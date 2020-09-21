2020 NHL Awards show: How to watch on TV, live stream online

The NHL will finish handing out its hardware for the 2019-20 season during a 30-minute show Monday, Sept. 21 at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
Co-hosted by Kenny Albert of NBC Sports and Scott Oake of Sportsnet, the show will take place inside Rogers Place in Edmonton, home of the 2020 Stanley Cup Final. The winners of the Hart Trophy, Norris Trophy, Vezina Trophy, Calder Trophy, and Ted Lindsay Award will be announced. Oilers greats Wayne Gretzky (Hart/Calder), Mark Messier (Lindsay), Grant Fuhr (Vezina), and Paul Coffey (Norris) will present the five remaining awards.
[2020 NHL AWARDS – WATCH LIVE – 6:30 P.M. ET – NBCSN]
Here are the finalists for the final five NHL awards:
Hart Trophy: Leon Draisaitl, Nathan MacKinnon, Artemi Panarin
Norris Trophy: John Carlson, Victor Hedman, Roman Josi
Vezina Trophy: Connor Hellebuyck, Tuukka Rask, Andrei Vasilevskiy
Calder Trophy: Quinn Hughes, Dominik Kubalik, Cale Makar
Ted Lindsay Award: Leon Draisaitl, Nathan MacKinnon, Artemi Panarin
WHAT: 2020 NHL Awards
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Monday, September 21, 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
HOSTS: Kenny Albert, Scott Oake
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the 2020 NHL Awards stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
The rest of the awards were determined at the end of the 2019-20 NHL regular season and announced during the conference finals.
Art Ross Trophy: Leon Draisaitl, Oilers
Rocket Richard Trophy: Alex Ovechkin, Capitals / David Pastrnak, Bruins
William Jennings Trophy: Tuukka Rask/Jaroslav Halak, Bruins
Selke Trophy: Sean Couturier, Flyers
Masterton Trophy: Bobby Ryan, Senators
GM of the Year: Lou Lamoriello, Islanders
Jack Adams Award: Bruce Cassidy, Bruins
Lady Byng Trophy: Nathan MacKinnon, Avalanche
King Clancy Trophy: Matt Dumba, Wild
Mark Messier Leadership Award: Mark Giordano, Flames
Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award: Dampy Brar
Coverage of Game 2 of the 2020 Stanley Cup Final will follow the NHL awards show at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN and the NBC Sports ap. You can watch the Lightning-Stars livestream here.
