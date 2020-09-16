MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB

NHL schedule for Conference Finals of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

By Sean LeahySep 16, 2020, 12:03 AM EDT
The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Sunday, Sept. 6 in the hub city of Edmonton. Now that the First Round and Second Rounds are complete, the full schedule for the 2020 NHL Conference Finals playoff schedule has been announced.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host both the NHL’s 2020 Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Here is the 2020 NHL playoff schedule for the Eastern and Western Conference Finals.

2020 STANLEY CUP FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

Dallas Stars vs. New York Islanders or Tampa Bay Lightning

Game 1: TBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (TB leads 3-2)

Series preview
Game 1: Lightning 8, Islanders 2. (recap)
Game 2: Lightning 2, Islanders 1 (recap)
Game 3: Islanders 5, Lightning 3 (recap)
Game 4: Lightning 4, Islanders 1 (recap)
Game 5: Islanders 2, Lightning 1 [OT] (recap)
Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m. ET – NBC

*if necessary

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL wins 4-1)

Game 1: Stars 1, Golden Knights 0 (recap)
Game 2: Golden Knights 3, Stars 0 (recap)
Game 3: Stars 3, Golden Knights 2 [OT] (recap)
Game 4: Stars 2, Golden Knights 1 (recap)
Game 5: Stars 3, Golden Knights 2 [OT] (recap)

SECOND ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Lightning beat Bruins (4-1)
Islanders beat Flyers (4-3)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Canucks (4-3)
Stars beat Avalanche (4-3)

***

NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

***

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)

Islanders survive double OT in Game 5, avoid being eliminated by Lightning
Getty Images
By James O'BrienSep 16, 2020, 12:06 AM EDT
It wasn’t pretty, but losing is even uglier, and the Islanders refused to do that in Game 5 against the Lightning. The Islanders avoided elimination, grinding out a 2-1 win in double overtime against the Lightning on Tuesday. Tampa Bay’s series lead shrinks to 3-2.

Jordan Eberle kept the Islanders’ season alive with the 2-1 OT winner against the Lightning, connecting on a pretty rush play with an Anders Lee setup. The Islanders put their refuse-to-lose attitude on display in particular heading into overtime, as a double-minor penalty spilled over from regulation.

That game-winner was a beauty:

With that, the Islanders and Lightning turn around for Game 6 on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN — livestream).

The Islanders grabbed something that’s often crucial for them: the first goal. On the tail end of what initially looked like a weak power play, Nick Leddy found Ryan Pulock in his wheelhouse for the 1-0 tally.

During the second period, Victor Hedman pounced on a well-marinated rebound to score the 1-1 goal. The towering defenseman keeps making big plays and eating huge minutes; this is now his eighth tally of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Later on, it looked like the Lightning might get the Islanders in a tough spot on what seemed like a 2-1 tally. Instead, the play was well offside, so Carter Verhaeghe‘s would-be-nice-sniper fades into a memory:

Despite the stakes, the third period was a grinding, tight-checking, smothering affair. Nikita Kucherov looked like he was fighting through pain for much of Game 5, but generally kept playing. At one point, Ondrej Palat also looked a little shaken up. (Johnny Boychuk endured some of the most pain on this night, at least early on.)

Lightning – Islanders Game 5 goes to overtime, and beyond

After seeing the Golden Knights’ season end after a power-play goal allowed from a puck over the glass penalty, it seemed like Lightning – Islanders Game 5 might echo that moment. Anthony Beauvillier was whistled for a four-minute double-sticking minor 18:37 into a tied third period. Instead, Semyon Varlamov and the Islanders stood strong as that advantage bled (not unlike Mikhail Sergachev) into overtime.

Sergachev high-sticked Islanders Lightning Game 5
(Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

There were some chances both ways during the first overtime period, but no dice. Andrei Vasilevskiy made tough stops when called upon — albeit not as often as Varlamov has.

As you’d expect, officials were reluctant to use their whistles when there weren’t “automatic” penalties like a high-sticking or puck over the glass. Even so, it’s a little controversial that Verhaeghe got away with an interference penalty where the hit left Cal Clutterbuck shaken up. (Then again, maybe the Islanders got away with one of their own late?)

The Islanders ended up with just 24 shots on goal, but won. Give the Islanders credit for guts, if not creativity, although Eberle reminded us that sometimes they can provide some of that sort of magic, too.

Islanders-Lightning stream: NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference Final

By Sean LeahySep 15, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Tuesday’s Eastern Conference Final matchup between the Islanders and Lightning. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Islanders-Lightning stream on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Tampa trailed for all of 15 seconds in Game 4 as Blake Coleman and Ondrej Palat responded to Brock Nelson’s second-period goal by scoring 12 seconds apart to give the Lightning the lead for good. Brayden Point scored in the third, followed by Patrick Maroon‘s empty-netter goal to complete the victory.

The Lightning are 8-0 all-time when leading a series 3-1, including clinching in Game 5 in seven of those previous eight instances.

Although the Lightning have played three more games than usual given the unique playoff format this season, looking at just elimination round play: Tampa can reach the Stanley Cup Final playing just 15 games through their first three rounds. That would be the second-fewest games played to reach the Cup Final.

What has been lacking, especially compared to Tampa, is the production from the top line. Mathew Barzal, Anders Lee and Jordan Eberle have combined for just one goal and six points this series.

Announced just prior to puck drop on Sunday, Casey Cizikas and Tom Kuhnhackl have left the Edmonton bubble and are done for the playoffs with undisclosed injuries. In Game 4, Jean-Gabriel Pageau filled in for Cizikas on the line with Matt Martin and Cal Clutterbuck once again after he was in the spot for Game 3 when Cizikas was ruled unfit.

WHAT: New York Islanders vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Tuesday, September 15, 8 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Mike Emrick, Eddie Olczyk, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Islanders-Lightning stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

Wild sign defenseman Brodin to 7-year, $42 million extension

Associated PressSep 15, 2020, 3:35 PM EDT
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild signed defenseman Jonas Brodin to a seven-year, $42 million contract extension Tuesday, making another long-term commitment to a key piece of their blue line group.

Brodin’s new deal will begin with the 2021-22 season and carry a $6 million annual cap charge through 2027-28.

”The value in Jonas is his defensive play. He’s an elite defender, not just a good one. He’s elite. We put a premium on that, just like putting the puck in the net,” general manager Bill Guerin said.

The 27-year-old native of Sweden, who was drafted by the Wild with the 10th overall pick in the 2011 draft, had a career-high 26 assists in 69 games in the virus-shortened season. He led the team with 112 blocked shots and was second on the club with a plus-15 rating.

”I’ve been taking my game a little bit up a little bit. I think I can just keep improving and keep playing big minutes and be a big part of this team,” Brodin said on a conference call with reporters.

Brodin has played in 171 consecutive games, the longest active streak on the Wild. He’s sixth on their all-time list with 555 games played, trailing current fellow defensemen Jared Spurgeon (third) and Ryan Suter (fourth).

Spurgeon is signed through seven more seasons, Suter for five and Matt Dumba for three, giving Minnesota a considerable amount of stability on the back end. When Brodin’s deal kicks in next year, the Wild will have approximately $27 million of the to-be-determined salary cap devoted to their top four defensemen.

”We’re really happy with our ‘D’ core the way it is. Not saying I won’t try to do anything else. It was kind of ‘first things first’ with Jonas. Let’s get him locked up, then see where we are,” Guerin said.

Hockey Culture: Blues’ Ryan O’Reilly on inclusiveness in hockey

By Sean LeahySep 15, 2020, 2:00 PM EDT
NBC Sports has launched Hockey Culture, a multi-platform content offering dedicated to bringing equality and inclusion to hockey. Led by NBC Sports NHL analyst Anson Carter, Hockey Culture will address contemporary topics within the sport, aim to promote diversity around the game and on the ice, and increase community engagement with hockey.

Anson Carter chats with St. Louis Blues star and Conn Smythe Trophy winner Ryan O'Reilly about how his upbringing in a crowded house helped him learn to be inclusive — and how the NHL can continue to embody that spirit.

Next week’s episode will feature NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and Kim Davis, the league’s Senior EVP of Social Impact, Growth Initiatives, and Legislative Affairs.

