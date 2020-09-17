MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB
Brayden Point
Getty

Lightning get Brayden Point back for Game 6; Islanders lose Pelech

By Adam GretzSep 17, 2020, 7:52 PM EDT
The Tampa Bay are getting major a lift for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final as they attempt to punch their ticket to the Stanley Cup Final.

Brayden Point will be back in the lineup against the New York Islanders on Thursday after missing the Lightning’s Game 5 loss on Tuesday.

It was the second game he missed this series, with those two being the only games the Lightning have lost in the series.

He will skate in his usual spot on the top line between Nikita Kucherov and Ondrej Palat.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

Point has been the Lightning’s best overall player this postseason and has emerged as one of the leading contenders for the Conn Smythe Trophy. He enters Thursday’s game with 25 points in 16 games, including at least one point in 14 of those games. He has seven points in the Eastern Conference Final alone even though he has only played in two-and-a-half games in the series.

But while the Lightning are getting one of their most important players back, the Islanders are losing one of their top players.

Defenseman Adam Pelech will not be available for Game 6, a development that will leave a significant hole on their blue line.

Pelech’s absence during the regular season was one of the biggest factors behind their second half slide. Losing him on the same night that Tampa Bay gets Point back is going to be a major issue for the Islanders.

Noah Dobson will be in the lineup for the Islanders in Pelech’s place.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Lightning staying confident ahead of second chance to close out Islanders

By Sean LeahySep 17, 2020, 2:30 PM EDT
Barry Trotz and the Islanders can take the “one game at a time” approach as they try to overcome a 3-1 Eastern Conference Final deficit to the Lightning. But at the same time they know their playoff run could be over Thursday night.

“We have one life left, they have two,” Trotz said of the 3-2 series in Tampa’s favor. “You tell me which has more pressure.”

If the Islanders are able to win Game 6 (8 p.m. ET, NBCSN; livestream), then you can say the pressure will swing towards the Lightning in a Game 7. For now, even after New York’s double overtime win Tuesday, both teams are feeling confident.

“I think you could stand in each team’s court and make a case because that’s what both coaches are doing,” said Lightning head coach Jon Cooper. “They’re probably sitting there saying, ‘Hey, we just won in overtime. We’ve got them thinking and the ball’s in our court and let’s just keep pushing.’ Then you’re in our locker room saying, ‘Hey, we’re still up 3-2 and they were a lucky bounce from the game still going or us scoring.’ You can play the tennis match and volley back and forth on what you’re doing to your team, but it’s why we play the games and the players are going to decide it [Thursday] night one way or the other.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

“Pressure is what you make of it, so if you want to succumb to it you can, or if you want to thrive in it, you can. You’ve got to make a choice. You’ve got to embrace these moments. You don’t get them that often, so enjoy them and don’t let that pressure get to you and just do your best on Thursday night and see what happens.”

Tampa may have to play without the services of Brayden Point, who missed Game 5, his second absence of the series. Cooper said Thursday Point, who is currently tied for the postseason points (25) lead, will be a game-time decision.

In recent history, conference final close-out games aren’t a strong suit for the Lightning. Since 2015, Tampa is 0-5 when they have a chance to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup Final. They would really like to end that drought some time in the next three days.

“We lost a game in overtime that we didn’t mind the way we played,” Cooper said. “We keep doing that, we’re going to be OK. But yeah, adversity hits different ways. This is just another one. This year, I’m really at peace with the way this team is playing. They’ve got this quiet calm about them and they’ll be all ready.”

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (TB leads 3-2)

Lightning 8, Islanders 2. (recap)
Lightning 2, Islanders 1 (recap)
Islanders 5, Lightning 3 (recap)
Lightning 4, Islanders 1 (recap)
Islanders 2, Lightning 1 [OT] (recap)
Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m. ET – NBC

*if necessary

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Islanders-Lightning stream: NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference Final

By Sean LeahySep 17, 2020, 2:25 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Thursday’s Eastern Conference Final matchup between the Islanders and Lightning. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Islanders-Lightning stream on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Jordan Eberle scored in double overtime and Semyon Varlamov made 36 saves to help the Islanders stave off elimination and force a Game 6 in the Eastern Conference Final. Tampa has now lost five straight games with an opportunity to advance to the Stanley Cup Final dating back to 2016.

Tampa’s Brayden Point was not in the lineup in Game 5 and was ruled unfit to play for the second game this series (also missed Game 3). Point had a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win in Game 4 on Sunday, but played just one shift in the final 10 minutes of the game after being hit by Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech midway through the third period.

New York went 13 straight power play opportunities this series without scoring but finally broke through on Tuesday for the first time since Game 1. Ryan Pulock’s goal in the first period gave the Isles the early lead and ended their slump on the man-advantage. The Isles are now 2/17 on the power play in this series.

Since the conference format was adopted ahead of the 1981-82 season, teams that hold a 3-1 lead in the Conference Finals own an all-time series record of 35-1, including a 1-0 mark in 2020.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

WHAT: New York Islanders vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Thursday, September 17, 8 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Mike Emrick, Eddie Olczyk, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Islanders-Lightning stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

NHL schedule for Conference Finals of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

By Sean LeahySep 17, 2020, 2:00 PM EDT
7 Comments

The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Sunday, Sept. 6 in the hub city of Edmonton. Now that the First Round and Second Rounds are complete, the full schedule for the 2020 NHL Conference Finals playoff schedule has been announced.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host both the NHL’s 2020 Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Here is the 2020 NHL playoff schedule for the Eastern and Western Conference Finals.

2020 STANLEY CUP FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

Dallas Stars vs. New York Islanders or Tampa Bay Lightning

Game 1: TBA

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL wins 4-1)

Game 1: Stars 1, Golden Knights 0 (recap)
Game 2: Golden Knights 3, Stars 0 (recap)
Game 3: Stars 3, Golden Knights 2 [OT] (recap)
Game 4: Stars 2, Golden Knights 1 (recap)
Game 5: Stars 3, Golden Knights 2 [OT] (recap)

MORE: PHT Conference Finals predictions

SECOND ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Lightning beat Bruins (4-1)
Islanders beat Flyers (4-3)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Canucks (4-3)
Stars beat Avalanche (4-3)

***

NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

***

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)

Four ways Golden Knights can resolve goalie situation

Fleury Lehner
Getty
By Adam GretzSep 17, 2020, 12:19 PM EDT
1 Comment

The biggest reason the Golden Knights’ playoff run came to an end was the fact they were unable to solve Stars goalie Anton Khudobin in the Western Conference Final.

Despite a significant edge in shot attempts, shots on goals, scoring chances, etc., they managed just eight goals in the five game series. All four of their losses were by a single goal, including two in overtime. So close, yet so far away.

It was all part of a larger eight-game slump where their offense went cold at the absolute worst time of the season, managing just 12 goals over their final eight playoff games. They went just 2-6 over that stretch despite a massive territorial advanatge. There will be plenty of discussion as to what caused that slump.

But none of that will be the primary discussion going into the offseason.

That discussion will center around the goaltending situation, where the team has to figure out what to do with Robin Lehner and Marc-Andre Fleury.

It was the biggest talking point in the playoffs. It will be the biggest talking point in the offseason. And it will be a significant talking point even after they make their decision.

To recap: Fleury had been the Golden Knights’ No. 1 goalie and face of the franchise from the very beginning. At this year’s trade deadline they acquired Lehner to improve their depth in the position, resulting in coach Pete DeBoer deciding Lehner gave them the best chance to win.

This was not a particularly popular decision — even prompting some rebellion from Fleury’s agent — even if it was ultimately the correct decision.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

Now the Golden Knights have an issue on their hands. Fleury still has two years remaining on his contract ($7 million salary cap hit per season) while Lehner, the goalie deemed by DeBoer to be the better of the two this postseason, is an unrestricted free agent.

How do the Golden Knights play this? Let’s look at the options.

• Scenario one: Re-sign Lehner and keep both goalies

I will call this the “ideal, but probably impossible scenario.”

There is a lot to be said for having two good goalies on your roster, and it is probably the way the league is trending. The days of Martin Brodeur and Miikka Kiprusoff playing 73 regular season gams and every playoff game for your team are gone and not coming back anytime soon. You need two quality goalies to split the time. Fleury and Lehner would give the Golden Knights what is probably the best duo in the league.

The problems with this scenario, though, are plentiful.

First, it probably wouldn’t go over well with either goalie. They will both want to play, they will both want to be the No. 1, and even though Fleury himself probably wouldn’t rock the boat, his agent almost certainly would and it is hard to envision anyone being happy here over an 82-game season.

Second, the salary cap ramifications would be killer as it would probably cost around $15M to keep both on the roster.

That would require money — and talent — leaving the roster elsewhere.

• Scenario two: Let Lehner walk and Keep Fleury

Otherwise known as, “the easiest decision.”

Or, in my words, the cowards way out.

Vegas knows it already has Fleury signed for two more years, everybody loves him, there is still a chance he can play at a high level, and he just slides right back into his spot.

That all happens while Lehner hits the free agent market and tries to get the No. 1 starting job and big payday he has earned with his play over the past couple of years.

There is virtually no risk with this decision. It is the easiest and probably most popular decision.

• Scenario three: Keep Lehner and trade/buyout Fleury

Now we are getting interesting.

This is “the most sensible hockey decision,” and it is really not that complicated.

Lehner is seven years younger than Fleury and has been the far superior goalie over the past two seasons. He probably will be again next season.

You keep the better goalie, it is more manageable under the salary cap than keeping both goalies, and you get rid of the internal goalie competition and drama that would come with both of them there.

Fleury might still have some productive hockey ahead of him, but there is a lot of mileage on that career and at some point as he gets into his mid-late 30s he is going to slow down. Father Time is always unbeaten.

Fleury’s contract is significant, but there should still be a trade market out there for him, especially with the number of contenders that could be in the goalie market this summer (Carolina, Edmonton, Calgary … maybe Colorado?).

According to Capfriendly, a buyout would result in a salary cap hit of $2-3M over the next four years if they chose that path.

• Scenario four: You lose both goalies

Ah, yes, the doomsday scenario.

This also seems like the least likely situation to unfold because it seems like a near certainty that one will remain.

Here’s how this one happens: Lehner leaves in free agency for a bigger deal, guaranteed starting job, and the relationship with Fleury is strained so much that he asks out.

Now you are left with nothing, and forced to go into the free agent or trade market.

In the end, one of those four scenarios is going to play out, and it will bring a ton of second-guessing.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.