NHL schedule for 2020 Stanley Cup Final

By Sean LeahySep 17, 2020, 11:37 PM EDT
The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Saturday, Sept. 19 in the hub city of Edmonton. Now that we are through the conference finals, the full 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Final schedule has been announced.  

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.  

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Final.  

Here is the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Final schedule.

2020 STANLEY CUP FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Dallas Stars

Game 1: Saturday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m. ET – NBC
Game 2: Monday, Sept. 21, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 3: Wednesday, Sept. 23, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 4: Friday, Sept. 25, 8 p.m. ET – NBC
*Game 5: Saturday, Sept. 26, 8 p.m. ET – NBC
*Game 6: Monday, Sept. 28, 8 p.m. ET – NBC
*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 30, 8 p.m. ET – NBC

*if necessary

CONFERENCE FINAL RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL
Lightning beat Islanders (4-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINAL
Stars beat Golden Knights (4-1)

***

SECOND ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Lightning beat Bruins (4-1)
Islanders beat Flyers (4-3)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Golden Knights beat Canucks (4-3)
Stars beat Avalanche (4-3)

***

NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

***

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)

Cirelli’s overtime goal sends Lightning to Stanley Cup Final

By Adam GretzSep 17, 2020, 11:39 PM EDT
Thanks to Anthony Cirelli‘s goal at the 13:18 mark of overtime, the Lightning are on their way back to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since the 2014-15 season.

It is there that they will play the Stars. Game 1 of the series takes place on Saturday night (7:30 p.m. ET, NBC) in Edmonton.

Cirelli’s goal ended a slugfest of a game that saw the Lightning pepper Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov with 48 shots and completely dominate territorially.

His goal had to be a massive relief for Lightning fans, not only because it sent their team to the Cup Final, but because this game was starting to take on an eerily similar feel.

One of the biggest issues the Lightning have had in the playoffs in recent years has been finishing series because of a slumping offense that could not convert on its chances. It happened to them in the 2015 Cup Final, and it happened to them in the 2016 and 2018 Eastern Conference Finals.

After scoring one goal in Game 5 and only one goal through 70 minutes of hockey on Thursday it looked like it might be happening again.

It was also the second game in a row that the Lightning were given a four-minute power play at the end of regulation — this time due to an Andy Greene high-sticking call — that would carry over into overtime with a chance to clinch the series.

For the second game in a row they failed to capitalize on that opportunity.

Not only did they fail to score on that power play on Thursday, but Brock Nelson nearly ended the game for the Islanders on a breakaway only to have Andrei Vasilevskiy make his biggest save of the night.

Later in the period the Lightning were guilty of a too many men on the ice penalty that gave the Islanders a power play, but Tampa successfully killed the penalty by not allowing a single shot on goal. That successful kill set the stage for Cirelli’s overtime goal.

Cirelli had briefly exited the game in the second period after a collision at the blue line with Islanders captain Anders Lee.

Every series win for the Lightning this postseason has ended with an overtime goal.

Lightning get Brayden Point back for Game 6; Islanders lose Pelech

Brayden Point
Getty
By Adam GretzSep 17, 2020, 7:52 PM EDT
The Tampa Bay are getting major a lift for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final as they attempt to punch their ticket to the Stanley Cup Final.

Brayden Point will be back in the lineup against the New York Islanders on Thursday after missing the Lightning’s Game 5 loss on Tuesday.

It was the second game he missed this series, with those two being the only games the Lightning have lost in the series.

He will skate in his usual spot on the top line between Nikita Kucherov and Ondrej Palat.

Point has been the Lightning’s best overall player this postseason and has emerged as one of the leading contenders for the Conn Smythe Trophy. He enters Thursday’s game with 25 points in 16 games, including at least one point in 14 of those games. He has seven points in the Eastern Conference Final alone even though he has only played in two-and-a-half games in the series.

But while the Lightning are getting one of their most important players back, the Islanders are losing one of their top players.

Defenseman Adam Pelech will not be available for Game 6, a development that will leave a significant hole on their blue line.

Pelech’s absence during the regular season was one of the biggest factors behind their second half slide. Losing him on the same night that Tampa Bay gets Point back is going to be a major issue for the Islanders.

Noah Dobson will be in the lineup for the Islanders in Pelech’s place.

Islanders-Lightning stream: NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference Final

By Sean LeahySep 17, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Thursday’s Eastern Conference Final matchup between the Islanders and Lightning. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Islanders-Lightning stream on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Jordan Eberle scored in double overtime and Semyon Varlamov made 36 saves to help the Islanders stave off elimination and force a Game 6 in the Eastern Conference Final. Tampa has now lost five straight games with an opportunity to advance to the Stanley Cup Final dating back to 2016.

Tampa’s Brayden Point was not in the lineup in Game 5 and was ruled unfit to play for the second game this series (also missed Game 3). Point had a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win in Game 4 on Sunday, but played just one shift in the final 10 minutes of the game after being hit by Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech midway through the third period.

New York went 13 straight power play opportunities this series without scoring but finally broke through on Tuesday for the first time since Game 1. Ryan Pulock’s goal in the first period gave the Isles the early lead and ended their slump on the man-advantage. The Isles are now 2/17 on the power play in this series.

Since the conference format was adopted ahead of the 1981-82 season, teams that hold a 3-1 lead in the Conference Finals own an all-time series record of 35-1, including a 1-0 mark in 2020.

WHAT: New York Islanders vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Thursday, September 17, 8 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Mike Emrick, Eddie Olczyk, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Islanders-Lightning stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

Lightning staying confident ahead of second chance to close out Islanders

By Sean LeahySep 17, 2020, 2:30 PM EDT
Barry Trotz and the Islanders can take the “one game at a time” approach as they try to overcome a 3-1 Eastern Conference Final deficit to the Lightning. But at the same time they know their playoff run could be over Thursday night.

“We have one life left, they have two,” Trotz said of the 3-2 series in Tampa’s favor. “You tell me which has more pressure.”

If the Islanders are able to win Game 6 (8 p.m. ET, NBCSN; livestream), then you can say the pressure will swing towards the Lightning in a Game 7. For now, even after New York’s double overtime win Tuesday, both teams are feeling confident.

“I think you could stand in each team’s court and make a case because that’s what both coaches are doing,” said Lightning head coach Jon Cooper. “They’re probably sitting there saying, ‘Hey, we just won in overtime. We’ve got them thinking and the ball’s in our court and let’s just keep pushing.’ Then you’re in our locker room saying, ‘Hey, we’re still up 3-2 and they were a lucky bounce from the game still going or us scoring.’ You can play the tennis match and volley back and forth on what you’re doing to your team, but it’s why we play the games and the players are going to decide it [Thursday] night one way or the other.

“Pressure is what you make of it, so if you want to succumb to it you can, or if you want to thrive in it, you can. You’ve got to make a choice. You’ve got to embrace these moments. You don’t get them that often, so enjoy them and don’t let that pressure get to you and just do your best on Thursday night and see what happens.”

Tampa may have to play without the services of Brayden Point, who missed Game 5, his second absence of the series. Cooper said Thursday Point, who is currently tied for the postseason points (25) lead, will be a game-time decision.

In recent history, conference final close-out games aren’t a strong suit for the Lightning. Since 2015, Tampa is 0-5 when they have a chance to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup Final. They would really like to end that drought some time in the next three days.

“We lost a game in overtime that we didn’t mind the way we played,” Cooper said. “We keep doing that, we’re going to be OK. But yeah, adversity hits different ways. This is just another one. This year, I’m really at peace with the way this team is playing. They’ve got this quiet calm about them and they’ll be all ready.”

————

