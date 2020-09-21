The Wraparound is your daily look at the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ll break down Monday’s Stanley Cup Final game with the all-important television and live streaming information included.
• During his annual State of the League address, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said next season could begin in December or January.
• The NHL will announce the winners of the Calder, Hart, Norris, and Vezina Trophies, along with the winner of the Ted Lindsay Award prior to Game 2 Monday night. The 30-minute show will air at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch a livestream here.
MONDAY’S STANLEY CUP FINAL GAME
Game 2: Lightning vs. Stars (DAL leads 1-0) – 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN (livestream): Continuing his improbable run in his first postseason as a starter, Anton Khudobin stopped 35 of 36 shots, including all 32 faced in the final two periods), backstopping Dallas to the series-opening win. The Stars broke the ice early in the first when Joel Hanley put in his first-ever NHL goal, but Tampa answered right back when Yanni Gourde tied things back up later in the period. It was all Dallas on the scoreboard after that, scoring twice in the next period, including rookie Joel Kiviranta getting his fifth of this postseason with 28 seconds remaining in the second. Jason Dickinson added an empty-net goal in the final minutes of regulation to cap the three-goal win.
The Dallas Stars once again received major contributions from their blue line in Game 1, with goals from Jamie Oleksiak and Hanley and also having John Klingberg, Miro Heiskanen and Esa Lindell each record an assist for a total of five points from their defensemen. Dallas continues to lead all teams this postseason in goals (15), assists (43) and points (58) from their blue line.
Dallas leads 1-0 for the third straight series after taking Game 1 in the Second Round against Colorado and defeating Vegas in the West Final opener. The Tampa Bay Lightning lost Game 1 of the Second Round vs. Boston – the only other time the Lightning trailed in a series this postseason – before winning four straight to eliminate the Bruins.
Khudobin’s 22 saves over the final 20 minutes were the most by a goalie in any period of a Stanley Cup Final game during the NHL’s expansion era (since 1967-68). He became the third goaltender in the expansion era to make 22 saves in the third period of any postseason contest without allowing a goal, following the Bruins’ Tim Thomas in Game 2 of the 2011 Conference Semifinals vs. Philadelphia and Thatcher Demko earlier this month in Game 6 of the 2020 Second Round for Vancouver against Vegas.
The Lightning played 19 games prior to the Cup Final compared to Dallas’ 21 but it was the Stars who came out in Game 1 and looked like the fresher team. The difference is that Dallas had four days off between the West Final and Game 1 while Tampa had just one day between defeating the Islanders in the East Final and this series.
Since elimination play started for the Lightning, they have yet to lose consecutive games – 4-0 following a loss since the First Round. Tampa last lost consecutive games on March 8th and 10th – its final two games before the NHL pause.
Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Dallas Stars (DAL leads 1-0)
Game 1: Stars 4, Lightning 1 (recap)
Game 2: Monday, Sept. 21, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 3: Wednesday, Sept. 23, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Friday, Sept. 25, 8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
*Game 5: Saturday, Sept. 26, 8 p.m. ET – NBC
*Game 6: Monday, Sept. 28, 8 p.m. ET – NBC
*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 30, 8 p.m. ET – NBC
*if necessary
