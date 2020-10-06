Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.
• Don Sweeney on Tuukka Rask‘s future with the Boston Bruins: “[O]ur staff has communicated with Tuukka and as I said before, he remains a big part of our roster planning going forward because I think by my knowledge, he was second in the Vezina balloting and we feel very, very comfortable with where our goaltending is at.” [NBC Sports Boston]
• Why other Arizona Coyotes should be moved before Oliver Ekman-Larsson. [Five for Howling]
• The Chicago Blackhawks will have plenty of salary cap space this offseason. How will GM Stan Bowman use it? [NBC Sports Chicago]
• If a team is looking for a player primed for a bounce-back season, look no further than Josh Anderson. [TSN]
• It will take a really good offer for Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas to think about moving Frederik Andersen. “As of this moment, yes, I expect him to be the starting goalie for the team — I was just going to say come October — but whenever we get going here. So that’s the way I feel about Fred.” [NHL.com]
• When it’s time for the No. 5 selection to be announces, Ottawa Senators GM Pierre Dorion will have plenty of options to choose from. [Ottawa Citizen]
• Which NHL teams must hit a home run during this week’s draft? [Featurd]
• Fun re-draft of the 1995 draft, which would have Jarome Iginla going No. 1 overall. [Puck Junk]
• Long Island University is progressing as it puts together a D-I men’s program during a pandemic. [College Hockey News]
• Some reaction to NHL 21 ratings reveal and the new Be a Pro trailer. [Operation Sports]
The 2020 NHL Draft will be held virtually with Round 1 taking place on Tuesday, Oct. 6 beginning at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN (livestream). Rounds 2-7 will be held Wednesday, Oct. 7 beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET on NHL Network.
