Lightning-Stars stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Final

Monday's Stanley Cup Final matchup between the Lightning and Stars.
Continuing his improbable run in his first postseason as a starter, Anton Khudobin stopped 35 of 36 shots, including all 32 faced in the final two periods, backstopping Dallas to the series-opening win. The Stars broke the ice early in the first when Joel Hanley put in his first-ever NHL goal, but Tampa answered right back when Yanni Gourde tied things back up later in the period. It was all Dallas on the scoreboard after that, scoring twice in the next period, including rookie Joel Kiviranta getting his fifth of this postseason with 28 seconds remaining in the second.
Khudobin is 9-1 this postseason when making 30-plus saves in a game. With another 30-save victory, he’ll join Tim Thomas (14-3 in 2011 with Boston) and Kirk McLean (10-4 in 1994 with Vancouver) as the only goalies to have as many such wins in a single playoff (since 1955-56 when the statistic was officially tracked). His 22 saves over the final 20 minutes were the most by a goalie in any period of a Stanley Cup Final game during the NHL’s expansion era (since 1967-68).
Dallas outscored Tampa 1-0 in the third period despite being outshot by a 22-2 margin, becoming the first team in the NHL’s expansion era to outscore an opponent in a period of any postseason contest despite being outshot by a margin of at least 20.
Tampa last lost consecutive games on March 8th and 10th – its final two games before the NHL pause.
WHAT: Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Dallas Stars
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Monday, September 21, 8 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Mike Emrick, Eddie Olczyk, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM:
Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Dallas Stars (DAL leads 1-0)
Game 1: Stars 4, Lightning 1 (recap)
Game 2: Monday, Sept. 21, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 3: Wednesday, Sept. 23, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Friday, Sept. 25, 8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
*Game 5: Saturday, Sept. 26, 8 p.m. ET – NBC
*Game 6: Monday, Sept. 28, 8 p.m. ET – NBC
*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 30, 8 p.m. ET – NBC
*if necessary