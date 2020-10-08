Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The offseason has arrived and there are plenty of NHL trades that will go down before next season. Check back here for all of the trades that teams will be making in hopes of improving their chances at winning the 2021 Stanley Cup.

2020 NHL offseason trades

Oct. 8

Columbus Blue Jackets: Cliff Pu

Florida Panthers: Markus Nutivaara

Anaheim Ducks: 2021 fifth-round pick

Ottawa Senators: Erik Gudbranson

Oct. 7 (link)

Pittsburgh Penguins: Jonathan Gruden, 2020 second-round pick

Ottawa Senators: Matt Murray

Oct. 7 (link)

Minnesota Wild: Nick Bonino, 2020 second-round pick, 2020 third-round pick

Nashville Predators: Luke Kunin, 2020 fourth-round pick

Oct. 7

New York Rangers: 2020 second-round pick

Los Angeles Kings: Lias Andersson

Oct. 5 (link)

Minnesota Wild: 2021 third-round pick

San Jose Sharks: Ryan Donato

Minnesota Wild: 2022 fifth-round pick

San Jose Sharks: Devan Dubnyk, 2022 seventh-round pick

*Wild retains 50% of Dubnyk’s 2020-21 salary

Oct. 4 (link)

Los Angeles Kings: Olli Maatta

Chicago Blackhawks: Brad Morrison

*Blackhawks retain $750k of Maatta’s salary through 2021-22

Oct. 2

Ottawa Senators: Josh Brown

Florida Panthers: 2020 fourth-round pick

Sept. 28

Chicago Blackhawks: Brandon Pirri

Vegas Golden Knights: Dylan Sikura

Sept. 26 (link)

Detroit Red Wings: Marc Staal, 2021 second-round pick

New York Rangers: Future considerations

Sept. 24 (link)

Florida Panthers: Patric Hornqvist

Pittsburgh Penguins: Mike Matheson, Colton Sceviour

Sept. 16 (link)

Buffalo Sabres: Eric Staal

Minnesota Wild: Marcus Johansen

Sept. 12 (link)

Montreal Canadiens: Joel Edmundson

Carolina Hurricanes: 2020 fifth-round pick

Sept. 11 link)

Minnesota Wild: Nick Bjugstad

Pittsburgh Penguins: 2021 conditional seventh-round pick

*Penguins retaining 50% of Bjugstad’s salary. Wild get the pick if Bjugstad plays in 70 games or earns 35 points in the 2020-21 season.

Sept. 2 (link)

Montreal Canadiens: Jake Allen, 2022 seventh-round pick

St. Louis Blues: 2020 third-round pick, 2020 seventh-round pick