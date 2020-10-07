Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world.

• No. 1 overall pick Alexis Lafreniere on making his first trip to New York at some point in the future: ‘I’m excited to meet some new people and make some connections.” [NY Post]

• Quinton Byfield became the highest-drafted Black player in NHL history: “It means a lot to me, it’s something special. Being in the record books for anything is definitely super-special, especially [since] my dad and my mom didn’t play hockey or have too much knowledge about that, so kind of just growing the game together. It just shows there’s a lot of opportunity for everyone in the world that you can play every sport and be successful in it.” [NHL.com]

• Old uniforms return and a pair of top-five picks. Tuesday was a pretty good day for the Senators. [Ottawa Sun]

• Tim Stutzle is the latest NHL draft pick who developed in Germany. [Sportsnet]

• It was also a decent Round 1 for the Devils, who had three picks. [All About the Jersey]

• Marco Rossi to the Wild is a “perfect fit.” [Star Tribune]

• Who exactly is Blue Jackets first-rounder Yegor Chinakhov? [The Hockey News]

• Why Henrix Lapierre was worth the move up the draft board for the Capitals. [NBC Sports Washington]

• Max Domi on going to Columbus: “We have every little piece there is to win. We just have to find a way to string it together. This team has come very, very close in the past couple of years to doing something special, and I’m excited to help any way I can.” [Blue Jackets]

• How does Josh Anderson‘s acquisition impact the Canadiens’ forward group? [Habs Eyes on the Prize]

• Andreas Athanasiou and Matt Benning did not receive qualifying offers from the Oilers and will now become UFAs. [Oilers Nation]

