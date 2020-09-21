NHL announces eighth straight week with zero positive COVID-19 tests

The NHL announced on Monday afternoon that it has now gone eight consecutive weeks in its bubble without reporting a single positive COVID-19 test result.

The league conducted 1,127 tests from its Edmonton bubble during the week of September 13 through September 19 with zero positive results.

It continues a trend that began at the start of the Phase 4 portion of its Return To Play plan.

The league has not produced a positive test result since mid-July when it had two positives during Phase 3 (training camp). There were 43 positives during the Phase 2 portion prior to that when teams were holding small workouts at team facilities.

But since the league moved to its hub cities of Toronto and Edmonton their placement in the bubble, as well as social distancing measures and mask requirements, they have kept the results to zero positives. NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said before the start of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday that there had been more than 31,000 tests conducted by the league. The NHL moved to the two hub cities in late July with 24 teams participating in the playoffs. Each team had a 52-person traveling party, all of whom were subject to daily testing within the hub cities.

The NHL is currently in the middle of the Stanley Cup Final series in Edmonton where the Tampa Bay Lightning and Dallas Stars are still playing.

