MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB

Hockey’s Kevin Bacon: Playoffs are 6 degrees of Rick Bowness

Associated PressSep 14, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Rick Bowness looked at the Calgary Flames lineup written on the whiteboard in the Dallas locker room, and a strange thought crossed his mind.

”It was one of the few teams in the league that I had never coached any of their players,” Bowness said.

Bowness did coach Calgary forward Matthew Tkachuk‘s father, Keith. He has also coached the dads of six other players, two fellow head coaches and three general managers who made this year’s Stanley Cup playoffs. As for players? The 65-year-old doesn’t have to look far in the NHL bubble to find someone he has coached: 65 players who made the postseason – at least one on 18 of the 24 teams that made the cut.

Bowness is hockey’s version of Kevin Bacon, the screen star who seems to have worked with just about everyone in Hollywood. But there is no six degrees of separation game for Bowness — his connections are direct.

”That’s what happens when you’re an old guy coaching in the league,” Bowness said.

Bowness got his start with the original Winnipeg Jets in the 1980s and has had an NHL job, primarily assistant or associate gigs, all but one season since 1991, when he was in charge of the Boston Bruins as a fresh-faced 36-year-old. He had a young Zdeno Chara with the New York Islanders, coached alongside Wayne Gretzky when they were still the Phoenix Coyotes and spent six years helping Tampa Bay’s Victor Hedman become one of the best defenseman in the game as Jon Cooper’s top assistant.

”He’s just one of those guys that he’s in the fabric of everything,” said Louis DeBrusk, a Sportsnet NHL analyst who played for Bowness in Phoenix and whose son Jake was in the playoffs with the Bruins. ”He interacts with everybody, and that’s, in my opinion, the reason why he’s been around for five decades as a great coach is that he really buys into the team concept and he wants to make sure that everybody’s doing OK.”

When Bowness took over as Stars interim coach in December, Hedman credited the hockey lifer for believing in him and called him ”a great human being.” Cooper on Thursday said Bowness was an invaluable part of his development behind the bench, and of course the two could face each other for the Stanley Cup if Dallas and Tampa Bay advance.

Bowness helped Cooper and Tampa Bay reach the 2015 final and was on Alain Vigneault’s staff when Vancouver was there in 2011, so he has been a part of long playoff runs before. But this is the first time Bowness is leading a team this close to a title. There is a special appreciation for that, even among those trying to knock him off.

”Probably one of the best coaches I had,” said Vegas forward Jonathan Marchessault, who played a year-plus under Bowness with Tampa Bay and is now facing him in the Western Conference final. ”The way he handles himself, how professional he is, how awesome he is off the ice as well, I really enjoyed my time around him.”

Dallas general manager Jim Nill, who played with Bowness and also had him as an assistant coach in Winnipeg, hears that sentiment a lot. When a former player approaches Bowness to say hello, Nill often follows up and gets one rave review after another.

”I’ll talk to him and (he’ll) say: ”Boy that’s one of the best coaches I ever had. I owe a lot in my career to what he’s done for my career,”’ Nill recalled. ”That’s a great telling tale about a person: who is he is as a person probably off the ice and then who he is as a person on the ice as a coach.”

Bowness has a sharp hockey mind hidden behind the demeanor of a kid living his dream. He jumped up and down and hugged assistants after the Stars’ Game 7 overtime victory against Colorado and isn’t afraid to show how he feels.

”He’s really emotional,” Dallas defenseman John Klingberg said Friday. ”When he talks to the team, he always bring that emotion in there to get us going and to wake us up or whatever we need. He demands that everyone brings 100% to every game, and outside of the rink he’s always there if you need something to talk about.”

Between head-coaching stints with the Jets, Bruins, Ottawa Senators, Islanders, Coyotes and Stars, Bowness has been considered the ideal assistant because of how well he can communicate with players. DeBrusk, an enforcer on the ice in his playing days, recalled how Bowness would give him a pat on the back to thank him for his work.

”That goes so far with players,” he said.

How far can Bowness go with the Stars? Like Craig Berube with last season’s Cup-winning Blues, Bowness remains an interim coach for now. He and Nill won’t talk about his status until they’re done playing, but Tyler Seguin and his fellow players have bought into what Bowness is selling and it has Dallas in the final four for the first time in 18 years.

”It’s all about staying in that moment, and Bones has done a great job at keeping us grounded, keeping us in those days, not getting too high, too low,” Seguin said. ”The typical conversations at these times of year, he’s the best at it. He’s been around the longest, so he’s one of those guys that you want to win for.”

The Wraparound: Golden Knights look to force Game 6 vs. Stars

By Sean LeahySep 14, 2020, 9:45 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Wraparound is your daily look at the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ll break down Monday’s NHL playoff schedule with the all-important television and live streaming information included.

Check out the NHL Bubble Wrap for details on Sunday’s playoff game.

MONDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Game 5: Stars vs. Golden Knights (DAL leads 3-1) – 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN (livestream): After falling behind 1-0 on Alec Martinez’s power play goal in the second period, the Dallas Stars rebounded to score twice later in the period. Joe Pavelski tied the game at 1-1 with his ninth goal this postseason. Dallas captain Jamie Benn provided the game winner on his power play tally with 59 seconds left before intermission. Dallas netminder Anton Khudobin, once again, stood tall in goal, stopping 32 of 33 shots.

The Stars are now one win away from reaching the franchise’s first Stanley Cup Final since 2000. The Stars won their only Stanley Cup title in 1999.

The Vegas Golden Knights are 2-5 in their last seven games after starting postseason 10-2.

Benn has recorded a point on each of the Stars’ game-winning goals against the Golden Knights. Should he record a point on their series-clinching goal, he would become only the fourth player to do so on all four game-winning goals within a Conference Finals series. The others: Kings forward Wayne Gretzky (1993 vs. Toronto), Bruins defenseman Ray Bourque (1988 vs. New Jersey) and Islanders forward Mike Bossy (1983 vs. Boston).

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

Vegas has been inconsistent with its offensive output, having now put up just six goals in four games this series after averaging 2.71 goals/game in the Second Round against Vancouver. Even in that series, the Golden Knights had a cold spell, scoring just one goal total in Games 5 and 6 losses before winning Game 7, 3-0.

Robin Lehner stopped 18 of 20 shots in Game 4 but finished on the losing end for the second straight game. The lack of offensive support has been part of this story as well, with Vegas putting up no more than two goals in each of Lehner’s six losses this postseason.

Since the conference format was adopted ahead of the 1981-82 season, teams that hold a 3-1 lead in the Conference Finals own an all-time series record of 34-1.

[Full NHL Conference Finals schedule]

TUESDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
Game 5: Islanders vs. Lightning (TB leads 3-1) – 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN (livestream)

Golden Knights-Stars stream: NHL Stanley Cup Western Conference Final

By Sean LeahySep 14, 2020, 8:25 AM EDT
Leave a comment

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Monday’s Western Conference Final matchup between the Golden Knights and Stars. Pre-game coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Golden Knights-Stars stream on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

After falling behind 1-0 on Alec Martinez’s power play goal in the second period, the Stars rebounded to score twice later in the period. Joe Pavelski tied the game at 1-1 with his ninth goal this postseason. Dallas captain Jamie Benn provided the game winner on his power play tally with 59 seconds left before intermission. Dallas netminder Anton Khudobin, once again, stood tall in goal, stopping 32 of 33 shots.

Khudobin has responded after getting pulled after the second period of Game 2 by stopping 70 of 73 shots he faced in Games 3 and 4. He eclipsed 500 saves in the 2020 postseason with his 32-save outing in Game 4 (527). His 527 saves are the third-most by a Stars/North Stars goaltender in a single playoff year, behind Ed Belfour (606 in 2000 and 574 in 1999).

To extend this series to a Game 6, the Golden Knights will likely need more from some of its big names who have hit cold streaks:

Jonathan Marchessault: 0 goals in last 10 games
Reilly Smith: 0 goals in last 10 games
Max Pacioretty: 0 goals in last 7 games
Mark Stone: 1 goal in last 8 games

Since the conference format was adopted ahead of the 1981-82 season, teams that hold a 3-1 lead in the Conference Finals own an all-time series record of 34-1.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

WHAT: Vegas Golden Knights vs. Dallas Stars
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Monday, September 14, 8 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Eddie Olczyk, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Golden Knights-Stars stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL leads 3-1)

Stars 1, Golden Knights 0 (recap)
Golden Knights 3, Stars 0 (recap)
Stars 3, Golden Knights 2 [OT] (recap)
Stars 3, Golden Knights 1 (recap)
Game 5: Monday, Sept. 14, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 16, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 18, 9 p.m. ET – NBCSN

*if necessary

NHL schedule for Conference Finals of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

By Sean LeahySep 14, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
7 Comments

The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Sunday, Sept. 6 in the hub city of Edmonton. Now that the First Round and Second Rounds are complete, the full schedule for the 2020 NHL Conference Finals playoff schedule has been announced.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host both the NHL’s 2020 Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Here is the 2020 NHL playoff schedule for the Eastern and Western Conference Finals.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (TB leads 3-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Lightning 8, Islanders 2. (recap)
Game 2: Lightning 2, Islanders 1 (recap)
Game 3: Islanders 5, Lightning 3 (recap)
Game 4: Lightning 4, Islanders 1 (recap)
Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m. ET – NBC

*if necessary

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL leads 3-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Stars 1, Golden Knights 0 (recap)
Game 2: Golden Knights 3, Stars 0 (recap)
Game 3: Stars 3, Golden Knights 2 [OT] (recap)
Game 4: Stars 2, Golden Knights 1 (recap)
Game 5: Monday, Sept. 14, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 16, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 18, 9 p.m. ET – NBCSN

*if necessary

MORE: PHT Conference Finals predictions

SECOND ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Lightning beat Bruins (4-1)
Islanders beat Flyers (4-3)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Canucks (4-3)
Stars beat Avalanche (4-3)

***

NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

***

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)

NHL Bubble Wrap: Ondrej Palat keeps rolling for Lightning

NHL Scores
Getty
By Adam GretzSep 13, 2020, 7:24 PM EDT
Leave a comment
  • The Tampa Bay Lightning are one step closer to the Stanley Cup Final.
  • Brayden Point returned to the lineup and made a huge impact.
  • The two teams combined for three goals in 27 seconds. 

Tampa Bay Lightning 4, New York Islanders 1 (Lightning lead series 3-1)

Thanks to a huge game from their top line the Tampa Bay Lightning were able to pick up a 4-1 win in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final on Sunday afternoon, taking a 3-1 series lead on the Isles. They can win the series on Tuesday night. Brayden Point and Ondrej Palat each had a goal and an assist in the game, while Nikita Kucherov also picked up two helpers in the win. Blake Coleman and Patrick Maroon also added goals in the win, while Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 26 out of 27 shots in the win.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

Three Stars

1. Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning. After missing Game 3 of the series due to injury, Point returned on Sunday and made a huge impact with an assist on Ondrej Palat’s game-winning goal and then scoring an early third period goal to help put the game out of reach. His two points now move him into a tie (with Nathan MacKinnon and Kucherov) for the league lead in scoring this postseason. All three players have 25 points. He now has at least one point in 14 of the 16 games he has played in this postseason. His only two games without one were a game against Columbus in the First Round, and Game 2 when he played just eight minutes before leaving with an injury.

2. Ondrej Palat, Tampa Bay Lightning. Palat is not one of Tampa Bay’s big stars, but he is still an outstanding player and a huge piece of their offense. He has been especially important over the past few weeks and been one of their most productive players since the beginning of the Second Round. After recording just two points (both assists) through the Round-Robin and First Round portion of the playoffs, Palat now has 11 points over the past nine games, including eight goals. Those eight goals have come over just the past eight games.

3. Blake Coleman, Tampa Bay Lightning. This was one of the many outstanding moves made by Lightning general manager Julian Brisebois this season. Coleman has been a huge addition and along with Barclay Goodrow (another trade deadline pickup) and Yanni Gourde has helped form a completely dominant third line that has been a constant difference-maker for the Lightning in the playoffs. Coleman’s goal on Sunday tied the game just seconds after Brock Nelson scored the opening goal for the Islanders. His defensive play, occasional offensive contributions, and ridiculously low salary cap number for this season and next season make him an extremely valuable asset for the Lightning.

Highlights Of The Day

All three of the goals from that 27-second stretch in the second period.

All of the highlights.

Calgary Flames defenseman Mark Giordano was announced on Sunday as the winner of the Mark Messier leadership award.

Factoids

  • This is the ninth time the Lightning have had a 3-1 series lead. They won each of the previous eight series, including seven of them in five games. [NHL PR]
  • By scoring two goals in 12 seconds the Lightning set a new franchise postseason record. [NHL PR]
  • The three goals in 27 seconds by the two teams combined is the third-fastest mark in Stanley Cup Playoff history. [NHL PR]

Monday Schedule

Game 5: Vegas Golden Knights vs. Dallas Stars, 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN, Livestream (Dallas Stars lead series 3-1)

MORE STANLEY CUP COVERAGE:
• Stanley Cup Playoffs Conference Final schedule

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.