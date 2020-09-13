MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB
Lightning
Getty

Lightning’s top line dominates to take 3-1 series lead over Islanders

By Adam GretzSep 13, 2020, 6:03 PM EDT
The Tampa Bay Lightning are one step closer to a return to the Stanley Cup Final.

With their 4-1 win over the New York Islanders on Sunday afternoon, the Lightning now have a commanding 3-1 lead in the Eastern Conference Final and will have a chance to advance on Tuesday night.

Even though they allowed the first goal on Sunday, a 12-second stretch in the second period where they scored two goals helped swing the game in their favor.

Overall, it was their top line of Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point, and Ondrej Palat doing a lot of the heavy lifting in the win.

Palat’s goal (set up by Kucherov and Point) midway through the second period counts as the game-winner, while Point added a goal of his own early in the third period to help put the game out of reach. Point was making his return to the lineup after missing Game 3 of the series due to injury and made a very immediate — and very noticeable — impact. With their two point efforts on Sunday, they are now tied for the league scoring lead this season (Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche) with 25 points.

Overall, it wasn’t a bad effort from the Islanders on Sunday. They had moments where they pushed the play and had their share of chances. But that 12-second breakdown in the second period, as well as their inability to find an answer for the Kucherov-Point-Palat line, proved to be their undoing in this game. When that trio was on the ice during 5-on-5 play (just a little over 11 minutes) the Lightning held a 17-9 shot attempt advantage, a 12-2 shots on goal advantage, and a 2-0 goals advantage. They were the difference.

Now the big question for the Lightning becomes whether or not they can finish this series. This the third time in the past four years they have been the first team to three wins in the Eastern Conference Final, having previously done so against Pittsburgh in 2016 and Washington in 2018. In both of those instances they ended up losing the series when their offense went cold at the worst possible time. They have an opportunity to redeem themselves here. If they can get one more win in this series it will put them in the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since the 2014-15 season.

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (Lightning lead series 3-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Lightning 8, Islanders 2. (recap)
Game 2: Lightning 2, Islanders 1 (recap)
Game 3: Islanders 5, Lightning 3 (recap)
Game 4: Lightning 4, Islanders 1
Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m. ET – NBC

*if necessary

NHL schedule for Conference Finals of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

By Sean LeahySep 13, 2020, 6:30 PM EDT
The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Sunday, Sept. 6 in the hub city of Edmonton. Now that the First Round and Second Rounds are complete, the full schedule for the 2020 NHL Conference Finals playoff schedule has been announced.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host both the NHL’s 2020 Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Here is the 2020 NHL playoff schedule for the Eastern and Western Conference Finals.

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL leads 3-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Stars 1, Golden Knights 0 (recap)
Game 2: Golden Knights 3, Stars 0 (recap)
Game 3: Stars 3, Golden Knights 2 [OT] (recap)
Game 4: Stars 2, Golden Knights 1 (recap)
Game 5: Monday, Sept. 14, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 16, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 18, 9 p.m. ET – NBCSN

*if necessary

SECOND ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Lightning beat Bruins (4-1)
Islanders beat Flyers (4-3)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Canucks (4-3)
Stars beat Avalanche (4-3)

***

NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

***

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)

Lightning, Islanders combine for 3 goals in 27 seconds (Video)

By Adam GretzSep 13, 2020, 5:14 PM EDT
The first 30 minutes of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final on Sunday afternoon were mostly uneventful.

The Tampa Bay Lightning controlled zone time, New York Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov stood tall, and the two teams had skated to a 0-0 tie.

It was at that point that chaos briefly unfolded as the two teams combined for three goals in a 27-second span.

You can see all three goals in the video above.

The scoring outburst began with Islanders forward Brock Nelson scoring his ninth goal of the playoffs (and second in as many games) to give the Islanders a 1-0 lead.

It was a lead they would hold on to for only seconds. Only 15 seconds to be exact.

Just after Nelson’s goal, Tampa Bay’s Yanni Gourde connected on a pass with Blake Coleman behind the Islanders’ defense, setting the stage for Coleman to beat Varlamov with a slick move in tight to tie the game. That line has been sensational for the Lightning all postseason, and that was a huge goal to help get momentum back on their side after Nelson’s goal.

Just 12 seconds after that goal, Ondrej Palat scored to give the Lightning a lead on a goal that was set up by Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point.

This stretch is tied for the third fasted three-goal stretch in Stanley Cup Playoff history. The Red Wings and Coyotes also combined for three goals in 27 seconds during a 1998 playoff game. The NHL record is three goals in 21 seconds, set by the Chicago Blackhawks and Edmonton Oilers during the 1985 playoffs.

Islanders lose Cizikas, Kuhnhackl for remainder of playoffs

Islanders
Getty
By Adam GretzSep 13, 2020, 3:08 PM EDT
The New York Islanders announced on Sunday afternoon that forwards Casey Cizikas and Tom Kuhnhackl will miss the remainder of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs due to injury.

Both players are leaving the Edmonton bubble and the team will provide an update on their status at the conclusion of the playoffs.

Cizikas was apparently injured during the Islanders’ Game 2 loss and did not play in their Game 3 win on Friday night.

After recording 14 points (10 goals, four assists) in 48 games during the regular season he has two assists in the postseason. While he is not a huge offensive contributor, he is a big part of the Islanders’ fourth line and a significant defensive presence in their lineup. It is not an insurmountable loss by any means, but it definitely leaves a big opening at the bottom of their lineup.

Kuhnhackl has only appeared in three games this postseason and has not played since the play-in round against the Florida Panthers.

The Islanders enter Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning trailing the Eastern Conference Final by a 2-1 margin.

Islanders-Lightning stream: NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference Final

By Sean LeahySep 13, 2020, 2:00 PM EDT
NBC’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Sunday’s Eastern Conference Final matchup between the Islanders and Lightning. Coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET on NBC. Watch the Islanders-Lightning stream on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

After Tampa scored the late go-ahead goal in Game 2, in Game 3 it was the Islanders’ turn to deliver a late tiebreaking goal. New York blew a 3-1 lead in the third period, but Brock Nelson scored the eventual game-winner with 3:25 to go to give the Isles their first win of the series, and snap the Bolts’ six-game win streak.

Nelson was the victim of two big hits in Game 2, taking a late hit from behind from Alex Killorn, and then later taking an unpenalized cross check to the back of the head from Barclay Goodrow. Game 3 brought some poetic justice for the Isles. While Killorn got suspended, Nelson was the hero with his late game-winner. Then, on the faceoff after Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s empty-net goal a couple minutes later, Matt Martin fought Goodrow and threw him down to the ice.

In Game 3, the Lightning were without three of its top five scorers from the regular season: Steven Stamkos (0 GP this postseason), Brayden Point (missed Game 3 after getting hurt in Game 2), and Killorn (suspended).

Tampa has not lost back-to-back games this postseason (3-0 following a loss so far). Their last two-game losing streak came on March 8-10 – the team’s two games immediately prior to the pause.

WHAT: New York Islanders vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Sunday, September 13, 3 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
ON THE CALL: Mike Emrick, Eddie Olczyk, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Islanders-Lightning stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

