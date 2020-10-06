Hockey Culture: Oilers’ Jujhar Khaira on Southeast Asian community embracing hockey

By Sean LeahyOct 6, 2020, 10:35 AM EDT
Welcome to Hockey Culture, the NBC Sports multi-platform content offering dedicated to bringing equality and inclusion to hockey. Led by NBC Sports’ Anson Carter, Hockey Culture addresses contemporary topics within the sport, aim to promote diversity around the game , and increase community engagement.

This week Anson talks with Edmonton Oilers winger Jujhar Khaira about his path to the NHL and how he’s watched the Southeast Asian community embrace hockey.

