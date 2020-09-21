MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB
NHL Covid tests
Getty

NHL announces eighth straight week with zero positive COVID-19 tests

By Adam GretzSep 21, 2020, 1:58 PM EDT
The NHL announced on Monday afternoon that it has now gone eight consecutive weeks in its bubble without reporting a single positive COVID-19 test result.

The league conducted 1,127 tests from its Edmonton bubble during the week of September 13 through September 19 with zero positive results.

It continues a trend that began at the start of the Phase 4 portion of its Return To Play plan.

The league has not produced a positive test result since mid-July when it had two positives during Phase 3 (training camp). There were 43 positives during the Phase 2 portion prior to that when teams were holding small workouts at team facilities.

But since the league moved to its hub cities of Toronto and Edmonton their placement in the bubble, as well as social distancing measures and mask requirements, they have kept the results to zero positives. NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said before the start of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday that there had been more than 31,000 tests conducted by the league. The NHL moved to the two hub cities in late July with 24 teams participating in the playoffs. Each team had a 52-person traveling party, all of whom were subject to daily testing within the hub cities.

The NHL is currently in the middle of the Stanley Cup Final series in Edmonton where the Tampa Bay Lightning and Dallas Stars are still playing.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Cale Makar wins Calder Trophy as 2020 rookie of the year

Cale Makar
Getty
By Adam GretzSep 21, 2020, 6:34 PM EDT
It seemed to be a given for most of the 2019-20 season that a defenseman was going to win the Calder Trophy as the league’s rookie of the year.

On Monday we found out that it is Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar that is taking home that honor.

He was announced as the winner of the 2020 Calder Trophy, wrapping up a spectacular rookie campaign that saw him finish with 50 points (12 goals, 38 assists) in 57 games, while becoming one of the top blue liners for a Stanley Cup contender.

He finished ahead of Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes and Chicago Blackhawks forward Dominik Kubalik in the voting.

Makar and Hughes were considered the top two contenders for most of the season.

Makar burst onto the NHL scene during the 2018-19 playoffs with the Avalanche and it was obvious from day one that he had a chance to become a star. That postseason performance made him the front-runner for the Calder Trophy entering this season, and he more than matched the hype.

Even though the Avalanche’s postseason came to a surprising end in the Second Round against the Dallas Stars, they have still put together one of the league’s best teams. While their trio of top-line forwards (Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen, and Gabriel Landeskog) get most of the attention, the emergence of Makar and Sam Girard (as well as the eventual arrival of Bowen Byram) on defense has become just as significant for their future.

Makar is only the fourth defenseman in the past 20 years to win the award, and the first to do since Aaron Ekblad won it for the Florida Panthers during the 2014-15 season.

He is also the fourth member of the Avalanche to win the award since the franchise relocated from Quebec before the 1995-96 season. He joins Chris Drury, Landeskog, and MacKinnon on that list.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

NHL schedule for 2020 Stanley Cup Final

By Sean LeahySep 21, 2020, 6:30 PM EDT
The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Saturday, Sept. 19 in the hub city of Edmonton. Now that we are through the conference finals, the full 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Final schedule has been announced.  

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.  

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Final.  

Here is the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Final schedule.

2020 STANLEY CUP FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Dallas Stars (DAL leads 1-0)

Game 1: Stars 4, Lightning 1 (recap)
Game 2: Monday, Sept. 21, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 3: Wednesday, Sept. 23, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Friday, Sept. 25, 8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
*Game 5: Saturday, Sept. 26, 8 p.m. ET – NBC
*Game 6: Monday, Sept. 28, 8 p.m. ET – NBC
*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 30, 8 p.m. ET – NBC

*if necessary

CONFERENCE FINAL RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL
Lightning beat Islanders (4-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINAL
Stars beat Golden Knights (4-1)

***

SECOND ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Lightning beat Bruins (4-1)
Islanders beat Flyers (4-3)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Golden Knights beat Canucks (4-3)
Stars beat Avalanche (4-3)

***

NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

***

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)

2020 NHL Awards show: How to watch on TV, live stream online

Getty Images
By Sean LeahySep 21, 2020, 5:58 PM EDT
The NHL will finish handing out its hardware for the 2019-20 season during a 30-minute show Monday, Sept. 21 at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Co-hosted by Kenny Albert of NBC Sports and Scott Oake of Sportsnet, the show will take place inside Rogers Place in Edmonton, home of the 2020 Stanley Cup Final. The winners of the Hart Trophy, Norris Trophy, Vezina Trophy, Calder Trophy, and Ted Lindsay Award will be announced. Oilers greats Wayne Gretzky (Hart/Calder), Mark Messier (Lindsay), Grant Fuhr (Vezina), and Paul Coffey (Norris) will present the five remaining awards.

Here are the finalists for the final five NHL awards:

Hart Trophy: Leon Draisaitl, Nathan MacKinnon, Artemi Panarin
Norris Trophy: John Carlson, Victor Hedman, Roman Josi
Vezina Trophy: Connor Hellebuyck, Tuukka Rask, Andrei Vasilevskiy
Calder Trophy: Quinn Hughes, Dominik Kubalik, Cale Makar
Ted Lindsay Award: Leon Draisaitl, Nathan MacKinnon, Artemi Panarin

WHAT: 2020 NHL Awards
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Monday, September 21, 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
HOSTS: Kenny Albert, Scott Oake
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the 2020 NHL Awards stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

The rest of the awards were determined at the end of the 2019-20 NHL regular season and announced during the conference finals.

Art Ross Trophy: Leon Draisaitl, Oilers
Rocket Richard Trophy: Alex Ovechkin, Capitals / David Pastrnak, Bruins
William Jennings Trophy: Tuukka Rask/Jaroslav Halak, Bruins
Selke Trophy: Sean Couturier, Flyers
Masterton Trophy: Bobby Ryan, Senators
GM of the Year: Lou Lamoriello, Islanders
Jack Adams Award: Bruce Cassidy, Bruins
Lady Byng Trophy: Nathan MacKinnon, Avalanche
King Clancy Trophy: Matt Dumba, Wild
Mark Messier Leadership Award: Mark Giordano, Flames
Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award: Dampy Brar

Coverage of Game 2 of the 2020 Stanley Cup Final will follow the NHL awards show at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN and the NBC Sports ap. You can watch the Lightning-Stars livestream here.

Lightning-Stars stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Final

By Sean LeahySep 21, 2020, 3:55 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Monday’s Stanley Cup Final matchup between the Lightning and Stars. Pre-game coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Lightning-Stars stream on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Continuing his improbable run in his first postseason as a starter, Anton Khudobin stopped 35 of 36 shots, including all 32 faced in the final two periods, backstopping Dallas to the series-opening win. The Stars broke the ice early in the first when Joel Hanley put in his first-ever NHL goal, but Tampa answered right back when Yanni Gourde tied things back up later in the period. It was all Dallas on the scoreboard after that, scoring twice in the next period, including rookie Joel Kiviranta getting his fifth of this postseason with 28 seconds remaining in the second.

Khudobin is 9-1 this postseason when making 30-plus saves in a game. With another 30-save victory, he’ll join Tim Thomas (14-3 in 2011 with Boston) and Kirk McLean (10-4 in 1994 with Vancouver) as the only goalies to have as many such wins in a single playoff (since 1955-56 when the statistic was officially tracked). His 22 saves over the final 20 minutes were the most by a goalie in any period of a Stanley Cup Final game during the NHL’s expansion era (since 1967-68).

Dallas outscored Tampa 1-0 in the third period despite being outshot by a 22-2 margin, becoming the first team in the NHL’s expansion era to outscore an opponent in a period of any postseason contest despite being outshot by a margin of at least 20.

Tampa last lost consecutive games on March 8th and 10th – its final two games before the NHL pause.

WHAT: Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Dallas Stars
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Monday, September 21, 8 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Mike Emrick, Eddie Olczyk, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Lightning-Stars stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Dallas Stars (DAL leads 1-0)

Game 1: Stars 4, Lightning 1 (recap)
Game 2: Monday, Sept. 21, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 3: Wednesday, Sept. 23, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Friday, Sept. 25, 8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
*Game 5: Saturday, Sept. 26, 8 p.m. ET – NBC
*Game 6: Monday, Sept. 28, 8 p.m. ET – NBC
*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 30, 8 p.m. ET – NBC

*if necessary