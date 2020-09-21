MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB
2020 NHL Awards: ProHockeyTalk’s ballot for the league’s major trophies

By Sean Leahy
Sep 21, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
The 2020 NHL awards will be handed out to the top players, coaches, and general managers around the league during the postseason.

In normal times the 2020 NHL awards would be given out during a big to-do in Las Vegas at the end of June. But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the winners will be announced in two parts. Last week NHL awards such as the Masterton, Jack Adams, Selke, and GM of the Year, among others, were revealed during the NBC Sports pre-game shows before each of the Conference Finals games.

The bigger 2019-20 NHL awards such as the Hart, Calder, Norris, Vezina, and Lindsay will be handed out Monday night at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN (livestream) before the start of Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.

The Pro Hockey Talk staff made our own votes for a collective ballot. Each place was given a numerical value with 5 points for first, 4 points for second, 3 points for third, 2 points for fourth, and 1 point for a fifth-place vote.

Votes were submitted by PHT writers Sean Leahy, James O’Brien, and Adam Gretz, as well as Michael Finewax, Rotoworld Senior Hockey Writer/Editor, and Jake Abrahams, NBCSports.com Managing Editor of NHL content. All ballots were submitted before the start of the NHL Return to Play.

HART TROPHY (Awarded to the “player judged most valuable to his team.”)

PHT BALLOT
1. Artemi Panarin, Rangers (18 pts.)
2. Leon Draisaitl, Oilers (17 pts.)
3. Nathan MacKinnon, Avalanche (14 pts.)
4. Connor Hellebuyck, Jets (12 pts.)
5. David Pastrnak, Bruins (7 pts.)
Connor McDavid, Oilers (7 pts.)
6. Brad Marchand, Bruins (4 pts.)

LEAHY: He was an expensive free agent signing, but proved to be an impactful one, finishing fourth overall in the scoring race with 95 points. The Bread Man had the most 5-on-5 points (71) and assists (46), and was a plus-40 in even strength goal differential when he was on the ice.

2019-20 PHWA Hart finalists: Draisaitl, MacKinnon, Panarin

***

NORRIS TROPHY (Awarded to the top “defense player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-round ability in the position.”)

PHT BALLOT
1. Roman Josi, Predators (23 pts.)
2. John Carlson, Capitals (16 pts.)
3. Victor Hedman, Lightning (14 pts.)
4. Alex Pietrangelo, Blues (9 pts.)
5. Charlie McAvoy, Bruins (6 pts.)
6. Jared Spurgeon, Wild (3 pts.)
7. Jaccob Slavin, Hurricanes (1 pt.)
Dougie Hamilton, Hurricanes (1 pt.)
Cale Makar, Avalanche (1 pt.)
Zach Werenski, Blue Jackets (1 pt.)

O’BRIEN: Carlson’s 10-point edge (75 to 65) over Josi will be tough to ignore, especially for more traditionally-minded voters. But Josi has blossomed as a player who’s better in all areas of the ice, including his own end — but also in transition, where he’s crucial at lugging the puck for the Predators. I don’t know how long Josi will be worth the $9M cap hit he’ll begin registering in 2020-21, but he was more like an $11M defenseman this season.

2019-20 PHWA Norris finalists: Carlson, Hedman, Josi

CALDER TROPHY (Awarded “to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition in the NHL.”)

PHT BALLOT
1. Quinn Hughes, Canucks (24 pts.)
2. Cale Makar, Avalanche (21 pts.)
3. Adam Fox, Rangers (9 pts.)
Dominik Kubalik, Blackhawks (9 pts.)
4. Elvis Merzlikins, Blue Jackets (6 pts.)
5. Mackenzie Blackwood, Devils (3 pts.)
6. Victor Olofsson, Sabres (1 pt.)
Ilya Samsonov, Capitals (1 pt.)

O’BRIEN: This was a special season for rookie defensemen — already saying something a year after Rasmus Dahlin debuted — as Hughes faced competition from the likes of Adam Fox, not just the brilliant Cale Makar. But, while it won’t count toward the Calder, we saw that Hughes is special not just because of his offensive ability, but by being one of the best all-around defensemen right out of the gate. It really feels like these playoffs are a “passing of the torch” to great young defensemen (see also: Miro Heiskanen) and Hughes enjoyed a rookie year for the ages.

2019-20 PHWA Calder finalists: Hughes, Makar, Kubalik

***

VEZINA TROPHY (Awarded to the goalie “adjudged to be the best at this position.”)

PHT BALLOT
1. Connor Hellebuyck, Jets (23 pts.)
2. Tuukka Rask, Bruins (20 pts.)
3. Andrei Vasilevskiy, Lightning (11 pts.)
4. Ben Bishop, Stars (9 pts.)

LEAHY: Hellebuyck’s .929 5-on-5 save percentage was fifth-best in the NHL and his six shutouts were tops in the league. How valuable was he for Winnipeg? He helped the Jets win 31 of their 37 games during the regular season and he faced 37-or-more shots in 13 games, posting a .948 save percentage over that span.

2019-20 GMs Vezina finalists: Hellebuyck, Rask, Vasilevskiy

***

SELKE TROPHY (Awarded to the forward voted as “the best to excel in the defensive aspects of the game.”)

PHT BALLOT
1. Ryan O’Reilly, Blues (22 pts.)
2. Anthony Cirelli, Lightning (15 pts.)
3. Sean Couturier, Flyers (13 pts.)
4. Patrice Bergeron, Bruins (11 pts.)
5. Phillip Danault, Canadiens (4 pts.)
6. Gabriel Landeskog, Avalanche (3 pts.)
7. Valeri Nichushkin, Avalanche (2 pts.)
Mark Stone, Golden Knights (2 pts.)
Anze Kopitar, Kings (2 pts.)
8. Nick Foligno, Blue Jackets (1 pt.)

GRETZ: O’Reilly has become one of the NHL’s best all-around players and a cornerstone piece of what has become one of the best defensive teams in hockey. He plays big minutes against other team’s top players and not only shuts them down (no forward with a minimum of 500 minutes of 5-on-5 ice time this season was on the ice for fewer shot attempts against per 60 minutes), but he also plays a tough, physical game without taking penalties. It is an incredible — and very unique — combination.

2019-20 Selke Trophy winner: Sean Couturier

***

MASTERTON TROPHY (Awarded “to the NHL player voted to best exemplify the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.”)

PHT BALLOT
1. Stephen Johns, Stars (17 pts.)
2. Oskar Lindblom, Flyers (15 pts.)
3. Bobby Ryan, Senators (14 pts.)
4. Jacob Markstrom, Canucks (4 pts.)
Shea Theodore, Golden Knights (4 pts.)
5. Jay Bouwmeester, Blues (3 pts.)
Mark Letestu, Blue Jackets (3 pts.)

ABRAHAMS: When Johns returned to the Stars’ lineup in January following a 22-month absence, we knew he had been dealing with post-traumatic headaches, but there weren’t really any other details surrounding his time away from the game. Then, when this story from The Athletic was published in June, we learned that he had not only battled chronic pain, but also anxiety, depression, and suicidal thoughts. Johns persevered through those significant physical and mental health issues to resume his promising NHL career, and through making his story public, he hopes others dealing with emotional trauma or mental health will be encouraged to seek help.

2019-20 Masterton winner: Bobby Ryan

JIM GREGORY GM of the YEAR (Presented to recognize the work of the NHL’s top general manager.)

PHT BALLOT
1. Joe Sakic, Avalanche (23 pts.)
2. Kelly McCrimmon, Golden Knights (7 pts.)
Jeff Gorton, Rangers (7 pts.)
3. Lou Lamoriello, Islanders (5 pts.)
4. Don Sweeney, Bruins (4 pts.)
Julien BriseBois, Lightning (4 pts.)
Don Waddell, Hurricanes (4 pts.)
Jarmo Kekalainen, Blue Jackets (4 pts.)
5. Chuck Fletcher, Flyers (3 pts.)

ABRAHAMS: Sakic led the Avs to the second-best regular record in the West, despite significant injuries to a number of the team’s top players (an issue that arose once again in the playoffs). Though he inherited franchise cornerstones Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog, he has assembled pretty much every other aspect of the roster. From drafting and developing Mikko Rantanen and Cale Makar, to acquiring key pieces via trade such as Nazem Kadri, Samuel Girard, and Ryan Graves, to finding value in free agency with Joonas Donskoi and Pavel Francouz, Sakic has constructed a true Cup contender. Colorado also ranks among the league leaders in terms of available cap space, so they should be well equipped – at least, relative to other top teams – to sustain their championship window.

2019-20 GM of the Year winner: Lou Lamoriello

***

JACK ADAMS AWARD (Awarded to the NHL head coach “adjudged to have contributed the most to his team’s success.”)

PHT BALLOT
1. John Tortorella, Blue Jackets (21 pts.)
2. Alain Vigneault, Flyers (16 pts.)
3. Bruce Cassidy, Bruins (11 pts.)
4. Jared Bednar, Avalanche (5 pts.)
5. Mike Sullivan, Penguins, (4 pts.)
6. Dave Tippett, Oilers (3 pts.)

FINEWAX: When the 2018-19 season ended, the Blue Jackets were left for the dead as they were on the verge of losing Panarin, Bobrovsky, Duchene and Dzingel. They lost all four and were considered a bottom-three team by many, but Tortorella put together his usual great system and had them on the verge of the playoffs the whole season. They beat Toronto in the play-in series and gave the Islanders all they could handle in a tough five-game series. But his work in the regular season was outstanding as the Blue Jackets had no business making the playoffs with their roster after losing so many stars.

2019-20 Jack Adams Award winner: Bruce Cassidy

***

LADY BYNG TROPHY: (Awarded to NHL “player adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability”)

PHT BALLOT
1. Jaccob Slavin, Hurricanes (14 pts.)
2. Nathan MacKinnon, Avalanche (12 pts.)
3. Ryan O’Reilly, Blues (11 pts.)
Ryan Suter, Wild (11 pts.)
4. Zach Werenski, Blue Jackets (8 pts.)
5. Miro Heiskanen, Stars (7 pts.)
6. Aleksander Barkov, Panthers (5 pts.)
7. Teuvo Teravainen, Hurricanes (4 pts.)
8. Brayden Point, Lightning (3 pts.)
9. Auston Matthews, Maple Leafs (2 pts.)

GRETZ: Slavin might be one of the cleanest players the league has seen in years. In almost 1,600 minutes of ice-time during the regular season, in a top-pairing role against the most skilled players in the world on a nightly basis, Slavin committed just five minor penalties for the entire season. Two of those minor penalties were delay of game puck over the glass calls. His other three penalties were a trip (the only stick infraction), a hold, and an interference. No high-sticking, no roughing, no hits to the head, no slashing. Just a clean, solid, by-the-book player that is one of the best players in the league at his position.

2019-20 Lady Byng winner: Nathan MacKinnon

NHL Power Rankings: Heiskanen, Khudobin at top of Conn Smythe race

NHL Power Rankings
By Adam Gretz
Sep 21, 2020, 12:15 PM EDT
It is time once again for another look at the race for the Conn Smythe Trophy in our latest NHL Power Rankings.

Now that the Stanley Cup Final is here and we get closer to getting a champion we will take a look at this race after every couple of games instead of once per week.

With the Stars entering Game 2 (8 p.m. ET, NBCSN, Livestream) on Monday night with the series lead it should be no surprise that they have two of the names at the very top of the list.

Who all makes the cut this week?

To the rankings!

1. Miro Heiskanen, Dallas Stars. He has been the Stars’ best player from the opening face-off of the postseason. He is playing big minutes against the best players in the league, is not taking any penalties, keeps playing shut down defense, and is their leading scorers into the Stanley Cup Final (and one of the top scorers in the entire league). If the Stars win, it SHOULD be his award.

2. Anton Khudobin, Dallas Stars. This is where Heiskanen will get a lot of competition, because Khudobin has become the talk of the league since the start of the Western Conference Final. And Conn Smythe voting tends to come down to the last two rounds of the playoffs. Khudobin is the biggest reason the Stars got through Vegas as quickly as they did in the Western Conference Final and he followed it up with another huge performance in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday night.

3. Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning. If the Lightning end up winning the series it’s going to be awfully difficult to give it to anyone else but him. He has been a monster offensively and come through in the clutch time after time for them, including a couple of overtime goals, assisting on an overtime goal, and just generally driving their entire offense.

4. Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning. He does everything you want a No. 1 defenseman to do, and this postseason has been some of his best hockey. He enters Monday’s game with nine goals in 20 playoff games and is Tampa Bay’s ice-time leader by a significant margin. The forwards get most of the attention in Tampa Bay, but Hedman is the real cornerstone building block to this team.

5. Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning. The leading point producer this postseason. The Point and Kucherov duo has been dominant all postseason and helped drive their offense in the absence of Steven Stamkos. They have been on the ice for nearly half of Tampa Bay’s goals in the playoffs.

6. Jamie Benn, Dallas Stars. Benn deserves a ton of credit for the way he has played this postseason, because he has been great. He is producing like he did at his peak, he is scoring big goals, and he is just performing like a key top-line player. The problem he will have in the Conn Smythe race if the Stars win? Heiskanen and Khudobin are just so far ahead of him that it is tough to see him closing that gap. Heiskanen has been the best player from the start. Khudobin has been dominant at the most important position for the past seven games. That will be tough to overcome.

7. Alexander Radulov, Dallas Stars. He has flown under the radar a bit this postseason but he has been one of the Stars’ most productive players and has four game winning goals.

8. Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning. He has played every minute of every game for the Lightning this postseason and done so at an extremely high level. There have been games where he has not been tested a ton, but when he has been he has been up to the challenge.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

NHL schedule for 2020 Stanley Cup Final

By Sean Leahy
Sep 21, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT
The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Saturday, Sept. 19 in the hub city of Edmonton. Now that we are through the conference finals, the full 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Final schedule has been announced.  

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.  

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Final.  

Here is the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Final schedule.

2020 STANLEY CUP FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Dallas Stars (DAL leads 1-0)

Game 1: Stars 4, Lightning 1 (recap)
Game 2: Monday, Sept. 21, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 3: Wednesday, Sept. 23, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Friday, Sept. 25, 8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
*Game 5: Saturday, Sept. 26, 8 p.m. ET – NBC
*Game 6: Monday, Sept. 28, 8 p.m. ET – NBC
*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 30, 8 p.m. ET – NBC

*if necessary

CONFERENCE FINAL RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL
Lightning beat Islanders (4-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINAL
Stars beat Golden Knights (4-1)

***

SECOND ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Lightning beat Bruins (4-1)
Islanders beat Flyers (4-3)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Golden Knights beat Canucks (4-3)
Stars beat Avalanche (4-3)

***

NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

***

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)

Lightning’s Stamkos ‘inching his way closer’ to returning to play

By Sean Leahy
Sep 21, 2020, 10:41 AM EDT
Jon Cooper has added “Stanley Cup playoff game” promoter to his job title with each injury update he provides the media.

Asked whether Steven Stamkos could return to the Lightning for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final Monday (8 p.m. ET, NBCSN; livestream), the head coach gave his usual “you’ll have to tune in and find out” response. He did say, however, the captain was “inching his way closer” to making a return.

Stamkos has yet to play during the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs but has skated recently and participated in optional practices and morning skates. He was on the ice Sunday, one day after the Lightning lost Game 1 to the Stars, 4-1. Stamkos suffered a lower-body injury before summer training camp opened in mid-July.

“You don’t get this many chances to be where we are and he wants to be a part of it, which he has,” Cooper said. “He’s collectively helped the group on the mental side of things, but he wants to be part of it on the ice as well. We’re not sure when that’ll be. We’re hopeful he’ll come back at some point in this series, but there’s no way we can tag that. When he’s not on the ice, he’s been an influential leader off the ice.

“I guess there’s always a chance [he’s available for Game 2], but as of now, I don’t think so.”

Stamkos last played Feb. 25 and had surgery to repair a core muscle injury in early March.

The Lightning has been doing well in his absence, but would love to add Stamkos as they look to win four more games and the Stanley Cup.

“If [he plays], you have to make sure the player’s conditioned enough,” said Cooper said of his captain. “You need guys to be able to contribute. He wouldn’t want that, either. Nobody wants to go into a game and sit on the bench the whole time. You have to be ready to play minutes and contribute. But we have a full medical staff, and Steven will be the first to tell you if he can go or not. If that time comes, he’ll be put in to play, not just sit on the bench.”

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

No more swallowing the whistle: Penalties affecting playoffs

Associated Press
Sep 21, 2020, 10:20 AM EDT
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Zach Whitecloud covered his face with his gloved right hand in anguish inside the penalty box. By the time he collected himself and walked out, the Dallas Stars were celebrating an overtime victory to send them to the Stanley Cup Final.

Whitecloud had flipped the puck over the glass for an automatic delay of game penalty, Dallas scored on the power play and Vegas lost the game and the Western Conference final.

”Just for that type of penalty to decide a game, it doesn’t make sense to me,” Golden Knights coach Peter DeBoer said.

It’s affecting a lot of games in the puck over the glass playoffs. Gone are the days that you have to mug somebody to get a penalty late in regulation or in overtime of a playoff game because referees swallow their whistles not to have too big an influence. Part of the reason for that is some of the penalties are automatic or blatant and can’t be ignored just because it’s the Cup.

”With those, it’s not subjective,” Tampa Bay Lightning forward Alex Killorn said. ”Those are penalties regardless. It’s not a judgement call by any means. I don’t know if the fans not being there affect anything at all, but you know when you’re taking penalties, you try not to take them because they can be so costly at the end of a game.”

It’s not just this year, either. There were six puck over the glass penalties in the seven-game 2019 final between St. Louis and Boston.

Then again, after that call made up 3% of all trips to the box in the regular season, there have been 31 puck over the glass penalties through 125 games this postseason and roughly 20% of them have come in overtime, according to the officials-tracking website Scouting the Refs.

Longtime face of ”Hockey Night in Canada” Don Cherry tweeted his hatred of the rule, which was put in coming out of the 2004-05 lockout to discourage players from sending the puck out of play to get a breather.

”I know why that rule was put in, and I agree with it,” said Stars coach Rick Bowness, who has held a head or assistant job in the NHL every season but one since 1991. ”Now we ice it, but there was a time in our league where players, you just flip it out because you were tired. So, I understand why that rule was put in and it’s a good rule.”

Like DeBoer and many around hockey, Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper isn’t a fan of the rule but understands the intent. There’s a real strategy to pressuring an opposing player who has the puck in his defensive zone knowing this is one of the things that can happen.

”They are forced errors,” Cooper said. ”The reason they’re putting them over the glass is because they’re under pressure, and I think at this time of year, the stakes are so high I’m surprised it doesn’t happen more.”

It happened again in Game 1 of the final between the Stars and Lightning when veteran Dallas forward Blake Comeau sent the puck flying into the tarped, empty stands in the third period. Teammate Jason Dickinson said after an accidental play like Comeau made, penalty killers are motivated to get him free, and they did with the help of goaltender Anton Khudobin.

But it’s also not just puck over the glass penalties. New York defenseman Andy Greene was whistled for a four-minute double minor for high-sticking Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov and drawing blood late in regulation in Game 6 of the East final.

Cooper said that was bad luck on Greene’s part, but it was so obvious it had to be called.

”Sometimes, the rules are the rules,” Stars winger Corey Perry said. ”You’ve got to take advantage when you get a power play.”

Dallas clinched its spot in the final because it did that on Denis Gurianov‘s overtime goal. Yet it’s also by far the most penalized team in the playoffs, so the penalty kill is prepared for the next time a Stars player puts a puck over the glass.

”Our PK has has had to do a job every game,” Dickinson said. ”We take a lot of penalties in the playoffs. We’re not afraid of the challenge.”