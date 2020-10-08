Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If you want a reminder of how brutal the playoffs can be for NHL players, merely consider the list of injured players the Dallas Stars shared on Thursday. As many as 13 Stars players either missed time or fought through injuries during that run to the 2020 Stanley Cup Final.

Looking back, the Stars injury list drives home part of why Jamie Benn and others were so emotional during press conferences after the Lightning won the Stanley Cup. It already must have been draining to fall two wins short of a championship. But to do it after making significant physical sacrifices, along with the emotional ones coming from life in the playoff bubble? You might fight back tears, too.

Tyler Seguin may miss start of 2020-21 season

Of all of the Stars’ playoff injury updates, Tyler Seguin might be the most important consideration.

Beyond shedding some light on Seguin’s scoring struggles, the Stars noted that Seguin’s injury might force him to miss the start of the 2020-21 season. (At least if it begins on Jan. 1, 2021, as the NHL and NHLPA hope.)

For one thing, Seguin dealt with knee issues from before the pandemic pause. But most pressingly, Seguin is pondering surgery options after sustaining a torn labrum in his hip. (Rewind to almost a decade ago, when there were murmurs about underlying hip issues.)

Overall Stars playoff injury list was staggering during Stanley Cup Final run

Again, Seguin was far from alone. Also consider:

Ben Bishop underwent knee surgery in May.

Considering Bishop’s size, age (turns 34 on Nov. 21), and injury history, this is troubling. Although maybe he can eventually approach something resembling full strength now that he gets to heal?

Apparently Jamie Benn played through a shoulder injury.

After experiencing numbness, Anton Khudobin had surgery on his arm.

Stars GM Jim Nill mentioned that Khudobin looks headed for 2020 NHL Free Agency.

Yikes, right?

The Dallas Stars didn’t win it all, but you can’t complain about how hard they worked. That injury list is staggering, even by the already-staggering standards of playoff injuries in the NHL.