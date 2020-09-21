MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB
Stanley Cup Final
Lightning vs. Stars: Three keys to Game 2 of Stanley Cup Final

By Adam GretzSep 21, 2020, 3:51 PM EDT
The Dallas Stars struck first in the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday night with a 4-1 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning, continuing what has been an absolutely magical run through the playoffs.

They knocked off the top two Western Conference favorites in back-to-back rounds, and now find themselves just three wins away from their first championship in more than two decades.

They look to continue that championship chase on Monday night in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final (8 p.m. ET, NBCSN, Livestream).

Injuries will be a key factor again as the Stars will still be without Radek Faksa, but are expected to have Roope Hintz in the lineup.

Steven Stamkos also appears to be out again for Tampa Bay.

What else are we keeping an eye out for on Monday? Here are three more keys to Game 2 of the series.

Anton Khudobin

At this point Khudobin has made himself the story of the playoffs and the biggest key for both teams.

For Dallas, it is very simple. As long as he keeps stopping pucks the way he has been since the start of the Vegas series it is going to be awfully tough to beat them. This is the type of goaltending performance that not only produces a Stanley Cup for the team, but also gets the goalie himself some individual hardware in the form of the Conn Smythe Trophy.

Going back to the Stars’ Game 7 win against Colorado in the Second Round, Khudobin has won six of his past seven starts with a .946 save percentage in those games. He was a series-changer against Vegas, and he stood tall in Game 1 against Tampa Bay.

His recent performance is definitely a level of play we have never seen from him before, but we shouldn’t be shocked that he is performing at a high level. Because it’s all he has done since joining the Stars before the 2018-19 season. Over those two seasons, including playoffs, Khudobin has appeared in 92 games for the Stars with a stunning .925 save percentage. That puts him among the league’s elite goalies during that stretch.

He has always given them a chance to win on most nights. Now he is one of the biggest reasons they are three wins away from a championship.

Tampa Bay now has to figure out a way to break through that. The Lightning have been the best offensive team in the league for years, and even without Steven Stamkos still boast a deep lineup of scorers. But that same team has gone cold at times late in the playoffs, and a hot goalie is probably the last thing they want to see.

• Watch out for Dallas’ defense

And not necessarily for their defense.

But for their offense.

The key to the Stars’ success these past two seasons has been centered around their defensive play and, most especially, their goaltending where they have one of the league’s best duos in Khudobin and Ben Bishop (when he is healthy).

But they also have two No. 1 defenders on their blue line in Miro Heiskanen and John Klingberg, and that duo is not only helping to keep opponents off the scoreboard, it is also driving their own offense.

Heiskanen (23 points) and Klingberg (17) are both among the top-12 scorers in the league this postseason, while their defense as a whole has already combined for 15 total goals in their first 22 playoff games. Heiskanen and Jamie Oleksiak already have five goals each, while Klingberg (3), Esa Lindell (1) and Joel Hanley (1) have combined for five of their own.

They played a huge role in the Stars’ Game 1 win with Hanley opening the scoring and Oleksiak scoring the game-winning goal.

Lindell and Klingberg also had the two assists on Joel Kiviranta’s late second period goal that helped put the game out of reach.

• Tampa Bay’s third line

When it comes to the Lightning’s offense most of the attention goes to the top-line duo of Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov. And for good reason.

They are both among the top offensive players in the league and having absolutely sensational postseasons. If the Lightning end up winning this series, it is a strong bet that one of them will take home the Conn Smythe Trophy.

But their line is not the only one causing problem for opposing teams.

Tampa Bay’s third line of Blake Coleman, Yanni Gourde, and Barclay Goodrow has been just as important this postseason has been one of the league’s best and most effective lines.

Mostly assembled at the trade deadline (Coleman and Goodrow were acquired in trades with New Jersey and San Jose) that trio has served as a shutdown line defensively while also chipping in some nice secondary offense. In more than 232 minutes of 5-on-5 hockey this postseason, the Lightning are outscoring teams 11-5 with those three on the ice together while dominating the shot and scoring chance numbers.

2020 NHL Awards show: How to watch on TV, live stream online

By Sean LeahySep 21, 2020, 5:58 PM EDT
The NHL will finish handing out its hardware for the 2019-20 season during a 30-minute show Monday, Sept. 21 at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Co-hosted by Kenny Albert of NBC Sports and Scott Oake of Sportsnet, the show will take place inside Rogers Place in Edmonton, home of the 2020 Stanley Cup Final. The winners of the Hart Trophy, Norris Trophy, Vezina Trophy, Calder Trophy, and Ted Lindsay Award will be announced. Oilers greats Wayne Gretzky (Hart/Calder), Mark Messier (Lindsay), Grant Fuhr (Vezina), and Paul Coffey (Norris) will present the five remaining awards.

Here are the finalists for the final five NHL awards:

Hart Trophy: Leon Draisaitl, Nathan MacKinnon, Artemi Panarin
Norris Trophy: John Carlson, Victor Hedman, Roman Josi
Vezina Trophy: Connor Hellebuyck, Tuukka Rask, Andrei Vasilevskiy
Calder Trophy: Quinn Hughes, Dominik Kubalik, Cale Makar
Ted Lindsay Award: Leon Draisaitl, Nathan MacKinnon, Artemi Panarin

WHAT: 2020 NHL Awards
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Monday, September 21, 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
HOSTS: Kenny Albert, Scott Oake
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the 2020 NHL Awards stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

The rest of the awards were determined at the end of the 2019-20 NHL regular season and announced during the conference finals.

Art Ross Trophy: Leon Draisaitl, Oilers
Rocket Richard Trophy: Alex Ovechkin, Capitals / David Pastrnak, Bruins
William Jennings Trophy: Tuukka Rask/Jaroslav Halak, Bruins
Selke Trophy: Sean Couturier, Flyers
Masterton Trophy: Bobby Ryan, Senators
GM of the Year: Lou Lamoriello, Islanders
Jack Adams Award: Bruce Cassidy, Bruins
Lady Byng Trophy: Nathan MacKinnon, Avalanche
King Clancy Trophy: Matt Dumba, Wild
Mark Messier Leadership Award: Mark Giordano, Flames
Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award: Dampy Brar

Coverage of Game 2 of the 2020 Stanley Cup Final will follow the NHL awards show at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN and the NBC Sports ap. You can watch the Lightning-Stars livestream here.

Lightning-Stars stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Final

By Sean LeahySep 21, 2020, 3:55 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Monday’s Stanley Cup Final matchup between the Lightning and Stars. Pre-game coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Lightning-Stars stream on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Continuing his improbable run in his first postseason as a starter, Anton Khudobin stopped 35 of 36 shots, including all 32 faced in the final two periods, backstopping Dallas to the series-opening win. The Stars broke the ice early in the first when Joel Hanley put in his first-ever NHL goal, but Tampa answered right back when Yanni Gourde tied things back up later in the period. It was all Dallas on the scoreboard after that, scoring twice in the next period, including rookie Joel Kiviranta getting his fifth of this postseason with 28 seconds remaining in the second.

Khudobin is 9-1 this postseason when making 30-plus saves in a game. With another 30-save victory, he’ll join Tim Thomas (14-3 in 2011 with Boston) and Kirk McLean (10-4 in 1994 with Vancouver) as the only goalies to have as many such wins in a single playoff (since 1955-56 when the statistic was officially tracked). His 22 saves over the final 20 minutes were the most by a goalie in any period of a Stanley Cup Final game during the NHL’s expansion era (since 1967-68).

Dallas outscored Tampa 1-0 in the third period despite being outshot by a 22-2 margin, becoming the first team in the NHL’s expansion era to outscore an opponent in a period of any postseason contest despite being outshot by a margin of at least 20.

Tampa last lost consecutive games on March 8th and 10th – its final two games before the NHL pause.

WHAT: Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Dallas Stars
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Monday, September 21, 8 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Mike Emrick, Eddie Olczyk, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Lightning-Stars stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Dallas Stars (DAL leads 1-0)

Game 1: Stars 4, Lightning 1 (recap)
Game 2: Monday, Sept. 21, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 3: Wednesday, Sept. 23, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Friday, Sept. 25, 8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
*Game 5: Saturday, Sept. 26, 8 p.m. ET – NBC
*Game 6: Monday, Sept. 28, 8 p.m. ET – NBC
*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 30, 8 p.m. ET – NBC

*if necessary

NHL schedule for 2020 Stanley Cup Final

By Sean LeahySep 21, 2020, 3:45 PM EDT
The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Saturday, Sept. 19 in the hub city of Edmonton. Now that we are through the conference finals, the full 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Final schedule has been announced.  

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.  

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Final.  

Here is the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Final schedule.

2020 STANLEY CUP FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Dallas Stars (DAL leads 1-0)

Game 1: Stars 4, Lightning 1 (recap)
Game 2: Monday, Sept. 21, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 3: Wednesday, Sept. 23, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Friday, Sept. 25, 8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
*Game 5: Saturday, Sept. 26, 8 p.m. ET – NBC
*Game 6: Monday, Sept. 28, 8 p.m. ET – NBC
*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 30, 8 p.m. ET – NBC

*if necessary

CONFERENCE FINAL RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL
Lightning beat Islanders (4-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINAL
Stars beat Golden Knights (4-1)

***

SECOND ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Lightning beat Bruins (4-1)
Islanders beat Flyers (4-3)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Golden Knights beat Canucks (4-3)
Stars beat Avalanche (4-3)

***

NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

***

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)

NHL announces eighth straight week with zero positive COVID-19 tests

NHL Covid tests
By Adam GretzSep 21, 2020, 1:58 PM EDT
The NHL announced on Monday afternoon that it has now gone eight consecutive weeks in its bubble without reporting a single positive COVID-19 test result.

The league conducted 1,127 tests from its Edmonton bubble during the week of September 13 through September 19 with zero positive results.

It continues a trend that began at the start of the Phase 4 portion of its Return To Play plan.

The league has not produced a positive test result since mid-July when it had two positives during Phase 3 (training camp). There were 43 positives during the Phase 2 portion prior to that when teams were holding small workouts at team facilities.

But since the league moved to its hub cities of Toronto and Edmonton their placement in the bubble, as well as social distancing measures and mask requirements, they have kept the results to zero positives. NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said before the start of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday that there had been more than 31,000 tests conducted by the league. The NHL moved to the two hub cities in late July with 24 teams participating in the playoffs. Each team had a 52-person traveling party, all of whom were subject to daily testing within the hub cities.

The NHL is currently in the middle of the Stanley Cup Final series in Edmonton where the Tampa Bay Lightning and Dallas Stars are still playing.

