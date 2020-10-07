The first round of 2020 NHL Draft has come to a conclusion. After a four-month delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the teams with Round 1 selections made their picks virtually for the first time ever.

As expected, Alexis Lafreniere was selected first overall by the New York Rangers, followed by the Los Angeles Kings taking Quinton Byfield at No. 2. The Ottawa Senators had two choices in the first five picks and went with Tim Stutzle and Jake Sanderson and got a little help from Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek.

Here is the full 2020 NHL Draft order with Round 1 results.

2020 NHL Draft order

Round 1

1. New York Rangers – Alexis Lafreniere, LW, Rimouski (QMJHL)

“Byfield has immense potential, but so does Lafreniere, and Lafreniere is as ready to produce in his first post-draft season as any prospect since Connor McDavid. I see him playing second line left wing behind Artemi Panarin right away. The rebuild on Broadway is over.” – Ryan Wagman, Rotoworld Hockey

2. Los Angeles Kings – Quinton Byfield, C, Sudbury (OHL)

“In a perfect world, Byfield grows into a face-of-the-franchise level player. In a reasonably disappointing scenario, he matures into a steady 25-30 goal scorer for a decade plus. Byfield may not have any one attributes that is the best in this NHL draft class, but his combination of skills can be argued to be the best. He is a true five-tool player (skating, shot, puck skills, smarts, physicality).” – Ryan Wagman, Rotoworld Hockey

3. Ottawa Senators (from SJS) – Tim Stutzle, C/LW, Mannheim (DEL)

“The dynamic Deutschlander is a natural winger who can play up the middle. Both can play right away, while Stutzle is more certain to play a central role immediately. He has first line puck skills and an incredibly well-refined game, while also holding the distinction of being arguably the best skater in the NHL draft” – Ryan Wagman, Rotoworld Hockey

4. Detroit Red Wings – Lucas Raymond, LW, Frolunda (SHL)

5. Ottawa Senators – Jake Sanderson, D, USA U-18 (USNTDP)

“[Sanderson] is a 25 minute/game player, who plays in all situations, skates like the wind, and moves the puck with grace and skill.” – Ryan Wagman, Rotoworld Hockey

6. Anaheim Ducks – Jamie Drysdale, D, Erie (OHL)

“Drysdale could finally allow the Ducks to move on from the regret of letting Shea Theodore go to Vegas to allow the Ducks to keep Josh Manson and Sami Vaatanen. Drysdale is easily the best skating blueliner in this NHL draft and is right up there with the Quinn Hughes‘ and Cale Makar’s of the world in that regard. Many like Drysdale as much, or more, than Sanderson, but both project as first pairing defenders for a long time to come.” – Ryan Wagman, Rotoworld Hockey

7. New Jersey Devils – Alexander Holtz, RW, Djurgardens (SHL)

“Holtz has an NHL frame, and projects to offer a bit of everything at a high end level, even if his shot is currently his best weapon.” – Ryan Wagman, Rotoworld Hockey

8. Buffalo Sabres – Jack Quinn, RW, Ottawa (OHL)

9. Minnesota Wild – Marco Rossi, C, Ottawa (OHL)

“His low center of gravity also helps to diminish concerns about his lack of height. Rossi is very close to NHL ready.” – Ryan Wagman, Rotoworld Hockey

10. Winnipeg Jets – Cole Perfetti, C, Saginaw (OHL)

11. Nashville Predators – Yaroslav Askarov, G, St. Petersburg (VHL)

12. Florida Panthers – Anton Lundell, C, HIFK (SM-liiga)

13. Carolina Hurricanes (from TOR) – Seth Jarvis, C, Portland (WHL)

14. Edmonton Oilers – Dylan Holloway, C/LW, Wisconsin (NCAA)

15. Toronto Maple Leafs (from PIT) – Rodion Amirov, LW, Ufa Salavat Yulayev (KHL)

16. Montreal Canadiens – Kaiden Guhle, D, Prince Albert (WHL)

17. Chicago Blackhawks – Lukas Reichel, LW, Eisbaren Berlin (DEL)

18. New Jersey Devils (from ARZ) – Dawson Mercer, C/RW, Chicoutimi (QMJHL)

19. New York Rangers (from CGY) – Braden Schneider, D, Brandon (WHL)

20. New Jersey Devils (from VAN via TB) – Shakir Mukhamadullin, D, Ufa Salavat Yulayev (KHL)

21. Columbus Blue Jackets – Yegor Chinakhov, RW, Avangard Omsk (KHL)

22. Washington Capitals (from CGY via NYR via CAR) – Hendrix Lapierre, C, Chicoutimi (QMJHL)

23. Philadelphia Flyers – Tyson Foerster, RW, Barrie (OHL)

24. Calgary Flames (from WSH) – Connor Zary, C, Kamloops (WHL)

25. Colorado Avalanche – Justin Barron, D, Halifax (QMJHL)

26. St. Louis Blues – Jake Neighbours, LW, Edmonton (WHL)

27. Anaheim Ducks (from BOS) – Jacob Perreault, RW, Sarnia (OHL)

28. Ottawa Senators (from NYI) – Ridly Greig, C, Brandon (WHL)

29. Vegas Golden Knights – Brendan Brisson, C, Chicago (USHL)

30. Dallas Stars – Mavrik Bourque, C, Shawinigan (QMJHL)

31. San Jose Sharks (from TB) – Ozzy Wiesblatt, RW, Prince Albert (WHL)

Round 2

32. Detroit Red Wings – William Wallinder, D, Modo Jr (Sweden Jr)

33. Ottawa Senators – Roby Jarventie, LW, Koovee (Mestis)

34. Buffalo Sabres (from SJS) – J.J. Peterka, RW, Munchen (DEL)

35. Los Angeles Kings – Helge Grans, D, Malmo (SHL)

36. Anaheim Ducks – Sam Colangelo, RW, Chicago (USHL)

37. Minnesota Wild (from NSH via NJ) – Marat Khusnutdinov, C, St. Petersburg (KHL)

38. San Jose Sharks (from BUF) – Thomas Bordeleau, C, USA U-18 (USNTDP)

39. Minnesota Wild – Ryan O’Rourke, D, Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)

40. Winnipeg Jets – Daniel Torgersson, LW, Frölunda (Sweden Jr)

41. Carolina Hurricanes (from NYR) – Noel Gunler, RW, Lulea (SHL)

42. Nashville Predators – Luke Evangelista, RW, London (OHL)

43. Florida Panthers – Emil Heineman, LW, Leksand (SHL)

44. Ottawa Senators (from TOR) – Tyler Kleven, D, USA U-18 (USNTDP)

45. Los Angeles Kings (from DET via EDM) – Brock Faber, D, USA U-18 (USNTDP)

46. Chicago Blackhawks (from PIT via VGK) – Drew Commesso, G, USA U-18 (USNTDP)

47. Montreal Canadiens – Luke Tuch, LW, USA U-18 (USNTDP)

48. Montreal Canadiens (from CHI) – Jan Mysak, C, Hamilton (OHL)

49. No selection (Originally Arizona Coyotes*)

50. Calgary Flames – Yan Kuznetsov, D, Connecticut (NCAA)

51. Detroit Red Wings (from LAK via VAN) – Theodore Niederbach, C, Frolunda Jr (Sweden Jr)

52. Pittsburgh Penguins (from OTT via CBJ) – Joel Blomqvist, G, Karpat (SM-liiga)

53. Carolina Hurricanes – Vasiliy Ponomarev, C, Shawinigan (QMJHL)

54. Philadelphia Flyers – Emil Andrae, D, HV71 (Sweden Jr)

55. Detroit Red Wings (from WSH) – Cross Hanas, LW, Portland (WHL)

56. San Jose Sharks (from COL via WSH) – Tristen Robins, RW, Saskatoon (WHL)

57. Tampa Bay Lightning (from MTL via STL) – Jack Finley, C, Spokane (WHL)

58. Boston Bruins – Mason Lohrei, D, Green Bay (USHL)

59. Toronto Maple Leafs (from OTT via NYI) – Roni Hirvonen, C, Assat (SM-liiga)

60. New York Rangers (from LAK via VGK) – William Cuylle, LW, Windsor (OHL)

61. Ottawa Senators (from DAL via VGK) – Egor Sokolov, LW, Cape Breton (QMJHL)

62. Tampa Bay Lightning – Gage Goncalves, C, Everett (WHL)

*Coyotes forfeit pick No. 49 due to punishment for violating NHL pre-combine testing rules.

Round 3

63. Detroit Red Wings – Donovan Sebrango, D, Kitchener (OHL)

64. Toronto Maple Leafs (from OTT) – Topi Niemela, D, Karpat (SM-liiga)

65. Minnesota Wild (from DET via SJ) – Daemon Hunt, D, Moose Jaw (WHL)

66. Los Angeles Kings – Kasper Simontaival, RW, Tappara Jr (Finland Jr)

67. Anaheim Ducks – Ian Moore, D, St. Mark’s School (USHS)

68. Vegas Golden Knights (from NJ) – Lukas Cormier, D, Charlottetown (QMJHL)

69. Carolina Hurricanes (from BUF) – Alexander Nikishin, D, Spartak (KHL)

70. Detroit Red Wings (from MIN via NSH) – Eemil Viro, D, TPS (SM-liiga)

71. Ottawa Senators (from WPG) – Leevi Merilainen, G, Karpat Jr (Finland Jr)

72. Calgary Flames (from NYR) – Jeremie Poirier, D, Saint John (QMJHL)

73. Nashville Predators – Luke Prokop, D, Calgary (WHL)

74. Florida Panthers – Ty Smilanic, C, USA U-18 (USNTDP)

75. Colorado Avalanche (from TOR) – Jean-Luc Foudy, C, Windsor (OHL)

76. Edmonton Oilers –

77. Pittsburgh Penguins –

78. Columbus Blue Jackets (from MTL) –

79. Chicago Blackhawks –

80. Calgary Flames (from WSH via ARI via COL) –

81. Calgary Flames –

82. Vancouver Canucks

83. Los Angeles Kings (from CBJ via OTT via TOR)

84. New Jersey Devils (from CAR)

85. Tampa Bay Lightning (from PHI via SJ)

86. St. Louis Blues (from WSH via MTL)

87. Florida Panthers (from COL)

88. St. Louis Blues

89. Boston Bruins

90. New York Islanders

91. Vegas Golden Knights

92. New York Rangers (from DAL)

93. Tampa Bay Lightning

Round 4

94. Tampa Bay Lightning (from DET)

95. Florida Panthers *(from OTT)

96. Calgary Flames (from SJ vis MTL via BUF)

97. Detroit Red Wings (from LAK)

98. Montreal Canadiens (from ANA)

99. New Jersey Devils

100. San Jose Sharks (from BUF)

101. Nashville Predators (from MIN)

102. Montreal Canadiens (from WPG)

103. New York Rangers

104. Anaheim Ducks (from NSH via PHI)

105. Florida Panthers

106. Toronto Maple Leafs

107. Detroit Red Wings (from EDM)

108. Pittsburgh Penguins

109. Montreal Canadiens

110. Chicago Blackhawks

111. Arizona Coyotes

112. Los Angeles Kings (from CGY)

113. Vancouver Canucks

114. Columbus Blue Jackets

115. Carolina Hurricanes

116. Philadelphia Flyers

117. Washington Capitals

118. Colorado Avalanche

119. St. Louis Blues

120. New Jersey Devils (from BOS)

121. New York Islanders

122. Toronto Maple Leafs (from VGK)

123. Dallas Stars

124. Montreal Canadiens (from TB)

Round 5

125. Detroit Red Wings

126. San Jose Sharks (from OTT)

127. San Jose Sharks

128. Los Angeles Kings

129. Anaheim Ducks

130. New Jersey Devils

131. Buffalo Sabres

132. Detroit Red Wings (from MIN)

133. Winnipeg Jets

134. New York Rangers

135. Nashville Predators

136. Montreal Canadiens (from FLA)

137. Florida Panthers (from TOR)

138. Edmonton Oilers

139. Pittsburgh Penguins

140. Carolina Hurricanes (from MTL)

141. Chicago Blackhawks

142. Arizona Coyotes

143. Calgary Flames

144. Vancouver Canucks

145. Columbus Blue Jackets

146. St. Louis Blues (from CAR)

147. Philadelphia Flyers

148. Washington Capitals

149. Colorado Avalanche

150. St. Louis Blues

151. Boston Bruins

152. New York Islanders

153. Toronto Maple Leafs (from VGK)

154. Dallas Stars

155. Ottawa Senators (from TB)

Round 6

156. Detroit Red Wings

157. Tampa Bay Lightning (from OTT)

158. Ottawa Senators (from SJ)

159. Los Angeles Kings

160. Anaheim Ducks

161. New Jersey Devils

162. Dallas Stars (from BUF via CAR via FLA)

163. Minnesota Wild

164. Winnipeg Jets

165. New York Rangers

166. Nashville Predators

167. Colorado Avalanche (from FLA)

168. Toronto Maple Leafs

169. Edmonton Oilers

170. Pittsburgh Penguins

171. Montreal Canadiens

172. Chicago Blackhawks

173. Arizona Coyotes

174. Calgary Flames

175. Vancouver Canucks

176. Columbus Blue Jackets

177. Toronto Maple Leafs (from CAR)

178. Philadelphia Flyers

179. Washington Capitals

180. Toronto Maple Leafs (from COL)

181. Ottawa Senators (from STL via EDM)

182. Boston Bruins

183. New York Islanders

184. Vegas Golden Knights

185. Dallas Stars

186. Tampa Bay Lightning

Round 7

187. Detroit Red Wings

188. Montreal Canadiens (from OTT)

189. Toronto Maple Leafs (from SJ)

190. Los Angeles Kings

191. Vancouver Canucks (from ANA)

192. New Jersey Devils

193. Buffalo Sabres

194. Minnesota Wild

195. Toronto Maple Leafs (from WPG via MIN)

196. New York Rangers

197. New York Rangers (from NSH)

198. Florida Panthers

199. Carolina Hurricanes (from TOR)

200. Edmonton Oilers

201. San Jose Sharks (from PIT)

202. Philadelphia Flyers (from MTL)

203. St. Louis Blues (from CHI via MTL)

204. Arizona Coyotes

205. Calgary Flames

206. New York Rangers (from VAN)

207. Columbus Blue Jackets

208. Carolina Hurricanes

209. Philadelphia Flyers

210. San Jose Sharks (from WSH)

211. Colorado Avalanche

212. Toronto Maple Leafs (from STL)

213. Boston Bruins

214. New York Islanders

215. Vegas Golden Knights

216. Buffalo Sabres (from DAL)

217. Tampa Bay Lightning

2020 NHL Draft order procedure

Round 1

Picks 1-15: Determined by Phases 1 and 2 of 2020 NHL Draft Lottery

Picks 16-27: Teams eliminated in Rounds 1 and 2 of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, in inverse order of 2019-20 regular season points percentage

Picks 28-29: Teams eliminated in 2020 Conference Finals, in inverse order of 2019-20 regular season points percentage

Pick 30: Team eliminated in 2020 Stanley Cup Final

Pick 31: 2020 Stanley Cup champion

Rounds 2-7

Picks 1-7: Teams who did not participate in the Return To Play, in inverse order of 2019-20 regular season points percentage

Picks 8-15: Teams eliminated in 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers, in inverse order of 2019-20 regular season points percentage

Picks 16-27: Teams eliminated in Rounds 1 and 2 of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, in inverse order of 2019-20 regular season points percentage

Picks 28-29: Teams eliminated in 2020 Conference Finals, in inverse order of 2019-20 regular season points percentage

Pick 30: Team eliminated in 2020 Stanley Cup Final

Pick 31: 2020 Stanley Cup champion