Islanders-Lightning stream: NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference Final

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Tuesday’s Eastern Conference Final matchup between the Islanders and Lightning. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Islanders-Lightning stream on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
Tampa trailed for all of 15 seconds in Game 4 as Blake Coleman and Ondrej Palat responded to Brock Nelson’s second-period goal by scoring 12 seconds apart to give the Lightning the lead for good. Brayden Point scored in the third, followed by Patrick Maroon‘s empty-netter goal to complete the victory.
The Lightning are 8-0 all-time when leading a series 3-1, including clinching in Game 5 in seven of those previous eight instances.
Although the Lightning have played three more games than usual given the unique playoff format this season, looking at just elimination round play: Tampa can reach the Stanley Cup Final playing just 15 games through their first three rounds. That would be the second-fewest games played to reach the Cup Final.
What has been lacking, especially compared to Tampa, is the production from the top line. Mathew Barzal, Anders Lee and Jordan Eberle have combined for just one goal and six points this series.
Announced just prior to puck drop on Sunday, Casey Cizikas and Tom Kuhnhackl have left the Edmonton bubble and are done for the playoffs with undisclosed injuries. In Game 4, Jean-Gabriel Pageau filled in for Cizikas on the line with Matt Martin and Cal Clutterbuck once again after he was in the spot for Game 3 when Cizikas was ruled unfit.
