2020 NHL Awards show: How to watch on TV, live stream online

The NHL will finish handing out its hardware for the 2019-20 season during a 30-minute show Monday, Sept. 21 at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Co-hosted by Kenny Albert of NBC Sports and Scott Oake of Sportsnet, the show will take place inside Rogers Place in Edmonton, home of the 2020 Stanley Cup Final. The winners of the Hart Trophy, Norris Trophy, Vezina Trophy, Calder Trophy, and Ted Lindsay Award will be announced. Oilers greats Wayne Gretzky (Hart/Calder), Mark Messier (Lindsay), Grant Fuhr (Vezina), and Paul Coffey (Norris) will present the five remaining awards.

Here are the finalists for the final five NHL awards:

Hart Trophy: Leon Draisaitl, Nathan MacKinnon, Artemi Panarin
Norris Trophy: John Carlson, Victor Hedman, Roman Josi
Vezina Trophy: Connor Hellebuyck, Tuukka Rask, Andrei Vasilevskiy
Calder Trophy: Quinn Hughes, Dominik Kubalik, Cale Makar
Ted Lindsay Award: Leon Draisaitl, Nathan MacKinnon, Artemi Panarin

WHAT: 2020 NHL Awards
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Monday, September 21, 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
HOSTS: Kenny Albert, Scott Oake
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the 2020 NHL Awards stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

The rest of the awards were determined at the end of the 2019-20 NHL regular season and announced during the conference finals.

Art Ross Trophy: Leon Draisaitl, Oilers
Rocket Richard Trophy: Alex Ovechkin, Capitals / David Pastrnak, Bruins
William Jennings Trophy: Tuukka Rask/Jaroslav Halak, Bruins
Selke Trophy: Sean Couturier, Flyers
Masterton Trophy: Bobby Ryan, Senators
GM of the Year: Lou Lamoriello, Islanders
Jack Adams Award: Bruce Cassidy, Bruins
Lady Byng Trophy: Nathan MacKinnon, Avalanche
King Clancy Trophy: Matt Dumba, Wild
Mark Messier Leadership Award: Mark Giordano, Flames
Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award: Dampy Brar

Coverage of Game 2 of the 2020 Stanley Cup Final will follow the NHL awards show at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN and the NBC Sports ap. You can watch the Lightning-Stars livestream here.

It is time once again for another look at the race for the Conn Smythe Trophy in our latest NHL Power Rankings.

Now that the Stanley Cup Final is here and we get closer to getting a champion we will take a look at this race after every couple of games instead of once per week.

With the Stars entering Game 2 (8 p.m. ET, NBCSN; livestream) on Monday night with the series lead it should be no surprise that they have two of the names at the very top of the list.

Who all makes the cut this week?

To the NHL Power Rankings!

1. Miro Heiskanen, Dallas Stars. He has been the Stars’ best player from the opening face-off of the postseason. He is playing big minutes against the best players in the league, is not taking any penalties, keeps playing shut down defense, and is their leading scorers into the Stanley Cup Final (and one of the top scorers in the entire league). If the Stars win, it SHOULD be his award.

2. Anton Khudobin, Dallas Stars. This is where Heiskanen will get a lot of competition, because Khudobin has become the talk of the league since the start of the Western Conference Final. And Conn Smythe voting tends to come down to the last two rounds of the playoffs. Khudobin is the biggest reason the Stars got through Vegas as quickly as they did in the Western Conference Final and he followed it up with another huge performance in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday night.

3. Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning. If the Lightning end up winning the series it’s going to be awfully difficult to give it to anyone else but him. He has been a monster offensively and come through in the clutch time after time for them, including a couple of overtime goals, assisting on an overtime goal, and just generally driving their entire offense.

4. Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning. He does everything you want a No. 1 defenseman to do, and this postseason has been some of his best hockey. He enters Monday’s game with nine goals in 20 playoff games and is Tampa Bay’s ice-time leader by a significant margin. The forwards get most of the attention in Tampa Bay, but Hedman is the real cornerstone building block to this team.

[Lightning vs. Stars: 2020 Stanley Cup Final schedule]

5. Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning. The leading point producer this postseason. The Point and Kucherov duo has been dominant all postseason and helped drive their offense in the absence of Steven Stamkos. They have been on the ice for nearly half of Tampa Bay’s goals in the playoffs.

6. Jamie Benn, Dallas Stars. Benn deserves a ton of credit for the way he has played this postseason, because he has been great. He is producing like he did at his peak, he is scoring big goals, and he is just performing like a key top-line player. The problem he will have in the Conn Smythe race if the Stars win? Heiskanen and Khudobin are just so far ahead of him that it is tough to see him closing that gap. Heiskanen has been the best player from the start. Khudobin has been dominant at the most important position for the past seven games. That will be tough to overcome.

7. Alexander Radulov, Dallas Stars. He has flown under the radar a bit this postseason but he has been one of the Stars’ most productive players and has four game winning goals.

8. Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning. He has played every minute of every game for the Lightning this postseason and done so at an extremely high level. There have been games where he has not been tested a ton, but when he has been he has been up to the challenge.

The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Saturday, Sept. 19 in the hub city of Edmonton. Now that we are through the conference finals, the full 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Final schedule has been announced.  

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.  

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Final.  

Here is the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Final schedule.

2020 STANLEY CUP FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Dallas Stars (DAL leads 1-0)

Game 1: Stars 4, Lightning 1 (recap)
Game 2: Monday, Sept. 21, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 3: Wednesday, Sept. 23, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Friday, Sept. 25, 8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
*Game 5: Saturday, Sept. 26, 8 p.m. ET – NBC
*Game 6: Monday, Sept. 28, 8 p.m. ET – NBC
*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 30, 8 p.m. ET – NBC

*if necessary

CONFERENCE FINAL RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL
Lightning beat Islanders (4-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINAL
Stars beat Golden Knights (4-1)

***

SECOND ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Lightning beat Bruins (4-1)
Islanders beat Flyers (4-3)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Golden Knights beat Canucks (4-3)
Stars beat Avalanche (4-3)

***

NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

***

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)

Jon Cooper has added “Stanley Cup playoff game” promoter to his job title with each injury update he provides the media.

Asked whether Steven Stamkos could return to the Lightning for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final Monday (8 p.m. ET, NBCSN; livestream), the head coach gave his usual “you’ll have to tune in and find out” response. He did say, however, the captain was “inching his way closer” to making a return.

Stamkos has yet to play during the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs but has skated recently and participated in optional practices and morning skates. He was on the ice Sunday, one day after the Lightning lost Game 1 to the Stars, 4-1. Stamkos suffered a lower-body injury before summer training camp opened in mid-July.

“You don’t get this many chances to be where we are and he wants to be a part of it, which he has,” Cooper said. “He’s collectively helped the group on the mental side of things, but he wants to be part of it on the ice as well. We’re not sure when that’ll be. We’re hopeful he’ll come back at some point in this series, but there’s no way we can tag that. When he’s not on the ice, he’s been an influential leader off the ice.

“I guess there’s always a chance [he’s available for Game 2], but as of now, I don’t think so.”

Stamkos last played Feb. 25 and had surgery to repair a core muscle injury in early March.

The Lightning has been doing well in his absence, but would love to add Stamkos as they look to win four more games and the Stanley Cup.

“If [he plays], you have to make sure the player’s conditioned enough,” said Cooper said of his captain. “You need guys to be able to contribute. He wouldn’t want that, either. Nobody wants to go into a game and sit on the bench the whole time. You have to be ready to play minutes and contribute. But we have a full medical staff, and Steven will be the first to tell you if he can go or not. If that time comes, he’ll be put in to play, not just sit on the bench.”

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Dallas Stars (DAL leads 1-0)

Game 1: Stars 4, Lightning 1 (recap)
Game 2: Monday, Sept. 21, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 3: Wednesday, Sept. 23, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Friday, Sept. 25, 8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
*Game 5: Saturday, Sept. 26, 8 p.m. ET – NBC
*Game 6: Monday, Sept. 28, 8 p.m. ET – NBC
*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 30, 8 p.m. ET – NBC

*if necessary

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Zach Whitecloud covered his face with his gloved right hand in anguish inside the penalty box. By the time he collected himself and walked out, the Dallas Stars were celebrating an overtime victory to send them to the Stanley Cup Final.

Whitecloud had flipped the puck over the glass for an automatic delay of game penalty, Dallas scored on the power play and Vegas lost the game and the Western Conference final.

”Just for that type of penalty to decide a game, it doesn’t make sense to me,” Golden Knights coach Peter DeBoer said.

It’s affecting a lot of games in the puck over the glass playoffs. Gone are the days that you have to mug somebody to get a penalty late in regulation or in overtime of a playoff game because referees swallow their whistles not to have too big an influence. Part of the reason for that is some of the penalties are automatic or blatant and can’t be ignored just because it’s the Cup.

”With those, it’s not subjective,” Tampa Bay Lightning forward Alex Killorn said. ”Those are penalties regardless. It’s not a judgement call by any means. I don’t know if the fans not being there affect anything at all, but you know when you’re taking penalties, you try not to take them because they can be so costly at the end of a game.”

It’s not just this year, either. There were six puck over the glass penalties in the seven-game 2019 final between St. Louis and Boston.

Then again, after that call made up 3% of all trips to the box in the regular season, there have been 31 puck over the glass penalties through 125 games this postseason and roughly 20% of them have come in overtime, according to the officials-tracking website Scouting the Refs.

Longtime face of ”Hockey Night in Canada” Don Cherry tweeted his hatred of the rule, which was put in coming out of the 2004-05 lockout to discourage players from sending the puck out of play to get a breather.

”I know why that rule was put in, and I agree with it,” said Stars coach Rick Bowness, who has held a head or assistant job in the NHL every season but one since 1991. ”Now we ice it, but there was a time in our league where players, you just flip it out because you were tired. So, I understand why that rule was put in and it’s a good rule.”

Like DeBoer and many around hockey, Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper isn’t a fan of the rule but understands the intent. There’s a real strategy to pressuring an opposing player who has the puck in his defensive zone knowing this is one of the things that can happen.

”They are forced errors,” Cooper said. ”The reason they’re putting them over the glass is because they’re under pressure, and I think at this time of year, the stakes are so high I’m surprised it doesn’t happen more.”

It happened again in Game 1 of the final between the Stars and Lightning when veteran Dallas forward Blake Comeau sent the puck flying into the tarped, empty stands in the third period. Teammate Jason Dickinson said after an accidental play like Comeau made, penalty killers are motivated to get him free, and they did with the help of goaltender Anton Khudobin.

But it’s also not just puck over the glass penalties. New York defenseman Andy Greene was whistled for a four-minute double minor for high-sticking Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov and drawing blood late in regulation in Game 6 of the East final.

Cooper said that was bad luck on Greene’s part, but it was so obvious it had to be called.

”Sometimes, the rules are the rules,” Stars winger Corey Perry said. ”You’ve got to take advantage when you get a power play.”

Dallas clinched its spot in the final because it did that on Denis Gurianov‘s overtime goal. Yet it’s also by far the most penalized team in the playoffs, so the penalty kill is prepared for the next time a Stars player puts a puck over the glass.

”Our PK has has had to do a job every game,” Dickinson said. ”We take a lot of penalties in the playoffs. We’re not afraid of the challenge.”