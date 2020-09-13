- The Dallas Stars are one game closer to the Stanley Cup Final.
- Anton Khudobin is stealing the series.
- Joe Pavelski has been just what the Stars paid for.
Dallas Stars 2, Vegas Golden Knights 1 (Stars lead series 3-1)
The Dallas Stars are one win away from reaching the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in 20 years thanks to their 2-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final on Saturday. Joe Pavelski and Jamie Benn provided the offense while Anton Khudobin was brilliant in net again to help steal another game. The Stars have won all three of their games in this series by a single goal with Khudobin being the difference maker in the series.
Three Stars
1. Anton Khudobin, Dallas Stars. He did it again. Simply put, he did it again. It would not be unfair to say that the Stars have been the second best team in this series through four games. But when you have the best goalie in the series (and Khudobin has been the best goalie in the series) that covers up a lot of flaws. Khudobin stopped 32 out of 33 shots on Saturday night and helped slam the door shut on a late 5-on-3 Vegas power play.
2. Jamie Benn, Dallas Stars. His numbers have regressed a bit in recent years, but this postseason has been an offensive revival for him. He continued that on Saturday by scoring the game-winning goal late in the second period. It is already his seventh goal of the playoffs. He also finished the game with a team-high four shots on goal.
3. Joe Pavelski, Dallas Stars. The Stars brought him to improve their scoring depth and provide some much-needed secondary scoring. The regular season may not have played out like they anticipated, but Pavelski has been a monster for them in the playoffs. He tied Saturday’s game just four minutes after Alec Martinez scored for Vegas by forcing a turnover in the offensive zone and beating Robin Lehner for his ninth goal of the playoffs.
Highlights Of The Night
Pavelski tying the game.
Benn’s game-winning goal.
The only Golden Knights goal of the night.
Factoids
- Khudobin is 7-1 when making at least 30 saves in a game this postseason. [NHL PR]
- Joe Pavelski has had the type of career most seventh-round draft picks do not have. [NHL PR]
- Benn has been the Stars’ most productive player in the Western Conference Final. [NHL PR]
Sunday Schedule
Game 4: Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Islanders, 3 p.m. ET, NBC, Livestream (Lightning Lead Series 2-1)
