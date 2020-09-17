MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB

NHL schedule for Conference Finals of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

By Sean LeahySep 17, 2020
The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Sunday, Sept. 6 in the hub city of Edmonton. Now that the First Round and Second Rounds are complete, the full schedule for the 2020 NHL Conference Finals playoff schedule has been announced.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host both the NHL’s 2020 Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Here is the 2020 NHL playoff schedule for the Eastern and Western Conference Finals.

2020 STANLEY CUP FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

Dallas Stars vs. New York Islanders or Tampa Bay Lightning

Game 1: TBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (TB leads 3-2)

Game 1: Lightning 8, Islanders 2. (recap)
Game 2: Lightning 2, Islanders 1 (recap)
Game 3: Islanders 5, Lightning 3 (recap)
Game 4: Lightning 4, Islanders 1 (recap)
Game 5: Islanders 2, Lightning 1 [OT] (recap)
Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m. ET – NBC

*if necessary

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL wins 4-1)

Game 1: Stars 1, Golden Knights 0 (recap)
Game 2: Golden Knights 3, Stars 0 (recap)
Game 3: Stars 3, Golden Knights 2 [OT] (recap)
Game 4: Stars 2, Golden Knights 1 (recap)
Game 5: Stars 3, Golden Knights 2 [OT] (recap)

SECOND ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Lightning beat Bruins (4-1)
Islanders beat Flyers (4-3)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Canucks (4-3)
Stars beat Avalanche (4-3)

NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)

Islanders-Lightning stream: NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference Final

By Sean LeahySep 17, 2020
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Thursday’s Eastern Conference Final matchup between the Islanders and Lightning. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Islanders-Lightning stream on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Jordan Eberle scored in double overtime and Semyon Varlamov made 36 saves to help the Islanders stave off elimination and force a Game 6 in the Eastern Conference Final. Tampa has now lost five straight games with an opportunity to advance to the Stanley Cup Final dating back to 2016.

Tampa’s Brayden Point was not in the lineup in Game 5 and was ruled unfit to play for the second game this series (also missed Game 3). Point had a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win in Game 4 on Sunday, but played just one shift in the final 10 minutes of the game after being hit by Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech midway through the third period.

New York went 13 straight power play opportunities this series without scoring but finally broke through on Tuesday for the first time since Game 1. Ryan Pulock’s goal in the first period gave the Isles the early lead and ended their slump on the man-advantage. The Isles are now 2/17 on the power play in this series.

Since the conference format was adopted ahead of the 1981-82 season, teams that hold a 3-1 lead in the Conference Finals own an all-time series record of 35-1, including a 1-0 mark in 2020.

WHAT: New York Islanders vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Thursday, September 17, 8 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Mike Emrick, Eddie Olczyk, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Islanders-Lightning stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (TB leads 3-2)

Lightning 8, Islanders 2. (recap)
Lightning 2, Islanders 1 (recap)
Islanders 5, Lightning 3 (recap)
Lightning 4, Islanders 1 (recap)
Islanders 2, Lightning 1 [OT] (recap)
Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m. ET – NBC

*if necessary

Four ways Golden Knights can resolve goalie situation

Fleury Lehner
Getty
By Adam GretzSep 17, 2020
The biggest reason the Golden Knights’ playoff run came to an end was the fact they were unable to solve Stars goalie Anton Khudobin in the Western Conference Final.

Despite a significant edge in shot attempts, shots on goals, scoring chances, etc., they managed just eight goals in the five game series. All four of their losses were by a single goal, including two in overtime. So close, yet so far away.

It was all part of a larger eight-game slump where their offense went cold at the absolute worst time of the season, managing just 12 goals over their final eight playoff games. They went just 2-6 over that stretch despite a massive territorial advanatge. There will be plenty of discussion as to what caused that slump.

But none of that will be the primary discussion going into the offseason.

That discussion will center around the goaltending situation, where the team has to figure out what to do with Robin Lehner and Marc-Andre Fleury.

It was the biggest talking point in the playoffs. It will be the biggest talking point in the offseason. And it will be a significant talking point even after they make their decision.

To recap: Fleury had been the Golden Knights’ No. 1 goalie and face of the franchise from the very beginning. At this year’s trade deadline they acquired Lehner to improve their depth in the position, resulting in coach Pete DeBoer deciding Lehner gave them the best chance to win.

This was not a particularly popular decision — even prompting some rebellion from Fleury’s agent — even if it was ultimately the correct decision.

Now the Golden Knights have an issue on their hands. Fleury still has two years remaining on his contract ($7 million salary cap hit per season) while Lehner, the goalie deemed by DeBoer to be the better of the two this postseason, is an unrestricted free agent.

How do the Golden Knights play this? Let’s look at the options.

• Scenario one: Re-sign Lehner and keep both goalies

I will call this the “ideal, but probably impossible scenario.”

There is a lot to be said for having two good goalies on your roster, and it is probably the way the league is trending. The days of Martin Brodeur and Miikka Kiprusoff playing 73 regular season gams and every playoff game for your team are gone and not coming back anytime soon. You need two quality goalies to split the time. Fleury and Lehner would give the Golden Knights what is probably the best duo in the league.

The problems with this scenario, though, are plentiful.

First, it probably wouldn’t go over well with either goalie. They will both want to play, they will both want to be the No. 1, and even though Fleury himself probably wouldn’t rock the boat, his agent almost certainly would and it is hard to envision anyone being happy here over an 82-game season.

Second, the salary cap ramifications would be killer as it would probably cost around $15M to keep both on the roster.

That would require money — and talent — leaving the roster elsewhere.

• Scenario two: Let Lehner walk and Keep Fleury

Otherwise known as, “the easiest decision.”

Or, in my words, the cowards way out.

Vegas knows it already has Fleury signed for two more years, everybody loves him, there is still a chance he can play at a high level, and he just slides right back into his spot.

That all happens while Lehner hits the free agent market and tries to get the No. 1 starting job and big payday he has earned with his play over the past couple of years.

There is virtually no risk with this decision. It is the easiest and probably most popular decision.

• Scenario three: Keep Lehner and trade/buyout Fleury

Now we are getting interesting.

This is “the most sensible hockey decision,” and it is really not that complicated.

Lehner is seven years younger than Fleury and has been the far superior goalie over the past two seasons. He probably will be again next season.

You keep the better goalie, it is more manageable under the salary cap than keeping both goalies, and you get rid of the internal goalie competition and drama that would come with both of them there.

Fleury might still have some productive hockey ahead of him, but there is a lot of mileage on that career and at some point as he gets into his mid-late 30s he is going to slow down. Father Time is always unbeaten.

Fleury’s contract is significant, but there should still be a trade market out there for him, especially with the number of contenders that could be in the goalie market this summer (Carolina, Edmonton, Calgary … maybe Colorado?).

According to Capfriendly, a buyout would result in a salary cap hit of $2-3M over the next four years if they chose that path.

• Scenario four: You lose both goalies

Ah, yes, the doomsday scenario.

This also seems like the least likely situation to unfold because it seems like a near certainty that one will remain.

Here’s how this one happens: Lehner leaves in free agency for a bigger deal, guaranteed starting job, and the relationship with Fleury is strained so much that he asks out.

Now you are left with nothing, and forced to go into the free agent or trade market.

In the end, one of those four scenarios is going to play out, and it will bring a ton of second-guessing.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Get to know new Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong, and the difficult job he faces

Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong
Getty Images
By James O'BrienSep 17, 2020
The Coyotes made it official: Bill Armstrong, formerly of the Blues, is now their new general manager.

“We are thrilled to name Bill as our new GM,” said Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo. “Bill is smart, honest and hard-working and he knows how to build a winning team. He brings the right mix of hockey knowledge, business acumen and leadership qualities that we need in order to achieve our goal of bringing a Stanley Cup to Arizona.”

In naming Armstrong, the Coyotes ended a whirlwind span that began with John Chayka’s messy exit, and included Steve Sullivan pitching in as interim GM.

Frankly, Armstrong has his work cut out for him. If you ask me, the Coyotes’ GM job is arguably the toughest in the NHL, if not all of major professional sports.

But we’ll get to that. Let’s start with the question many are asking: “Who is Bill Armstrong?”

Who is new Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong?

The Philadelphia Flyers drafted Armstrong in third round (46th overall) in 1990, but the defenseman peaked in the AHL. You can check out more about his playing days at HockeyDB, complete with his then-vaguely-Todd-Bertuzzi-like visage.

Armstrong joined the Blues organization as an amateur scout in 2004. Then, in 2010, Armstrong rose to the level of director of scouting. By 2018, Armstrong became assistant GM to Doug Armstrong.

That’s a lot of experience in a quality NHL front office. As much as the Ryan O'Reilly trade pushed the Blues to a higher level, this team was largely based on drafting. And aside from a stray Alex Pietrangelo (No. 4 overall, 2008), the Blues haven’t enjoyed many high first-round picks in recent years. If they even held onto their first-rounders.

It’s often difficult to tell how much credit you should assign to any single member of a front office, but Bill Armstrong played a role into building the Blues into a Stanley Cup winner and regular contender. For the Coyotes’ sake, let’s hope that Bill Armstrong had almost as much to do with that success as GM Doug Armstrong did.

One of the toughest jobs in hockey, if not sports

Even if Bill Armstrong has been dreaming about being an NHL GM for decades, the Coyotes might just present a “be careful what you wish for” situation. Consider:

• A turbulent financial situation, even in stable times

Coyotes fans will groan about arena and money talk, and understandably so. But this Coyotes team has faced relocation or other threats for so long, it’s difficult to remember if things were ever easy.

Now throw in the COVID-19 curveball that might leave even the most lavish teams buckling at their knees. Where does that leave the Coyotes, from a financial standpoint? We can only guess.

But what we do know is that their salary structure isn’t exactly like an oasis in the desert. The best news for Armstrong is that Cap Friendly estimates their actual salary expenditure at about $61.45M for 2020-21, versus a bloated team cap hit of $80.4M. With that only covering 17 roster spots, it’s a mess either way.

Unless something unexpected happens with Taylor Hall, the Coyotes don’t really have big-money players to retain, at least. That’s about the only solace on a bloated roster that leaned extremely heavily on its goalies the past two seasons (something that was on display as they collapsed around Darcy Kuemper during the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs).

• Not much bang for your buck, either

“You get what you paid for” doesn’t really apply to the Coyotes.

Either they’re getting great returns from Kuemper and/or Antti Raanta (when healthy), and the occasional Conor Garland, or they’re paying huge prices for the likes of Phil Kessel, Derek Stepan, and Oliver Ekman-Larsson.

Frankly, John Chayka left Bill Armstrong with a mess to clean up as GM, even just from a salary structure standpoint. And then we remember …

• Why it doesn’t make sense for the Coyotes to tank

… Just how many picks Chayka burned on his way out the door.

The NHL ruled that the Coyotes must forfeit their 2020 second-round pick and 2021 first-rounder for violating the league’s Combine Testing Policy. That would already be a devastating blow to the Coyotes’ futures, and then you realize they coughed up their 2020 first-round pick to New Jersey in the Taylor Hall trade.

Sometimes it’s OK to “go for it,” but between the Hall rental and that astounding player-testing blunder, Bill Armstrong begins his work as Coyotes GM without his first-round picks in both 2020 and 2021. The Coyotes aren’t slated to pick until the fourth round in 2020.

Considering the Coyotes’ cap/salary woes — and their middling results despite heavy spending — there’d be some logic in blowing things up and rebuilding … if they had those picks.

Instead, the Coyotes have little incentive to tank, but also possible (and understandable) pressure from ownership to cut costs. Brutal.

• Bill Armstrong will need to be creative, shrewd, and yes, lucky

This doesn’t mean the Coyotes are doomed. It just means that Bill Armstrong has his work cut out for him. (Honestly, even if Steve Sullivan stings at not getting the bump up to actual GM, can you blame him if he uttered a sigh of relief?)

There are some creative ways to work around limitations.

Consider players with higher cap hits than salaries for 2020-21.

As an example, Bill Armstrong could initiate some “You scratch my back, I scratch yours” work with Doug Armstrong of the Blues. Maybe St. Louis could send an asset to Arizona for, say, absorbing some or all of Alexander Steen‘s $5.75M cap hit? Steen’s base salary is $3.5M for 2020-21, so one can imagine how everyone might win.

Now, ideas like these revolve around incremental victories. Grinding away at the margins to try to find value (and, frankly, make up for some of Chayka’s follies).

We don’t know much about Bill Armstrong as a GM yet, but we’ll find out a lot thanks to the monumental task of fixing the Coyotes.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Stars wait inside bubble for Stanley Cup Final opponent

Associated PressSep 17, 2020
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Blake Comeau and the Dallas Stars knew there would be the huge sacrifice of being away from their families once inside the NHL bubble, and those absences have only been amplified by monotonous gaps with little to do between playing games pretty much every other day.

“We said from the start of it, the way to make it worthwhile was coming home with the Stanley Cup,” Comeau said Wednesday.

After 8 ½ weeks in Edmonton, Alberta, while staying in a hotel connected to the arena where they play, the Stars are now waiting to find out if they will play Tampa Bay or the New York Islanders in the Stanley Cup Final.

“There’s no other place we’d rather be, especially now that we’re in the finals, than right here,” interim head coach Rick Bowness said. “Is this easy living? Absolutely not. … We’re all making the best of it.”

Still, the Western Conference champions wish their families could be with them to share in the playoff run — an experience taken away because of the lingering pandemic.

Whether it’s a player like Comeau, in his 14th NHL season with his sixth team and in his first Stanley Cup Final. Or the 65-year-old Bowness, an NHL coach in parts of five different decades and now in his first Stanley Cup as a head coach.

“That’s probably one of the toughest parts,” Comeau said. “You’d love to have your family here to celebrate with you, but we don’t. So hopefully we can win the Stanley Cup and we can celebrate after. “

There have been lots of phone calls and FaceTime chats with family, but the Stars as a group have also gotten encouragement for home. Bowness said the wives, kids and other family members of players and staff were asked to send in personal video messages that have been shared with the entire team.

“When we’re all sitting together, you miss your family, but it’s a reminder, ‘OK, we’re making unreal sacrifices here.’ Every night we’re looking at those, and they are personal,” Bowness said. “It also keeps their families involved and makes them feel part of it. … It’s important that we make them feel part of what we’re doing, because we know the sacrifices they’re making for us.”

The players themselves have had plenty of time to bond together, playing cards, eating meals and hanging out in a team lounge together between games. A golf outing Tuesday, the day after wrapping up the Western Conference Final in five games over top-seeded Vegas, was a rare venture outside since getting to Canada.

They are in their largest gap between games since the season resumed, either four or six days.

The Stanley Cup will start Saturday or Monday, depending on if the Lightning wrap up the Eastern Conference Final in Game 6 on Thursday night, or if New York extends the series to a full seven games.

Their 3-2 overtime clincher over Vegas on Monday night, which got the Stars to their first Stanley Cup Final since 2000, was their 21st game in 45 days. That includes the round-robin play among the conference’s top four seeds before winning best-of-seven series over Calgary, Colorado and the Golden Knights.

“It’s great to have a couple of days off and get well rested before the finals start,” said 21-year-old defenseman Miro Heiskanen, their leading scorer this postseason with 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists).

Bowness put his team through a rare bubble practice Wednesday, and plans another one Friday — after another off-ice group activity Thursday.

The Stars had already been inside the bubble for nearly four weeks when they ended their first-round series against Calgary with six games in 10 days. The day after advancing, there was mandated team outing to Edmonton’s football stadium, where players were together in the sunshine with Frisbees and soccer balls.

That was also when they found out that they would play Game 1 of their second-round series against Colorado the next day. The series against the Avalanche then ended with a Game 7 on a Friday afternoon, with puck drop determined less than 24 hours before win-or-go-home game.

“We’ve been here for so long and we’ve all kind of been into the routine that we’re in,” Comeau said of the bubble life. “I guess you could kind of look at it in a way as when you were younger, going to tournaments. … Spending a lot of time together as a team. And we’ve really bonded.”

Without playing mini-stick games in the hallway — and with a much bigger trophy to try to win.