Grabner buyout
Coyotes are buying out Michael Grabner as changes continue

By Adam GretzOct 3, 2020, 3:32 PM EDT
The Arizona Coyotes could have a very different look next season as new general manager Bill Armstrong puts his stamp on the team.

They seem likely to lose Taylor Hall to unrestricted free agency, and there is a decent chance that team captain Oliver Ekman-Larsson gets traded at some point this offseason (Boston or Vancouver perhaps?).

The potential changes continued on Saturday when the team placed veteran forward Michael Grabner on waivers for the purposes of buying out his contract.

“This morning, we put Michael Grabner on waivers for the purposes of buying out his contract,” said Armstrong in a statement released by the team. “This was simply a hockey decision. Michael is an incredible person and a beloved teammate. He is the consummate professional and we appreciate everything he’s done for the Coyotes organization. We wish him and his family all the best in the future.”

Grabner has one year remaining on his contract that pays him $3.35 million per season. As a result of the buyout, the Coyotes will take on a small salary cap hit over the next two seasons ($833,333 this upcoming season and $1.258 million during the 2021-22 season).

He had signed a three-year contract with the Coyotes prior to the 2018-19 season.

At his best, Grabner was one of the NHL’s most unique players due to his blinding speed that created matchup problems for pretty much every team in the league. Breakaways seemed to be a nightly occurrence for him, while he was also a complete game-wrecker for teams on the penalty kill, scoring 22 shorthanded goals throughout his career. That includes a league-leading six shorthanded goals during the 2018-19 season, his first with the Coyotes.

Since entering the league during the 2009-10 season only Brad Marchand (27) has more shorthanded goals. Marchand scored those five additional goals in 151 more games.

The question is whether or not Grabner can still make that sort of impact. He turns 33 in a couple of days and is coming off of two injury-shortened campaigns with the Coyotes, having played in just 87 out of a possible 164 games.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Trade: Blackhawks clear $3M+ in cap space, send Olli Maatta to Kings

By James O'BrienOct 4, 2020, 2:36 PM EDT
The Blackhawks sent defenseman Olli Maatta to the Kings in a trade that clears up more than $3 million in cap space for Chicago. Forward Brad Morrison goes to the Blackhawks in this trade.

Maatta, 26, carries a $4.083M cap hit through 2021-22. The Blackhawks confirmed that they retained $750K of Maatta’s salary in the deal, while also noting Morrison’s $743,333 cap hit for 2020-21. Morrison, 23, hasn’t ever played in an NHL game, so it’s not clear if he’ll see any action with the Blackhawks.

Blackhawks trade Olli Maatta to Kings, open space (possibly for Crawford?)

Kings receive: Olli Maatta, 26, $3.33M cap hit after salary retention (through 2021-22).

Blackhawks receive: Morrison, retain $750K of Maatta’s salary through 2021-22.

Following this trade, the Blackhawks now have about $11.16M in cap space (with 16 roster spots covered), according to Cap Friendly.

That’s significant, as the Blackhawks face some free agent conundrums.

Most prominently, 35-year-old cornerstone goalie Corey Crawford is a pending unrestricted free agent. On one hand, his age and (quite recent) injury concerns must be considered. On the other hand, Crawford quietly played fantastic hockey for an often-overmatched Blackhawks defense that may get incrementally shabbier without Maatta.

Even if Crawford walks, the Blackhawks will be looking for a goalie (sorry, penciled-in backup Malcolm Subban).

Beyond that, the Blackhawks face some RFA situations. Dylan Strome and Dominik Kubalik both present interesting conundrums, value-wise. Drake Caggiula is also an RFA forward.

Meanwhile, this move is mildly puzzling from the Kings’ perspective. On one hand, Maatta gives the Kings another palatable defenseman. For all Los Angeles’ struggles, they played solid defense in 2020-21.

Still, it sure seems like the Kings’ best plan is to focus mainly on the future. Maatta isn’t ancient at 26, but if this rebuild takes a while, is he going to move the needle much? By the time they progress, he may be past his prime.

(Personally, I’d think the Kings would be better off leveraging cap space to gain futures, like the Red Wings did by trading for Marc Staal.)

Then again, maybe the Kings want to gain some defense now, and then trade Maatta for picks later?

Either way, this saves a nice chunk of change for the Blackhawks. We may get more of an idea about how they’ll use that money with moves surrounding the 2020 NHL Draft.

Speaking of the Draft …

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

2020 NHL Draft: Date, time, order of picks for all 31 teams

2020 NHL Draft
By Sean LeahyOct 3, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT
The 2020 NHL Draft will be held virtually with Round 1 taking place on Tuesday, Oct. 6 beginning at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN (livestream). Rounds 2-7 will be held Wednesday, Oct. 7 beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET on NHL Network.

The Rangers won Phase 2 of the 2020 NHL Draft lottery in August and will select first overall. Rimouski Oceanic (QMJHL) winger Alexis Lafreniere is expected to go No. 1.

After that? It could go a lot of different ways. Quinton Byfield (Sudbury – C- OHL), Tim Stutzle (Adler Mannheim – C/LW – DEL), Lucas Raymond (Frolunda – LW/C – SHL), Jamie Drysdale (Erie – D – OHL), Marco Rossi (Ottawa – C – OHL), Cole Perfetti (Saginaw – C – OHL), Jake Sanderson (D – USNTDP) are among the top prospects expected to be selected early.

[NHL Midseason Mock Draft: Lafreniere head of the 2020 prospect class]

Here is the full 2020 NHL Draft order.

2020 NHL Draft order

Round 1

1. New York Rangers
2. Los Angeles Kings
3. Ottawa Senators (from SJS)
4. Detroit Red Wings
5. Ottawa Senators
6. Anaheim Ducks
7. New Jersey Devils
8. Buffalo Sabres
9. Minnesota Wild
10. Winnipeg Jets
11. Nashville Predators
12. Florida Panthers
13. Carolina Hurricanes (from TOR)
14. Edmonton Oilers
15. Toronto Maple Leafs (from PIT)
16. Montreal Canadiens
17. Chicago Blackhawks
18. New Jersey Devils (from ARZ)
19. Calgary Flames
20. New Jersey Devils (from VAN via TB)
21. Columbus Blue Jackets
22. New York Rangers (from CAR)
23. Philadelphia Flyers
24. Washington Capitals
25. Colorado Avalanche
26. St. Louis Blues
27. Anaheim Ducks (from BOS)
28. Ottawa Senators (from NYI)
29. Vegas Golden Knights
30. Dallas Stars
31. San Jose Sharks (from TB)

Round 2

32. Detroit Red Wings
33. Ottawa Senators
34. San Jose Sharks
35. Los Angeles Kings
36. Anaheim Ducks
37. Nashville Predators (from NJ)
38. Buffalo Sabres
39. Minnesota Wild
40. Winnipeg Jets
41. Carolina Hurricanes (from NYR)
42. Nashville Predators
43. Florida Panthers
44. Toronto Maple Leafs
45. Detroit Red Wings (from EDM)
46. Chicago Blackhawks (from PIT via VGK)
47. Montreal Canadiens
48. Montreal Canadiens (from CHI)
49. No selection (Originally Arizona Coyotes*)
50. Calgary Flames
51. Los Angeles Kings (from VAN)
52. Ottawa Senators (from CBJ)
53. Carolina Hurricanes
54. Philadelphia Flyers
55. Detroit Red Wings (from WSH)
56. San Jose Sharks (from COL via WSH)
57. Montreal Canadiens (from STL)
58. Boston Bruins
59. Ottawa Senators (from NYI)
60. Los Angeles Kings (from VGK)
61. Ottawa Senators (from DAL via VGK)
62. Tampa Bay Lightning

*Coyotes forfeit pick No. 49 due to punishment for violating NHL pre-combine testing rules.

Round 3

63. Detroit Red Wings
64. Ottawa Senators
65. Detroit Red Wings (from SJ)
66. Los Angeles Kings
67. Anaheim Ducks
68. Vegas Golden Knights (from NJ)
69. Carolina Hurricanes (from BUF)
70. Nashville Predators (from MIN)
71. Ottawa Senators (from WPG)
72. New York Rangers
73. Nashville Predators
74. Florida Panthers
75. Colorado Avalanche (from TOR)
76. Edmonton Oilers++
77. Pittsburgh Penguins
78. Montreal Canadiens
79. Chicago Blackhawks
80. Washington Capitals (from ARI via COL)
81. Calgary Flames+++
82. Vancouver Canucks
83. Los Angeles Kings (from CBJ via OTT via TOR)
84. New Jersey Devils (from CAR)
85. Tampa Bay Lightning (from PHI via SJ)
86. St. Louis Blues (from WSH via MTL)
87. Florida Panthers (from COL)
88. St. Louis Blues
89. Boston Bruins
90. New York Islanders
91. Vegas Golden Knights
92. New York Rangers (from DAL)
93. Tampa Bay Lightning

++ Oilers have yet to announce whether they will give their 2020 or 2021 third-round pick to the Flames as part of the James Neal trade. If they give up the 2020 choice, the Blackhawks will get No. 76 as part of the Erik Gustafsson treads. If they give up their 2021 pick, the Blackhawks will get the No. 81 pick from the Flames.

+++ If Calgary does not receive Edmonton’s 2020 third-round pick, they will send their own 2020 third-round pick to the Blackhawks.

Round 4

94. Tampa Bay Lightning (from DET)
95. Florida Panthers *(from OTT)
96. Calgary Flames (from SJ vis MTL via BUF)
97. Los Angeles Kings
98. Montreal Canadiens (from ANA)
99. New Jersey Devils
100. Buffalo Sabres
101. Minnesota Wild
102. Montreal Canadiens (from WPG)
103. New York Rangers
104. Anaheim Ducks (from NSH via PHI)
105. Florida Panthers
106. Toronto Maple Leafs
107. Detroit Red Wings (from EDM)
108. Pittsburgh Penguins
109. Montreal Canadiens
110. Chicago Blackhawks
111. Arizona Coyotes
112. Los Angeles Kings (from CGY)
113. Vancouver Canucks
114. Columbus Blue Jackets
115. Carolina Hurricanes
116. Philadelphia Flyers
117. Washington Capitals
118. Colorado Avalanche
119. St. Louis Blues
120. New Jersey Devils (from BOS)
121. New York Islanders
122. Toronto Maple Leafs (from VGK)
123. Dallas Stars
124. Tampa Bay Lightning

Round 5

125. Detroit Red Wings
126. San Jose Sharks (from OTT)
127. San Jose Sharks
128. Los Angeles Kings
129. Anaheim Ducks
130. New Jersey Devils
131. Buffalo Sabres
132. Minnesota Wild
133. Winnipeg Jets
134. New York Rangers
135. Nashville Predators
136. Montreal Canadiens (from FLA)
137. Florida Panthers (from TOR)
138. Edmonton Oilers
139. Pittsburgh Penguins
140. Carolina Hurricanes (from MTL)
141. Chicago Blackhawks
142. Arizona Coyotes
143. Calgary Flames
144. Vancouver Canucks
145. Columbus Blue Jackets
146. St. Louis Blues (from CAR)
147. Philadelphia Flyers
148. Washington Capitals
149. Colorado Avalanche
150. St. Louis Blues
151. Boston Bruins
152. New York Islanders
153. Toronto Maple Leafs (from VGK)
154. Dallas Stars
155. Ottawa Senators (from TB)

Round 6

156. Detroit Red Wings
157. Tampa Bay Lightning (from OTT)
158. Ottawa Senators (from SJ)
159. Los Angeles Kings
160. Anaheim Ducks
161. New Jersey Devils
162. Dallas Stars (from BUF via CAR via FLA)
163. Minnesota Wild
164. Winnipeg Jets
165. New York Rangers
166. Nashville Predators
167. Colorado Avalanche (from FLA)
168. Toronto Maple Leafs
169. Edmonton Oilers
170. Pittsburgh Penguins
171. Montreal Canadiens
172. Chicago Blackhawks
173. Arizona Coyotes
174. Calgary Flames
175. Vancouver Canucks
176. Columbus Blue Jackets
177. Toronto Maple Leafs (from CAR)
178. Philadelphia Flyers
179. Washington Capitals
180. Toronto Maple Leafs (from COL)
181. Ottawa Senators (from STL via EDM)
182. Boston Bruins
183. New York Islanders
184. Vegas Golden Knights
185. Dallas Stars
186. Tampa Bay Lightning

Round 7

187. Detroit Red Wings
188. Montreal Canadiens (from OTT)
189. Toronto Maple Leafs (from SJ)
190. Los Angeles Kings
191. Vancouver Canucks (from ANA)
192. New Jersey Devils
193. Buffalo Sabres
194. Minnesota Wild
195. Toronto Maple Leafs (from WPG via MIN)
196. New York Rangers
197. New York Rangers (from NSH)
198. Florida Panthers
199. Carolina Hurricanes (from TOR)
200. Edmonton Oilers
201. San Jose Sharks (from PIT)
202. Philadelphia Flyers (from MTL)
203. St. Louis Blues (from CHI via MTL)
204. Arizona Coyotes
205. Calgary Flames
206. New York Rangers (from VAN)
207. Columbus Blue Jackets
208. Carolina Hurricanes
209. Philadelphia Flyers
210. San Jose Sharks (from WSH)
211. Colorado Avalanche
212. Toronto Maple Leafs (from STL)
213. Boston Bruins
214. New York Islanders
215. Vegas Golden Knights
216. Buffalo Sabres (from DAL)
217. Tampa Bay Lightning

NHL Draft order procedure

Round 1
Picks 1-15: Determined by Phases 1 and 2 of 2020 NHL Draft Lottery
Picks 16-27: Teams eliminated in Rounds 1 and 2 of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, in inverse order of 2019-20 regular season points percentage
Picks 28-29: Teams eliminated in 2020 Conference Finals, in inverse order of 2019-20 regular season points percentage
Pick 30: Team eliminated in 2020 Stanley Cup Final
Pick 31: 2020 Stanley Cup champion

Rounds 2-7
Picks 1-7: Teams who did not participate in the Return To Play, in inverse order of 2019-20 regular season points percentage
Picks 8-15: Teams eliminated in 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers, in inverse order of 2019-20 regular season points percentage
Picks 16-27: Teams eliminated in Rounds 1 and 2 of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, in inverse order of 2019-20 regular season points percentage
Picks 28-29: Teams eliminated in 2020 Conference Finals, in inverse order of 2019-20 regular season points percentage
Pick 30: Team eliminated in 2020 Stanley Cup Final
Pick 31: 2020 Stanley Cup champion

Robin Lehner signs 5-year, $25 million contract with Golden Knights

Lehner Golden Knights
By Adam GretzOct 3, 2020, 12:05 PM EDT
It is official: Robin Lehner is staying with the Vegas Golden Knights.

The team announced on Saturday that the goalie has signed a five-year, $25 million contract to remain with the team, keeping him off the unrestricted free agent market.

The Golden Knights acquired Lehner just before the NHL trade deadline from the Chicago Blackhawks in an effort to provide more depth behind Marc-Andre Fleury. But as Lehner played more games with the Golden Knights throughout the remainder of the regular season and into the Return To Play and playoffs, it became clear that the team considered him their best option.

Lehner ended up taking over the starting job and kept it throughout the entire postseason (it was not always a popular decision) as the Golden Knights reached the Western Conference Final.

Now that Lehner is officially back with the Golden Knights the focus turns to Fleury and his future.

He still has two years remaining on a contract that pays him $7 million per season. Fleury has already said he will not ask for a trade, but it is hard to see how the Golden Knights can realistically keep both.

The duo — while being one of the league’s best — would account for $12 million in salary cap space in each of the next two seasons, a level that almost no other team in the league has committed to the position (Only Montreal really compares for this season with Carey Price and Jake Allen). Given how close the Golden Knights already are to the cap, they would have to clear salary elsewhere to keep both and still make improvements to the team.

The long-term contract provides Lehner with the long-term security he wanted — and has earned — after signing short-term one-year deals (with the Islanders and Blackhawks) the past two offseasons.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Goalie signings: Penguins re-sign Jarry; Flyers bring back Elliott

Penguins Jarry
By Adam GretzOct 3, 2020, 11:42 AM EDT
The NHL’s two Pennsylvania teams announced new goalie contracts on Saturday morning with the Penguins re-signing Tristan Jarry to a three-year contract, while the Philadelphia Flyers brought back Brian Elliott on a one-year deal.

Let’s take a quick look at both.

Penguins re-sign Jarry

The goalie position is high on Jim Rutherford‘s to-do list this offseason given that both Jarry and Matt Murray were restricted free agents.

It has been assumed that one of them will be traded, with Murray being the most likely option to move on.

The re-signing of Jarry on Saturday does little to sway that opinion.

Jarry’s deal is a three-year deal that will pay him $3.5 million per season. The 2019-20 season was a breakout year for Jarry as he started 33 games, posting a 20-12-1 record with a .921 save percentage. His performance in the first half of the season earned him an invite to the NHL All-Star Game.

There is still some question as to how good he is at this point. For as good as his first half was, he did cool off a little in the second half of the season and his overall body of work at the NHL level is still quite small. He has only appeared in 62 regular season games over parts of four seasons. He has a .914 save percentage in those games.

Now we wait to see what the team does with Murray.

Flyers bring back Elliott

Meanwhile, on the eastern side of the state, the Flyers announced that they have re-signed Elliott to a one-year, $1.5 million contract to remain with the team for one more season.

The 35-year-old Elliott has already played three seasons with the Flyers and will continue on as Carter Hart‘s backup.

In 31 games this past season Elliott recorded a 16-7-4 record with a .899 save percentage.

Throughout his career Elliott has been a fairly consistent league average goalie with the occasional year where his performance spikes. The 2019-20 season was an exception to that as he finished with some of his worst numbers in years. An outlier? Or the sign of a goalie starting to slow down? There is not much risk with this deal if it does not work out, and the Flyers seem to like the intangibles that he brings to the position.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

 