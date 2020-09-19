MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB

Khudobin, Stars bottle Lightning in Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final

By James O'BrienSep 19, 2020, 10:01 PM EDT
The Dallas Stars beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1 in Game 1 of the 2020 Stanley Cup Final. With the opening contest in the books, the two teams will lock horns in Game 2 on Monday (8 p.m. ET on NBCSN: livestream).

Stars win Game 1 of 2020 Stanley Cup Final on the strength of strong second period

Both the Lightning and Stars got off to a pretty sleepy start to begin Game 1 of the 2020 Stanley Cup Final. Tampa Bay and Dallas combined for just nine shots on goal during the opening frame.

To start the scoring, Stars defenseman Joel Hanley scored his first career NHL goal — not just in the postseason, but regular season included. From there, Yanni Gourde received credit for a 1-1 goal that was a result of a series of bounces.

Considering the fatigue the Lightning brought from their punishing series against the Islanders, Tampa Bay probably wasn’t upset about entering the second period tied 1-1. It seemed like they had a little more “juice” during the middle frame, as well.

Unfortunately for the Lightning, that didn’t really bother the Stars. Jamie Oleksiak found all sorts of time to beat Andrei Vasilevskiy for his fifth goal of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, continuing an unlikely string of offense. To be fair, this was an impressive snipe by the towering former first-round pick:

Speaking of unlikely strings of offense, Joel Kiviranta also kept his magical run going. The winger got to his own rebound to score his fifth goal of this postseason with less than 30 seconds remaining in the second:

Khudobin shines during third period

You can look at the way the Lightning and Stars played during the third period of Game 1 of the 2020 Stanley Cup Final in a variety of ways. Down 3-1, were the Lightning merely turning up the pressure? Conversely, could we charge the Stars with sitting on a lead?

Judging by how Anton Khudobin is playing, it’s getting tougher and tougher to blame the Stars if they believe the veteran can steal a period or three.

Khudobin certainly did that here, making some highlight-reel saves and holding the Lightning off the board despite some big late pushes. Both at even-strength and on the power play, the Bolts put a ton of pressure on the Stars.

Ultimately, only that funky 1-1 goal got by Khudobin (35 out of 36 saves). Remarkably, Jason Dickinson‘s empty-netter ended up being the only goal of the third.

After winning Game 1 of the 2020 Stanley Cup Final vs. the Lightning, the Stars are that much closer to their second championship as a franchise, and Khudobin closes in on a possible Conn Smythe. For all the Lightning have been through, this marks the first time Tampa Bay has trailed in a series during the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Dallas Stars (DAL leads series 1-0)

Game 1: Stars 4, Lightning 1
Game 2: Monday, Sept. 21, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 3: Wednesday, Sept. 23, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Friday, Sept. 25, 8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
*Game 5: Saturday, Sept. 26, 8 p.m. ET – NBC
*Game 6: Monday, Sept. 28, 8 p.m. ET – NBC
*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 30, 8 p.m. ET – NBC

*if necessary

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

3 Takeaways: Stars beat Lightning in 2020 Stanley Cup Final Game 1

By James O'BrienSep 19, 2020, 10:50 PM EDT
For the Dallas Stars, their 4-1 victory against the Lightning in Game 1 of the 2020 Stanley Cup Final was as close to “as you draw it up” as it gets. Starting in Game 2 on Monday (8 p.m. ET on NBCSN: livestream), we’ll find out if this remains storybook for the Stars, or if the Lightning answer with some twists of their own.

While we wait, let’s ponder three takeaways from the Stars winning Game 1 of the 2020 Stanley Cup Final against the Lightning by a score of 4-1.

1. Anton Khudobin: still red-hot

Through the first 40 minutes, it looked like the Stars had a good handle on the Lightning. Anton Khudobin only faced four shots on goal during the first period, and even as business picked up during the second, there weren’t a ton of Grade-A chances. Via Natural Stat Trick, the Stars managed an 8-3 edge in high-danger chances through the first two periods.

But the final 20 minutes reminded us of what a great story Anton Khudobin has been, and it’s a good clip show for Khudobin’s agent to trot out during the free agent frenzy.

The Lightning fired more shots on goal during the third period (22) than the Stars managed all game long (20). That final frame also represented the only period when the Lightning received power-play opportunities, but they loaded up with three.

Despite a stretch of utter domination, Jason Dickinson‘s empty-netter ranked as the only goal of the third. It’s hard to argue that the Lightning really “beat” Khudobin on their lone goal of Game 1, either, so consider the veteran red-hot. Still.

2. Stars defenders keep scoring — and not just the obvious ones

Look, it’s not a surprise to see Miro Heiskanen, John Klingberg, and even Esa Lindell collect an assist, as they all did in Game 1 of the 2020 Stanley Cup Final. (Granted, it’s especially promising for Heiskanen, who was limited to a single assist and zero goals in five games against the Golden Knights.)

Big D getting big contributions from defensemen extends beyond the big obvious names to include an actually very big defenseman in Jamie Oleksiak. As surprising as it is pretty much every time Oleksiak scores, it’s becoming a more common occurrence during the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. He hit his fifth goal of this run, and did it with style.

There’s a reason why it’s surprising, though.

Fellow defenseman Joel Hanley stood out as the biggest surprise, though, as the first goal of the 2020 Stanley Cup Final also was the first goal Hanley scored at the NHL level — regular season or playoffs.

Thanks to those two goals from Game 1, the Stars have now received an impressive 15 goals from defensemen.

3. Could the Lightning have a Plan B line if their top guys are out of gas?

When you’ve logged the miles and accrued bumps and bruises like Brayden Point, Nikita Kucherov, and Victor Hedman have during the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, you might start to run on fumes. It was a tough Game 1 for Point (zero points or SOG, -3 rating) and Kucherov (zero points, -2 rating, five SOG; might have been partially responsible for the Oleksiak goal). Considering that both have missed time during this postseason, and that Hedman faced some of his own issues, the Lightning might need some other heroes.

Jon Cooper might even want to do the uncomfortable and give Point a breather.

But, for as frustrating as Game 1 must have been — especially during the third period — the Lightning may have a trio that can ease some of the burden for the likes of Kucherov and Point.

By the eye test, it looked like Tyler Johnson was finding some space with his skating, while Anthony Cirelli and Alex Killorn were doing their thing. Take a gander at some of their forward line stats from Game 1, via Natural Stat Trick:

3 Three Takeaways 2020 Stanley Cup Final other Lightning line Stars
via Natural Stat Trick

Yes, it’s true that the line didn’t score a goal. You can also see that other groupings enjoyed useful results, including vaunted support players such as Blake Coleman and Barclay Goodrow.

But Cooper really might want to ponder leaning on Killorn – Cirelli – Johnson if they create the sort of looks that they did in Game 1. That trio manufactured three high-danger chances for, and none against, among other promising signs.

After being passed by over the years (including seeing his already falling ice time drop to an average of just 14:33 TOI per game this season), it would be quite the story if Tyler Johnson came up big for the Lightning during the 2020 Stanley Cup Final. Especially if the salary cap forces Johnson out after a potential last hurrah.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

NHL schedule for 2020 Stanley Cup Final

By Sean LeahySep 19, 2020, 9:55 PM EDT
The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Saturday, Sept. 19 in the hub city of Edmonton. Now that we are through the conference finals, the full 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Final schedule has been announced.  

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.  

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Final.  

Here is the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Final schedule.

2020 STANLEY CUP FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

CONFERENCE FINAL RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL
Lightning beat Islanders (4-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINAL
Stars beat Golden Knights (4-1)

***

SECOND ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Lightning beat Bruins (4-1)
Islanders beat Flyers (4-3)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Golden Knights beat Canucks (4-3)
Stars beat Avalanche (4-3)

***

NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

***

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)

Stanley Cup on display for Stars-Lightning Game 1 of final

stanley cup display
Getty Images
Associated PressSep 19, 2020, 8:11 PM EDT
EDMONTON, Alberta — Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final got under way between the Dallas Stars and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night with the trophy stationed rinkside inside the NHL bubble.

For all the usual tradition of the Cup only getting to the arena when a team has the chance to win it, playing without fans allowed the league to put it front and center for the players to literally see what they’re playing for.

Dallas last won it in 1999 and Tampa Bay in 2004. The Stars’ core is in the final for the first time and several Lightning players and coach Jon Cooper are back after losing in 2015. It’s the first time these teams have faced off in the final.

These teams are banged up but have most of their players on the ice. The Lightning are missing Steven Stamkos, but the injured captain could return later on. Winger Radek Faksa and defenseman Stephen Johns remained out for the Stars.

This is the first final in NHL history to feature two Russian starting goaltenders, with Dallas’ Anton Khudobin vs. Tampa Bay’s Andrei Vasilevskiy. Cooper against Rick Bowness is also the first time a coach has faced a former assistant in the final.

Lightning-Stars stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Final

By Sean LeahySep 19, 2020, 6:30 PM EDT
NBC’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Saturday’s Stanley Cup Final matchup between the Lightning and Stars. Coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Watch the Lightning-Stars stream on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Lightning have been one of the most successful teams in the NHL in recent years, but have been unable to win the ultimate prize. Over the past six seasons, Tampa has made at least the Conference Final in four of them, with this being their second Stanley Cup Final appearance in that span. On each previous occasion, the Bolts lost to the eventual champions.

Given the manner in which Tampa has lost in prior years, this 2020 squad has been clearing hurdles at every stage. In the First Round, the Lightning avenged last year’s sweep by beating Columbus in five games. In the Second Round, they got past the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Bruins. And in the Conference Final, after multiple years of failing to close out East Final opponents, the Lightning outlasted the Islanders with a gritty series win.

Rick Bowness was named interim head coach on Dec. 10 after Dallas relieved Jim Montgomery of his duties for “unprofessional conduct.” Bowness, 65, was drafted by the Atlanta Flames in 1975 and has played or coached in the NHL almost every year since – including a stint working for Jon Cooper in Tampa. Bowness is the oldest head coach in the NHL, and has never been part of a Cup-winning team.

According to the NHL Coaches Association, this is the first Cup Final in history where the head coach on one team had previously served as the assistant of the other.

WHAT: Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Dallas Stars
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Saturday, September 19, 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
ON THE CALL: Mike Emrick, Eddie Olczyk, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Lightning-Stars stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

