review-Journal]

• Will the Golden Knights look back and regret the big deal they just gave Alex Pietrangelo? [The Hockey News]

• Ralph Krueger’s presence should bode well for Taylor Hall‘s 2020-21 season with the Sabres. [Buffalo Hockey Beat]

• If the Sabres don’t prove they’re contender in a year’s time with Hall and Jack Eichel, what next? [National Post]

• Jonathan Toews on the Blackhawks’ changes this offseason: “I’ve never been told that we were going through a rebuild. That has never been communicated to me, for that matter. A lot of this comes as a shock because it’s a completely different direction than we expected.” [NHL.com]

• Senators first-rounder Tim Stutzle will miss the next 6-8 weeks with Germany’s Mannheim after suffering an arm injury during training camp. [Ottawa Citizen]

• Marc Bergevin has added depth and balance to the Canadiens’ lineup this offseason. [Sportsnet]

• Here’s why the Flyers have had a pretty quiet free agency. [Broad Street Hockey]

• Mikko Koivu is ready for a new challenge with the Blue Jackets. [Star Tribune]

• “How Steve Yzerman was able to sign difference-makers but keep Detroit Red Wings’ checkbook flexible.” [Freep]

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.